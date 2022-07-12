 Skip to content
(CNN) Hero Sri Lankan president: I'm going to leave the country now. Airport staff: No you're not   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo, Sri Lanka Air Force, members of his family, First Lady Ioma Rajapaksa, Immigration officers  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shouldn't laugh at tragedy, but if he ends up lynched because he didn't leave, and that failure to leave was due to not wanting to stand in line, well, I'm gonna be laughing.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: I shouldn't laugh at tragedy, but if he ends up lynched because he didn't leave, and that failure to leave was due to not wanting to stand in line, well, I'm gonna be laughing.


You and me both.  That's some funny shiat right there.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: I shouldn't laugh at tragedy, but if he ends up lynched because he didn't leave, and that failure to leave was due to not wanting to stand in line, well, I'm gonna be laughing.


I think it's about 50% "I don't want to stand in line with those peasants" and 50% "if I stand in line with those peasants they will beat the life out of me".
 
King Something
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He should have booked a helicopter flight instead, like Ceausescu.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Today I learned the president of Sri Lanka has to fly commercial like a peasant.
 
Ziabatsu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Don't you know who I am?"  "If I did know I'd be arresting you, now get in line"
 
philodough
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pretty sure he and some of his peeps made a run for a ship the day before yesterday, too.
According to the footage published on Twitter, literally running, with large, heavy looking suitcases.

So wow - - he's been blocked by air and sea.
If he acquires some wheels, the car ride's gonna be long and dangerous.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Poor planning. How much cash did he loot? shiat no one could have hooked up a twin engine cessna on a dirt runway? India is right there.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: I shouldn't laugh at tragedy, but if he ends up lynched because he didn't leave, and that failure to leave was due to not wanting to stand in line, well, I'm gonna be laughing.


Well, from what I read he bankrupted their country after filling the government with his relatives in positions of power. Then, as people were upset about the conditions imposed on them due to the bankruptcy he tried the 'ol authoritarian crackdown and it backfired on him.

So............ Tragedy? I don't think I'd use that word, or really feel too bad. When someone attains power to use for their own benefit and at everyone else's expense I don't think their downfall represents a tragedy. The tragedy is what they were able to inflict on their people.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Gotabaya!"
"No, you're not going anywhere."
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This amuses me.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

philodough: Pretty sure he and some of his peeps made a run for a ship the day before yesterday, too.
According to the footage published on Twitter, literally running, with large, heavy looking suitcases.

So wow - - he's been blocked by air and sea.
If he acquires some wheels, the car ride's gonna be long and dangerous.


Considering Sri Lanka is an island I agree with you.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pro tip: Private jet or boat for fleeing head of state.

You won't be as easily spotted. Easier to carry luggage full of cash or gold bar reserves.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sic semper tyrannis
 
adamatari
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Honestly, people like this being hung by their victims is the best case outcome, because people like this will try to come back like cancer. Look at Imelda Marcos or Napoleon.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Today I learned the president of Sri Lanka has to fly commercial like a peasant.


I don't think he normally does.  There's a coup/revolution/something in progress.
 
