(CNN)   America's national pastime cancelled due to America's national pastime
31
    More: Murica, North Carolina, Raleigh, North Carolina, South Carolina, aborted youth sports seasons, Tragic events, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, spate of gunfire, Southern United States  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2022 at 1:32 PM



31 Comments
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The aborted youth sports seasons offer yet another example of how gun violence so often interrupts American life in places traditionally seen as safe, from schools to supermarkets to a holiday parade route.

I guess gun violence is one way to have sports seasons specifically catering to aborted youth.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America's national pastime cancelled due to America's national pastime obsession

FTFY
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Football was cancelled due to rampant consumerism?
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You said "America" twice.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom sure is great.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: You said "America" twice.


I know the standard response here should be the "subby likes America" Blazing Saddles reference, but I am deticting some sarcasm and cycnicism towards the 2nd Amendment in his headline, so subby clearly hates America, perhaps almost as much as he hates Jesus.
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Look for more of this happening. I'm just waiting for the first mass shooting event to occur at a televised sporting event. And you know what will happen then?

Right, lots of thoughts and prayers.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
On a related note: Dunno why any sane human would be a referee/umpire for youth sports. Some of the parents I saw while my kids were playing should have been in insane asylums.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
USA USA USA
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm headed to New Canaan, CT on Friday morning with my son for the 11U Cal Ripken Regionals tournament.  As if this shiat wasn't already on my mind enough.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Seems like an overreaction, it's perfectly normal for kids to gunned down now.

The real victims are gun owners, they have no idea which model to start buying up since someone demonstrated it's efficacy for when they want to conduct their own massacre.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sniderman: Look for more of this happening. I'm just waiting for the first mass shooting event to occur at a televised sporting event. And you know what will happen then?

Right, lots of thoughts and prayers.


"gun grabbers actually think this way"
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thanks self-described "2nd amendment supporters"! What a great place you are making America!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, as a Wilsonian this is fun.  The last time y'all heard anything about our town was the Cannon Hinnant stupidity a few years ago.

As far as we know, someone was a farking moron and popped off a few rounds either in the parking lot or in the woods next to the parking lot.  The athletic complex is way out on the eastern edge of town, and it's got woods and swamp on either side of it.

I can almost guarantee this was either a "hold my beer" moment or a local squabble that picked the worst possible place to go down.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sniderman: Look for more of this happening. I'm just waiting for the first mass shooting event to occur at a televised sporting event. And you know what will happen then?


Morons will say things like 'stop politicizing tragedy', swear up and down that guns have nothing to do with gun violence, and enact laws that make it easier to get them as quickly as possible?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: On a related note: Dunno why any sane human would be a referee/umpire for youth sports. Some of the parents I saw while my kids were playing should have been in insane asylums.


I completely agree, but I'm starting to think at least half of them are there hoping for conflict. Last game my kid played, the opposing pitcher threw several pitches right down the middle and none were called strikes. Opposing coach started to get lippy as you'd expect and the ump tossed him from the game immediately. This was for a tournament for 14 year old kids. It's a crap job, but it's still a job you should at least try to do correctly.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: On a related note: Dunno why any sane human would be a referee/umpire for youth sports. Some of the parents I saw while my kids were playing should have been in insane asylums.


Back in the late 80s/early 90s one of my high school friends was a referee for a youth soccer league. There was a school behind my house and some of their games were there and one day I went down to watch a bit. Just as I got there my friend was on the sideline having a "discussion" with a group of parents. The parents were clearly upset about something but my friend remained calm and said to them, "Did all of you read the league rules when you signed your kids up for the league?" All of the parents nodded or said they did. At that point he ejected the entire group from the game and told them to move to the other side of adjacent football field or leave the school grounds. If they did not their team would forfeit the game. Thankfully the parents were more concerned about winning than arguing and they moved away and the game continued. I left shortly thereafter and my friend came by my house after the game. When I asked him what happened he said one of the parents was swearing at his kid, trying to encourage him, so he invoked the "no parental swearing" rule that the league had implemented. I ran into my friend about 10-12 years ago and this came up in the conversation. He said he would never referee a youth league in this day and age because the parents have gotten so much worse. I am glad my only interaction with kids was a swimming instructor (the kids were bussed in from their local school) and as a Scoutmaster so I never had to deal directly with parents while working with the kids.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"bAseBAlL Is No in A coNsitu Ton!" - idiot gun fetishists who were selfish enough to not wear masks to help fellow citizens during a pandemic and would also refuse to consider any option that might prevent children from being massacred
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Nick Nostril: On a related note: Dunno why any sane human would be a referee/umpire for youth sports. Some of the parents I saw while my kids were playing should have been in insane asylums.

I completely agree, but I'm starting to think at least half of them are there hoping for conflict. Last game my kid played, the opposing pitcher threw several pitches right down the middle and none were called strikes. Opposing coach started to get lippy as you'd expect and the ump tossed him from the game immediately. This was for a tournament for 14 year old kids. It's a crap job, but it's still a job you should at least try to do correctly.


My daughter used to play what amounted to scrimmage games with out-of-league teams in a "large city in central Ohio". The homer jobs we got over there were so bad I stopped going (Like Bobby Knight home basketball game bad). Told her to just try to have fun and get some experience.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How else are you gonna get those little SOB's to run out a slow rolling ground ball hit???
 
wildlifer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Football was cancelled due to rampant consumerism?


You're not supposed to say that part out loud!
 
Bslim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Another victory for the 2nd Amendment, today was a good day for freedom.

WHY AREN'T YOU CELEBRATING!?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rudemix: "bAseBAlL Is No in A coNsitu Ton!" - idiot gun fetishists who were selfish enough to not wear masks to help fellow citizens during a pandemic and would also refuse to consider any option that might prevent children from being massacred


If there are two sides to an issue and one side results in more dead Americans, the modern GOP will ALWAYS choose the side that results in more dead Americans. Literally on every single issue. Police violence, abortion, LGBT rights, sex education, guns, health care, Covid, worker's rights, sick leave, environment, school lunches, literally every single issue where there is one side that ends with dead Americans, the GOP ALWAYS chooses that side.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: King Something: You said "America" twice.

I know the standard response here should be the "subby likes America" Blazing Saddles reference, but I am deticting some sarcasm and cycnicism towards the 2nd Amendment in his headline, so subby clearly hates America, perhaps almost as much as he hates Jesus.


say it three times in the mirror and it Washington shows up and biatch slaps you.
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: How else are you gonna get those little SOB's to run out a slow rolling ground ball hit???


Cattle prod?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Thanks self-described "2nd amendment supporters"! What a great place you are making America!


Because guns were invented on 4/20/1999.

Can't be a degenerate, rotting culture. Must be those 3 pound lumps of plastic and steel that are the cause!
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


For no reason here is a picture of Tanner.
 
Cheron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Smell that Timmy, that cordite smell that's the smell of freedom. No put a tunicate on Jake. You're playing second I guess.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cheron: Smell that Timmy, that cordite smell that's the smell of freedom. No put a tunicate on Jake. You're playing second I guess.


Tunicate

Tourniquet

I kinda think yours is better
 
Begoggle
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's a lot of old fat white dudes trying to live vicariously.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

