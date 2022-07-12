 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   That's my feti...wait no more redmeat for rest of my life, but that's my safe word damnit   (wsbtv.com) divider line
    Scary, Tick, Allergy, Lyme disease, Red meat, Tick-borne disease, Immune system, red meat, Pork  
Lexx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's my nightmare.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Birds and fish are fine with me. Much better for you.

/haven't had red meat since 1985
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I went vegetarian back in December. I miss bacon. And salmon. Meh on the rest.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


I was gonna be snarky, but damn, that sucks.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Birds and fish are fine with me. Much better for you.

/haven't had red meat since 1985


I'm re thinking fish. Maybe yard bird once a week or so.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This sounds like the sort of thing a vegan Bond villain would develop as a bioweapon.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

noitsnot: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x515]

I was gonna be snarky, but damn, that sucks.


More reason to stay the fark out of Missouri.

I couldn't help myself.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lone star tick of course, first saw that on a BBC show.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have accepted veganism as my personal savior. Would you like to know more?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ween - Tick - 1992-11-28 Houston TX Emo's
Youtube lsiWEYR8Sl4
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: brainlordmesomorph: Birds and fish are fine with me. Much better for you.

/haven't had red meat since 1985

I'm re thinking fish. Maybe yard bird once a week or so.


Fish was by far the hardest thing for me to give up, and the last. It's been eight years since I had fish compared to twenty-five or so for other meats. Just something about it. Beef and pork and poultry I couldn't care less about within the first year, but I still get tempted at times by seafood.

/Either way, wouldn't like to have the choice taken away from me by a tick
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Even hemochromatosis hasn't kept me away from red meat for nearly 30 years, so it's not like ticks are gonna get me to blink.

I once had a tick on the head of my wang that seemed to leave a burrowing head after pulling, and I still went after it for a couple weeks with a pin.  Turned out to be bruising, but after all that digging for something that wasn't there, I think I'm ready to take on the Fist of the North Star.

/I was really f'd up in the 90s.
 
CrossEyed [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The wife developed this less than a year ago. Makes for a big adjustment, and much more careful shopping. Animal and dairy byproducts are hiding everywhere.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That sucks. You would think if we can get a covid vax in months we could cure this pressing national crisis. Also Isn't there one that makes you allergic to bacon? That would be tragic.
 
