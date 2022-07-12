 Skip to content
(WJLA Washington DC)   US Department of Transportation to airlines: We've had it about up to here with your motherfarkin' fees   (wjla.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ain't  deregulation grand?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Airlines: There's a complainin' fee.
 
Chevello
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Airlines to USDOT: "Ohh, that's going to cost you"
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I will gladly pay the fees, if only they would stop overbooking their flights! At least 25% of my flights over the past couple of years have been overbooked and I have been summarily bumped to a later flight without so much as a "would you mind?" The last time I had to cancel a trip to San Francisco because they bumped me to a flight nearly 8 hours later!
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Reaganism.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nationalize them
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cool!

Now do height requirements for the exit rows.

// the ADA don't apply on airplanes, and there's already age (12) and fitness (lift 50 lbs) requirements for those seats
// 6'4, and I might have to do some flying soon
// so get on that, Pete - chop chop
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It boggles my mind that anyone was ok with the young children not being seated with the accompanying adult.  Fee or no fee, that's just not a thing that would be acceptable.  Maybe I'd end up in an argument and kicked off the plane but no way no how.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And ditch the "emotional support animals" B.S., too.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: And ditch the "emotional support animals" B.S., too.


I thought that's why most couples want kids.
 
