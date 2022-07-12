 Skip to content
(Slate)   There are dumb people who fall into crypto, and dumb people who fall into religion. But it takes a special kind of dumb person, a very special kind, to fall into religion as a result of falling into crypto   (slate.com) divider line
    Bitcoin educator, Tomer Strolight, Patrick Melder, Bitcoin, God, Joseph Laycock  
posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2022 at 1:05 PM



Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like the religious never miss an opportunity to lure in confused, and probably angry, young men.

/Dnrtfa
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more I studied it, the more I realized that this is an incorruptible system

This concludes our evaluation for ivoluntary admission to this acute inpatient psychiatric facility.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse.
Thankfully, we were spared TrumpCoin....
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YawehCoin is the shiat I hear.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: It seems like the religious never miss an opportunity to lure in confused, and probably angry, young men.

/Dnrtfa


Yeah dude is in his 50s. Just another asshole playing the long con.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For Joseph Laycock, a professor of religious studies at Texas State University who recently wrote about Bitcoin and religion, the emergence of a Christian Bitcoin community isn't surprising. "In America, we have Christian versions of everything," he says in an interview, adding later, "We have Christian golf balls in addition to normal golf balls. We have Christian rap albums in addition to normal rap albums."


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... Did they really "it's just coins and code" the bible? Do they think Christianity is a DAO? What.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.

-Matthew 6:24
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gullible moron will believe anything, news at 10
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IDisposable: No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.

-Matthew 6:24


Holy shiat. And that's just written in there!? Did someone tell all the white people!?!?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the same picture.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Among con artists and grifters there is a sharing of a suckers list of people that are ready willing and able to be suckered out of money and will often help the grifters get money out of others. Religion and Bitcoin are the mother of sucker's list the only thing that could make it even a big method of taking money from others for nothing is to wrap it in a nationalist flag.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: IDisposable: No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.

-Matthew 6:24

Holy shiat. And that's just written in there!? Did someone tell all the white people!?!?


Rand had a really tough time explaining why Christians should support greed.
Not surprisingly, she had no difficulty getting "Christians" on board with it, though.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:
He was immediately fascinated. "The more I studied it, the more I realized that this is an incorruptible system," he says, "that this is a system that has justice built into it through math and truth." And the more Strolight-who is 52 years old, lives in Toronto, and now works as a Bitcoin educator-learned about Bitcoin, the more he became convinced that the world's first cryptocurrency was not solely the work of man. "This is the genius of God."

That man belongs in an insane asylum.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure the two concepts prey upon different types of gullible people, but the overlap is not surprising in the least.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IDisposable: No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.

-Matthew 6:24


The Hell you can't. Just ask Joel Osteen.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep saying that we probably need some new religions to accurately reflect the values and anxieties of the 21st century. biatchristianity is a pretty discount product for filling that niche.

-----

(BTW, my own personal proposal posits that if the universe is a simulation, then it follows that maybe the beings who set up the simulation are somewhat like us, and that there might also be other simulations. Therefore, it follows that individual people might be copied and traded among users and loaded in different simulations, if users notice them and decide they like them enough.

What can a person do to get noticed by those running the simulation? Almost anything noteworthy: Be funny. Be smart. Be quirky. Be sexy. Basically, it's like being a social media influencer, but building your brand is a form of salvation. And as the leader, I can say that because I founded the religion that figured out the structure of reality the higher beings are probably watching me, and if you want to get noticed one of the best ways is probably to be really attractive and have sex with me.

The only downsides I can think of are that 1) The religion takes the toxicity of social media and dials it up to 11 so it is probably really terrible for humanity, and 2) I asked my wife if she's onboard with the idea and she punched me, which I interpreted as a 'no.')
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: For Joseph Laycock, a professor of religious studies at Texas State University who recently wrote about Bitcoin and religion, the emergence of a Christian Bitcoin community isn't surprising. "In America, we have Christian versions of everything," he says in an interview, adding later, "We have Christian golf balls in addition to normal golf balls. We have Christian rap albums in addition to normal rap albums."


[media-amazon.com image 339x339]


Can't say I've heard of Christian Brothels. Yet...
 
IDisposable
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fanbladesaresharp: IDisposable: No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.

-Matthew 6:24

The Hell you can't. Just ask Joel Osteen.


Anyone who teaches prosperity gospel serves only one master.  (It's not God.)
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and Tim Tebow, a devout evangelical and former professional football player.

I had to read that several times.  Really?  Tebow?

I guess it makes sense.  The people who tell me that Bitcoin is genius and I'm just a hater sound a lot like the people who told me Tebow was going to be a big star and I'm just a hater.

Maybe Bitcoin can go to the Canadian Currency League for a few seasons and hone its talent.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then didst the Lord say, "thou shalt hodl"
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: IDisposable: No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.

-Matthew 6:24

Holy shiat. And that's just written in there!? Did someone tell all the white people!?!?


And Jesus was not white so....
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you believe in one fairytale, you're likely to believe in most of them. Not sure how this is mysterious, but maybe it needs to be explained for the idiots who still think crypto is anything but a scam.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coin of the Lord

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blockchain is the tinfoil hat techbros use to keep sense out of their minds.
 
CatfoodSpork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LarrySouth:

Can't say I've heard of Christian Brothels. Yet...

Maybe not specifically Christian, but...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sacred_prostitution
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: biatchristianity


I let my guard down for a minute and the filter farks up my neologism. Or maybe makes it better. I haven't decided.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Blake Masters sounds like the name a gay porn actor.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fleece the sheep. nothing new about that.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Coin of the Lord

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Worst cookies ever.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 850x850]

Blake Masters sounds like the name a gay porn actor.


And just think, there are enough gullible hillbillies out there that I'm sure this event, or whatever the fark it was, turned a profit.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jesus had an opinion on that:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
These guys should join forces with the Church of the AR-15 loonies.

God, Guns, Money - (insert shrieking eagle sounds)
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Different marketing strategies work on different people, and people succumb to dementia at different ages, but I'm still a little surprised that some pro Nigerian scammer didn't wipe these people completely out years ago, leaving them unable to play crypto-ponies.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Slaxl: It seems like the religious never miss an opportunity to lure in confused, and probably angry, young men. people.

/Dnrtfa


FTFY. 

Gullibility has no gender.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: and Tim Tebow, a devout evangelical and former professional football player.

I had to read that several times.  Really?  Tebow?

I guess it makes sense.  The people who tell me that Bitcoin is genius and I'm just a hater sound a lot like the people who told me Tebow was going to be a big star and I'm just a hater.

Maybe Bitcoin can go to the Canadian Currency League for a few seasons and hone its talent.


Even if it's on field performance is lacking, there's no better currency in the locker room than bitcoin. A real leader that puts in the work. It just sucks at the task it was meant for.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: These guys should join forces with the Church of the AR-15 loonies.

God, Guns, Money - (insert shrieking eagle sounds)


Pretty sure you mean using the sound of a red tailed hawk ( normally used because the sound of an eagle isn't very good)
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For people who bet it all on crypto, their only hope is prayer.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Crypto is a scam. Most organized religion is a scam. 

The main difference is at least with religion, you'll be dead before you find out.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Could be worse.
Thankfully, we were spared TrumpCoin....


Oh they're coming just you watch...
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rucker10: IDisposable: No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.

-Matthew 6:24

Holy shiat. And that's just written in there!? Did someone tell all the white people!?!?


It's amazing how they avoid conflict with the Bible by not reading the words inside of it.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You see, the Holy Spirit is just a decentralized ledger of God's Grace.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: These guys should join forces with the Church of the AR-15 loonies.

God, Guns, Money - (insert shrieking eagle sounds)


Since most lawyers think they are God, Warren Zevon would be on board.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Apparently this Blake Masters guy has some very nice things to say about Nazis, but he's totally not a Nazi.  He's also running for Senate in AZ:  https://www.newstatesman.com/international-politics/us-mid-term-elections-2022/2022/07/blake-masters-parody-not-earnest-arizona-republican
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Apparently this Blake Masters guy has some very nice things to say about Nazis, but he's totally not a Nazi.  He's also running for Senate in AZ:  https://www.newstatesman.com/international-politics/us-mid-term-elections-2022/2022/07/blake-masters-parody-not-earnest-arizona-republican


And he's backed by Peter Theil, which explains why he's shilling Bitcoin.
 
whitroth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You can't serve two masters? And here, every evangelical is both a "Christian Satanist" *and* a True Believer in Mammon.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cthulhu Theory: Slaxl: It seems like the religious never miss an opportunity to lure in confused, and probably angry, young men. people.

/Dnrtfa

FTFY. 

Gullibility has no gender.


Bitcoin seems more likely to cause men to lose their minds, but religion seems to be more full of women than men.  Gullibility might not have a gender, but different lures work on different marks.

WickerNipple: The more I studied it, the more I realized that this is an incorruptible system

This concludes our evaluation for ivoluntary admission to this acute inpatient psychiatric facility.


To be honest, the mathematics of bitcoin are impressive.  It's when you try to turn it into a currency (or investment vehicle, i.e. ponzi scheme*) that things really go sideways.

* and yes, some crypto isn't a ponzi scheme but some other classic fraud.  But bitcoin started out as an experiment and became a ponzi scheme.  Or it was a really long con (so long that as far as I know, the original coins were never sold) that was always a ponzi scheme because the deflationary code (and slow updates) meant it would make a lousy currency.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.