 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   18-hour standoff yields 83-year-old criminal mastermind who was aware of why troopers were at her residence but stated that she went back to sleep because "it was not her business" (with photo of dangerous woman)   (wjactv.com) divider line
20
    More: Amusing, 18-hour standoff, English-language films, Black-and-white films, PSP, Trio, last week  
•       •       •

1793 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2022 at 3:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Authorities say Lehman also noted that he was "not concerned" with police throwing "flash bangs" or shooting into the home because there were children inside."

offer not valid in New Mexico.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities say Lehman also noted that he was "not concerned" with police throwing "flash bangs" or shooting into the home because there were children inside.

So you used your children as human shields, nice.

Police say when they interviewed Lehman, he told authorities that they had "decided as a family" that he should NOT turn himself into police.

How long were you planning on hiding behind your kids?
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to know these two women. I haven't seen either one of them in years.

Eileen, the old woman, used to bartend at a bar I frequented back in the day.

Dana was a friend of a friend. She was a nice girl, but she was an asshole magnet. I see that hasn't changed.

/I know, csb
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

khitsicker: "Authorities say Lehman also noted that he was "not concerned" with police throwing "flash bangs" or shooting into the home because there were children inside."

offer not valid in New Mexico.


Sounds about white.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
TFA doesn't mention why they were trying to extradite him in the first place.   All of the charges are the result of them attempting to do so.
 
wxboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: TFA doesn't mention why they were trying to extradite him in the first place.   All of the charges are the result of them attempting to do so.


https://www.altoonamirror.com/news/local-news/2021/08/alleged-kidnapper-arrested/

I'm assuming this is the same person. Was probably out on bail and skipped town.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: khitsicker: "Authorities say Lehman also noted that he was "not concerned" with police throwing "flash bangs" or shooting into the home because there were children inside."

offer not valid in New Mexico.

Sounds about white.


Hmm, isn't it racist to assume...

Just kidding. Where would we be if not for judging by race? This the 21st century not some melting pot decade.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What psychopath prosecutor charges an 83 year old woman with felonies? Trick question, they're all psychopaths.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Granny wasn't the mastermind, but catching up on some rest before you go to the slammer probably isn't a bad idea anyway.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: TFA doesn't mention why they were trying to extradite him in the first place.   All of the charges are the result of them attempting to do so.


The phenomenon of people getting felony charges for passively resisting police should be disturbing to anyone. I've heard of people getting R&O's for laying down at a protest and making police carry them. I know that for some reason we have a massive hard on for police in this country, but simply making their job more difficult shouldn't be a felony.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Literally Addicted: khitsicker: "Authorities say Lehman also noted that he was "not concerned" with police throwing "flash bangs" or shooting into the home because there were children inside."

offer not valid in New Mexico.

Sounds about white.

Hmm, isn't it racist to assume...

Just kidding. Where would we be if not for judging by race? This the 21st century not some melting pot decade.


Believe me, a Black family would be concerned about the police tossing flash bangs and shooting, regardless of children being inside the home. I'm not saying white people don't care about their children...its that they assume others do too.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: What psychopath prosecutor charges an 83 year old woman with felonies? Trick question, they're all psychopaths.


Any decent prosecutor who's presented with an 83 year old woman who COMMITTED felonies, I suppose.
 
MadCat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The first step in fixing the police state is actually sitting down and fixing the laws. As long as harboring a fugitive, resisting arrest, or failure to obey a lawful command are on the books as crimes, people will get charged and taken to jail for any form of resistance.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wait 'til the old lady takes ill, or dies, in custody. Her daughter and grandchildren can sue, big time. Then maybe she won't depend on the losers she apparently has a history of "dating".
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: StoPPeRmobile: Literally Addicted: khitsicker: "Authorities say Lehman also noted that he was "not concerned" with police throwing "flash bangs" or shooting into the home because there were children inside."

offer not valid in New Mexico.

Sounds about white.

Hmm, isn't it racist to assume...

Just kidding. Where would we be if not for judging by race? This the 21st century not some melting pot decade.

Believe me, a Black family would be concerned about the police tossing flash bangs and shooting, regardless of children being inside the home. I'm not saying white people don't care about their children...its that they assume others do too.


This literally happened to a black teenager last week in New Mexico. Cops flashbanged the house it caught fire and they let it burn down with a kid inside. The kid was not the suspect.
 
rainbowbutter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: Wait 'til the old lady takes ill, or dies, in custody. Her daughter and grandchildren can sue, big time. Then maybe she won't depend on the losers she apparently has a history of "dating".


you think a guy like that is contributing? let me laugh even harder
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: What psychopath prosecutor charges an 83 year old woman with felonies? Trick question, they're all psychopaths.


Note to self: Start committing felonies in about 40 years.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wxboy: Stud Gerbil: TFA doesn't mention why they were trying to extradite him in the first place.   All of the charges are the result of them attempting to do so.

https://www.altoonamirror.com/news/local-news/2021/08/alleged-kidnapper-arrested/

I'm assuming this is the same person. Was probably out on bail and skipped town.


*reads*

According to the criminal complaint, on May 14 about 4:30 p.m. Lehman allegedly approached a woman who had a protection from abuse order against him.
Lehman is accused of entering the woman's vehicle at the Sheetz at 3315 Beale Ave. and forcing her to drive. The victim stated she drove Lehman around for about 30 to 45 minutes, court documents stated.
The victim said she ran to the woods once the vehicle was parked, but Lehman caught her, carried her over his shoulder and commanded her to get back into the vehicle, the police report said.
The woman told police she felt threatened and was fearful of what would happen if she did not get back into the vehicle.
Police said Lehman drove for approximately one hour and pulled off the Veterans Memorial Highway, and the victim again tried to escape.
Lehman allegedly caught the woman and shoved her back into the car, grabbing her neck and breaking her necklace in the process, the report said.

JFC.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fiddlehead: wxboy: Stud Gerbil: TFA doesn't mention why they were trying to extradite him in the first place.   All of the charges are the result of them attempting to do so.

https://www.altoonamirror.com/news/local-news/2021/08/alleged-kidnapper-arrested/

I'm assuming this is the same person. Was probably out on bail and skipped town.

*reads*

According to the criminal complaint, on May 14 about 4:30 p.m. Lehman allegedly approached a woman who had a protection from abuse order against him.
Lehman is accused of entering the woman's vehicle at the Sheetz at 3315 Beale Ave. and forcing her to drive. The victim stated she drove Lehman around for about 30 to 45 minutes, court documents stated.
The victim said she ran to the woods once the vehicle was parked, but Lehman caught her, carried her over his shoulder and commanded her to get back into the vehicle, the police report said.
The woman told police she felt threatened and was fearful of what would happen if she did not get back into the vehicle.
Police said Lehman drove for approximately one hour and pulled off the Veterans Memorial Highway, and the victim again tried to escape.
Lehman allegedly caught the woman and shoved her back into the car, grabbing her neck and breaking her necklace in the process, the report said.

JFC.


And the rest of the thread is all in a lather at the police arresting an old lady for her efforts in preventing them from bringing this guy to justice. I am mighty curious to hear the justification for her not being charged, because as far as I can tell the whole lot of them are psychopaths who should be kept far away from civilized society.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fiddlehead: wxboy: Stud Gerbil: TFA doesn't mention why they were trying to extradite him in the first place.   All of the charges are the result of them attempting to do so.

https://www.altoonamirror.com/news/local-news/2021/08/alleged-kidnapper-arrested/

I'm assuming this is the same person. Was probably out on bail and skipped town.

*reads*

According to the criminal complaint, on May 14 about 4:30 p.m. Lehman allegedly approached a woman who had a protection from abuse order against him.
Lehman is accused of entering the woman's vehicle at the Sheetz at 3315 Beale Ave. and forcing her to drive. The victim stated she drove Lehman around for about 30 to 45 minutes, court documents stated.
The victim said she ran to the woods once the vehicle was parked, but Lehman caught her, carried her over his shoulder and commanded her to get back into the vehicle, the police report said.
The woman told police she felt threatened and was fearful of what would happen if she did not get back into the vehicle.
Police said Lehman drove for approximately one hour and pulled off the Veterans Memorial Highway, and the victim again tried to escape.
Lehman allegedly caught the woman and shoved her back into the car, grabbing her neck and breaking her necklace in the process, the report said.

JFC.


Yea, fark that guy. But why is his granny getting charged?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.