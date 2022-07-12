 Skip to content
(KTNV Las Vegas)   CHP pulls over a casket in SLO. Still safer than your 1972 Ford Pinto   (ktnv.com) divider line
33
    More: Strange, Central Coast of California, Coffin, abandoned casket, middle of sunny San Luis Obispo, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, California, bone-chilling sight, San Luis Obispo County, California  
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was Eddie Munster driving?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know you're a cheap-ass when you buy a used casket.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pedestrian? Transient community? California really goes out of its way to avoid the use of the phrase "homeless person".
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wonder if it came from a demolished, abandoned mausoleum where they moved the remains. They'll sometimes place them in a new coffin if the old one is damaged or has lost it's integrity.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
https://www.inquirer.com/philly/columnists/jenice_armstrong/what-the-heck-is-a-casket-doing-on-a-north-philly-street-jenice-armstrong-20180309.html
 
Dodo David
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It is a good thing that the inside of the casket was checked during broad daylight . . . just in case.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Put some wheels on it and you have a Tiny Mobile Home.  A veritable hotel room wherever you may roam.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [external-preview.redd.it image 640x515]


Fun fact you couldn't buy a casket in California without a death certificate at that time so they paid a guy to leave one outside after work
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Of course it's safe. People rarely ever get hurt or killed in caskets.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Put some wheels on it and you have a Tiny Mobile Home.  A veritable hotel room wherever you may roam.


Sadly for your typical homeless person, it's a quick and convenient way to solve two problems at once since life on the street typically means an early death  :/
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"I was like wait a second, that's a coffin that's not supposed to be there"

As opposed to the ones that are supposed to be there?

I'm not so sure about visiting SLO anymore... I think I'll take the 5.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dodo David: It is a good thing that the inside of the casket was checked during broad daylight . . . just in case.


There's nothing in the dark that isn't there when the lights are on.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: Of course it's safe. People rarely ever get hurt or killed in caskets.


History is full of tales of opened coffins with claw marks in the lid.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fortunately it was stopped before someone slammed into the back of it.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Childs posted some up-close pictures on social media. Soon the pictures exploded, and people couldn't help but theorize how it ended up there. ...

Sounds like Nextdoor.

Imaginations ran wild, and questions swirled. The most common question is, was there anyone in there?

Yep.  Nextdoor.

/I *wish* Nextdoor would asplode
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: You know you're a cheap-ass when you buy a used casket.


Look at Mr Fancypants here. It's no different than buying a used car. Toss out the old crap left inside, spray a little frebreeze, and you're good to go.
Just as good for a lot less money.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Wonder if it came from a demolished, abandoned mausoleum where they moved the remains. They'll sometimes place them in a new coffin if the old one is damaged or has lost it's integrity.


44.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
...including the officer tasked with giving it a peak.

Uhm, there's already a peak in Death Valley called Coffin Peak.  Also, why does some urban camper's coffin warrant the CHP giving it a peak?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So uh... I guess the request for a sky burial was kind of granted?
I imagine the first person to open that coffin was quite relieved to see it empty
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Fart And Smunny: Of course it's safe. People rarely ever get hurt or killed in caskets.

History is full of tales of opened coffins with claw marks in the lid.


Well yes - but compare that to the number of people who spend plenty of time in coffins with no coffin-related injury whatsoever.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did it have a roof rack?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: You know you're a cheap-ass when you buy a used casket.


How does one procure a "used casket"?

...asking for a sick cheap-ass friend...
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
so if anyone is in the market for a gently used coffin, this one may be on the market


usurnsonline.comView Full Size
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
TFA: "I was like wait a second, that's a coffin that's not supposed to be there, and I kinda just screamed out in the car, that's a coffin!" recalled Kelsey Childs a San Luis Obispo resident.

That's some mighty fine police work there, Lou.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I could use that. Clean it up, paint it black, line it with purple velvet with a hidden black light or two. Yes indeed, that is the one thing we're lacking at Casa Halloween. That, and a good toe pincher for old Smilin' Larry.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I owned a '72 Pinto once

/Obviously not for long since I'm still here to tell about it
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Wonder if it came from a demolished, abandoned mausoleum where they moved the remains. They'll sometimes place them in a new coffin if the old one is damaged or has lost it's integrity.


Sample room of an old mortuary. I buried my mom a few years ago, and some of the samples, are as beautiful as jewelry boxes.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I knew a kid in high school whose family had a coffin in their attic. The parents would never say exactly how they came into possession of it but made for some awesome Halloween pranks.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Of course, she wasn't too thrilled, but I'm sure she's made some friends by now.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey, if I was homeless, a coffin would be like a luxury suite.  It's padded and lined with satin... and peaceful.  Who in their right mind is going to open a strange coffin at night?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: You know you're a cheap-ass when you buy a used casket.


What do you mean?  It was only used once!
 
