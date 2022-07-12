 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Happy Orangemen's Day. No, not THAT orange man   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Orangemen GFY
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Too-Tall: [Fark user image 425x283]
Orangemen GFY


They can't - their English masters haven't given them permission.  Orangemen are what you would get if Ruckus was an ethnic group.
 
Anne Boleyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They've been marching in Glasgow every weekend. That time of year.

That year being 1690.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good Lord, lady. It was an exciting development, but not 17x "Jesus Christ!" worth of exciting.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We were in Belfast two weeks ago, and it has been rebuilt into a beautiful city, even after decades of civil war. But that peace is about an inch deep. Its not going to take much to make it flare up again, especially with idiots like these guys on both sides.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ftw.usatoday.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As the suspect was lead away he was heard to exclaim "Orange you glad I didn't whip out my banana?"
 
Dodo David
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Too-Tall:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Orangemen GFY

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't fark with Otto.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
oh shiat, oh he's throwing a bin at them, oh fark, oh fark, oh he's (high pitched noise), oh jesus christ, oh jesus christ, oh jesus christ, ohhhhh, ahhhhh, oh my god, they just smashed the farking window, oh my god, oh my god, oh my god, oh my god
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She's qualified to be a camera operator for a Michael Bay movie.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gotta love the determined Bass Drum player to keep playing through the madness.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When a marching band stops playing and gangs up on you, you know you're ass is cooked
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: We were in Belfast two weeks ago, and it has been rebuilt into a beautiful city, even after decades of civil war. But that peace is about an inch deep. Its not going to take much to make it flare up again, especially with idiots like these guys on both sides.


That how I felt when I went to Croatia and I was hanging out with a bunch of Bosnians, they even said that they were still waiting for the other shoe to drop.
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's the best voice ever.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: We were in Belfast two weeks ago, and it has been rebuilt into a beautiful city, even after decades of civil war. But that peace is about an inch deep. Its not going to take much to make it flare up again, especially with idiots like these guys on both sides.


Indeed.  Good thing one side isn't marching down the street thumbing their noses at the other.
 
LouisZepher [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Irish Rovers - The Orange and the Green - Sung by the late, great Jimmy Ferguson
Youtube Qqs4EbU02As
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What ever happened to the Klan marches and night rides on horses?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Way less violent than at your ordinary American bar on March 17th.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm Irish, German, and Scottish. Serious bones to pick with the limeys, I have. Smashing tea sets and pissing on their crumpets, I will.

The lady sounded adorably cute.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't you love watching the KKK march through a black neighborhood? Or maybe the Black Panthers parading though a white supremecist neighborhood?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: I'm Irish, German, and Scottish. Serious bones to pick with the limeys, I have. Smashing tea sets and pissing on their crumpets, I will.

The lady sounded adorably cute.


My mom is that same mix. *high five*
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Take a look where you're livin'
You got the Army on the street
And the RUC dog of repression
Is barking at your feet
Is this the kind of place you wanna live?
Is this where you wanna be?
Is this the only life we're gonna have?
What we need

Is an alternative Ulster
Grab it and change it-it's yours!
Get an alternative Ulster
Ignore the bores and their laws
Get an alternative Ulster
Be an anti-security force
Alter your native Ulster
Alter your native land
 
anuran
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I like this one better

My Little Armalite
Youtube ehukpdse8_w
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The House of Orange
Youtube qXq1zZntKQo
A Canadian perspective.
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
.... or this one....

Come Out Ye Black And Tans (Cover) Colm R. McGuinness
Youtube PSxpL_UG8I4
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Another BLM riot.
You hate to see it.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not a great idea to throw shiat at people who KNOW WHERE YOU LIVE.

Having said that, I assume he had a reason, so ... *shrug*
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BitwiseShift: What ever happened to the Klan marches and night rides on horses?


That is a Klan march.
 
