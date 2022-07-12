 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to ask for training. Training step one: Don't climb through the drive -thru window   (dailydot.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#GoGetHer
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nice Grimace!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
through

/the only wai oot
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Nice Grimace!
[Fark user image image 476x373]


isnt that the Blonde from BBTheory
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She came in through the drive-through window
To seek some some training at McD's
And though she sounded like Hamburglar
She looked more like Mayor McCheese
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've got stuff i can train her.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Let the one who has not drunkenly climbed through the drive thru window cast the first stone.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Nice Grimace!
[Fark user image image 476x373]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Might be staged... 🤔
 
Is_This_Us
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You climb through a McDonald's DT window, You gonna get Mcpunched, McFrieBascketted,McSpattulaed. Drunk folks need to just get their McNuggets and move on.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Let the one who has not drunkenly climbed through the drive thru window cast the first stone.


/throws a stone
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Stupid woman. So long as you're on the customer side of the counter you can be as crazy as you want but once you go BEHIND the counter? You're in the killbox, baby!
 
extrafancy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe as a non-employee, she can clean and repair the ice cream machine.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Might be staged... 🤔


Is_This_Us: You climb through a McDonald's DT window, You gonna get Mcpunched, McFrieBascketted,McSpattulaed. Drunk folks need to just get their McNuggets and move on.


When someone comes through the fast-food window here in the US, there's cops, hospitalizations, and at least one worker getting fired. That's the Drive-Thru way
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yes, I think this might be staged. But it's well staged. The McDonalds employees laughing would happen whether it's staged or not. But they might be paid. We got the crazy rich bee-yatch in operation here.

/giveaway: "We have no gloves" is not an excuse. "We're closed" is an excuse.
 
Mukster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
To her defense, the online employment app said open new window to apply.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FFS, send someone to a pharmacy to buy some gloves.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Russ1642: FFS, send someone to a pharmacy to buy some gloves.


Or send them to a Gordon's Food Service outlet for some food-service gloves (and the store manager should have realized they were running low and gotten more before they ran out, unless the store manager is a *really* cheap bastard and ignores his supplies usage until they run out of something).
 
