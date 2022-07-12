 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Interesting: arrest made in the 30-year old murder of a Mountain View, CA software engineer. Obvious: a tech company CEO was taken into custody. Fark: who has twice been unsuccessfully tried for her murder. Spiffy: but this time the cops have DNA
18
•       •       •

18 Comments
Nurglitch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What's the tl;dr on how they tried him twice?
 
GodComplex
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: What's the tl;dr on how they tried him twice?


I believe double jeopardy only applies to being convicted twice for the same crime.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: What's the tl;dr on how they tried him twice?


Hung juries.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No such thing as triple jeopardy
 
bsmz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: What's the tl;dr on how they tried him twice?


Second sentence of the article says they were hung juries. Double jeopardy only applies if you were found not guilty the previous time -- they can try again and again as many times as they like for hanged juries.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: What's the tl;dr on how they tried him twice?


The first jury didn't agree to a unanimous conclusion. Neither did the second. They could potentially try him again...but they would probably need a confession to convict him.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hmm.  I thought jeopardy attached when the jury was empaneled, not when they returned a verdict...?  Can any law-talking people clarify that?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Hmm.  I thought jeopardy attached when the jury was empaneled, not when they returned a verdict...?  Can any law-talking people clarify that?


I play a lawyer on the Internet!

It is my understanding that if the jury cannot reach a verdict, the judge can dismiss the case with or without prejudice. "With Prejudice" indicates that  the prosecuting entity cannot file the same case in the same court. "Without Prejudice" indicates that the prosecuting entity CAN file the same case again.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Hmm.  I thought jeopardy attached when the jury was empaneled, not when they returned a verdict...?  Can any law-talking people clarify that?


A hung jury is a mistrial, and therefore in a legal sense the trial never happened.
 
galahad05
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
https://www.thoughtco.com/what-is-double-jeopardy-4164747

Hung Juries definitely do not set the clock in the "double" part of double jeopardy.

The relevant portion:

When Double Jeopardy Does Not Apply
...
Civil Lawsuits
...
Lesser Charges for Same Offense
...
Jeopardy Must Begin
efore the Double Jeopardy Clause can apply, the government must actually place the defendant "in jeopardy." In general, this means that the defendants must actually be placed on trial before they can claim double jeopardy as a defense. Typically, jeopardy begins-or "attaches"-to the case after the trial jury is sworn in.
...
Jeopardy Must End
...
However, in the 1824 case of United States v. Perez, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that defendants may not always be protected by the double jeopardy clause when trials end without a verdict being reached, as in hung juries and mistrials.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Isn't pretty much every tech CEO a murdering sociopath?  That should have been the first clue right there.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

little big man: Nurglitch: What's the tl;dr on how they tried him twice?

Hung juries.


Lucky bastards.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Suspect overheard saying, "I'm gonna kill some else if I get arrested again!"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Summoner101: little big man: Nurglitch: What's the tl;dr on how they tried him twice?

Hung juries.

Lucky bastards.


I got you, bro

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GodComplex: Nurglitch: What's the tl;dr on how they tried him twice?

I believe double jeopardy only applies to being convicted twice for the same crime.


No it does not.  The Fifth Amendment's double jeopardy clause says  "nor shall any person be subject for the same offense to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb," which has long been interpreted as being tried more than once for the same offense.

One notable exception to this is when the same act violates laws of multiple sovereigns (i.e. a state law and Federal law), in which case a person can be tried once for the violation of state law and once for the violation of Federal law.  Another is in the event of a mistrial, which is essentially the court saying that things got farked up so badly that the trial has been annulled and never really happened at all.  The latter would also apply if an appeals court determines that the trial court made a grievous error that invalidates the trial.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This guy is Dutch? Wasn't the Natalee Holloway guy Dutch, too?

We must stop the Dutch!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GodComplex: Nurglitch: What's the tl;dr on how they tried him twice?

I believe double jeopardy only applies to being convicted twice for the same crime.


A judge can dismiss a case with or without prejudice which would prevent the same defendant from being tried again for the same crime.  You generally only see that with mistrials though.  A hung jury case will usually not be dismissed with prejudice though if the full jury returned a not guilty verdict that should be an acquittal with prejudice (unsure on correct terminology but the prosecutor can't just keep trying the same person for the same crime if a jury has rendered not guilty. )  a hung jury leaves it open to prosecute the same person again.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Isn't pretty much every tech CEO a murdering sociopath?  That should have been the first clue right there.


That's what they'd like you to believe, but in truth, most are just nerdy smart guys. Lived in the valley all my life and worked at tech companies you've heard of for decades. Russ Hanneman was an awesome character on Silicon Valley, but guys like him don't really exist.

truncatech.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
