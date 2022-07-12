 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Your weekly 2-hr dose of new underground alt music features cuts from Frontperson, TRAAMS, & The Umbrellas. Hear what you won't hear on commercial radio on pastFORWARD presents: The Sonic Supernova ep. #005. Starts @ 3:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
59
59 Comments
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just to book the best spot in front of the stage...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Play that funkyMUSIC white boy
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ruh roh - you are competing with a Jan 6 hearing scnw... appreciate you, but... you know
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lioness7: Just to book the best spot in front of the stage...


Yeah... Never thought of it that way, but it is kind of a multistage festival 'round here...

Where's my cheap Margarita in an expensive plastic guitar souvenir glass?
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On time delay again; see you all in the future!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aye oop all
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi again.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
waste no time...play on!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is giving me Joy Division No Love Lost vibes
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nice cook & chill switchover!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Definitely liking this... No idea what it is, other than Cocteaus with less jangle and more verbal cohesiveness.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I are here. And the fire is almost out now.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nesher: On time delay again; see you all in the future!


I thought I told you to not take the Delorian to 88mph
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

perigee: Definitely liking this... No idea what it is, other than Cocteaus with less jangle and more verbal cohesiveness.


Frontperson - Visions
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi again.


[waves from the painting studio] 'Allo
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Nesher: On time delay again; see you all in the future!

I thought I told you to not take the Delorian to 88mph


(Especially with gas prices what they are...)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I are here. And the fire is almost out now.


Did someone tell them the down draft from the helicopter wasn't helping?
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I are here. And the fire is almost out now.


Is the address 39 by any chance?...
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: perigee: Definitely liking this... No idea what it is, other than Cocteaus with less jangle and more verbal cohesiveness.

Frontperson - Visions


Dude. You realize that in the last 3 weeks, you've had me buy

Just Mustard catalog
All About Eve Catalogue.
And now This.

You are very Very cool.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

perigee: djslowdive: Nesher: On time delay again; see you all in the future!

I thought I told you to not take the Delorian to 88mph

(Especially with gas prices what they are...)


What, you couldn't just use rotgut whiskey and a couple of beer cans and banana peels in the Mr. Fusion?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

perigee: socalnewwaver: perigee: Definitely liking this... No idea what it is, other than Cocteaus with less jangle and more verbal cohesiveness.

Frontperson - Visions

Dude. You realize that in the last 3 weeks, you've had me buy

Just Mustard catalog
All About Eve Catalogue.
And now This.

You are very Very cool.


and the artists appreciate that
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Holy fark!
This is brilliant
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lioness7: djslowdive: I are here. And the fire is almost out now.

Is the address 39 by any chance?...


[sniffs the air] I smell a stalkery arsonist...
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lioness7: djslowdive: I are here. And the fire is almost out now.

Is the address 39 by any chance?...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: perigee: djslowdive: Nesher: On time delay again; see you all in the future!

I thought I told you to not take the Delorian to 88mph

(Especially with gas prices what they are...)

What, you couldn't just use rotgut whiskey and a couple of beer cans and banana peels in the Mr. Fusion?


I peed in it.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Traams... is that Dutch? South Africaan?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Lioness7: djslowdive: I are here. And the fire is almost out now.

Is the address 39 by any chance?...

[Fark user image 259x194]


LOLOLOL
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lioness7: djslowdive: I are here. And the fire is almost out now.

Is the address 39 by any chance?...


You have my address :p
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

perigee: djslowdive: Nesher: On time delay again; see you all in the future!

I thought I told you to not take the Delorian to 88mph

(Especially with gas prices what they are...)


I literally got off from heating oil a few months ago.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And now a New Order Ceremony vibe
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is great evening/CTFO music.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pista: And now a New Order Ceremony vibe


You say that like it's a bad thing.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was hoping we'd hear this one today, and now that it's playing I'm going, WHY, WHY DID I WANT TO HEAR THIS HEARTBREAKER?
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: and the artists appreciate that


1) I agree; the artists appreciate I bought the catalogue

That I wouldn't have known about without Your conduit, which means

2) You are very Very cool.

Just accept the compliment. You have no idea how jaded I have become over the years musically. My last big run was Senegalese Kora  music, about five years ago. This kind of discovery on a weekly basis is like rain in Arizona for me. When I said I was an idiot to pass these links by when I first came in here, I wasn't kidding.

Keep 'em spinnin', chief.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Lioness7: djslowdive: I are here. And the fire is almost out now.

Is the address 39 by any chance?...

You have my address :p


speaking of, do you have any stickers left over? i need a couple.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Pista: And now a New Order Ceremony vibe

You say that like it's a bad thing.


It's not. It's a nice nod
When you get the chance, listen to Night Light by Cold Cave.
It's Temptation all over again and it's excellent
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Lioness7: djslowdive: I are here. And the fire is almost out now.

Is the address 39 by any chance?...

You have my address :p

speaking of, do you have any stickers left over? i need a couple.


To stick on your car?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: I was hoping we'd hear this one today, and now that it's playing I'm going, WHY, WHY DID I WANT TO HEAR THIS HEARTBREAKER?


to drown out the barking dog upstairs. with your sobbing.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hear early Cranberries, the happier moments anyway.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

perigee: socalnewwaver: perigee: Definitely liking this... No idea what it is, other than Cocteaus with less jangle and more verbal cohesiveness.

Frontperson - Visions

Dude. You realize that in the last 3 weeks, you've had me buy

Just Mustard catalog
All About Eve Catalogue.
And now This.

You are very Very cool.


In a couple of months you will be completely broke.
You won't have time for anything else but listening and still your pile of music waiting its turn will keep growing beyond the Earth orbit.
This is called music heaven.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Lioness7: djslowdive: I are here. And the fire is almost out now.

Is the address 39 by any chance?...

You have my address :p

speaking of, do you have any stickers left over? i need a couple.


Actually, I DO.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
NOT LUMENETTE.

that's on me, not VLC.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Lioness7: djslowdive: I are here. And the fire is almost out now.

Is the address 39 by any chance?...

You have my address :p

speaking of, do you have any stickers left over? i need a couple.

Actually, I DO.


🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

please sir may i have a few? i got a mate who wants one and i want a couple for when i buy a new vehicle, which might be sooner rather that later.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Lioness7: djslowdive: I are here. And the fire is almost out now.

Is the address 39 by any chance?...

You have my address :p

speaking of, do you have any stickers left over? i need a couple.

Actually, I DO.

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

please sir may i have a few? i got a mate who wants one and i want a couple for when i buy a new vehicle, which might be sooner rather that later.


I got you covered. Just need to dig through my email to find your addy lol. Will 5 suffice?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Lioness7: djslowdive: I are here. And the fire is almost out now.

Is the address 39 by any chance?...

You have my address :p

speaking of, do you have any stickers left over? i need a couple.

Actually, I DO.

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

please sir may i have a few? i got a mate who wants one and i want a couple for when i buy a new vehicle, which might be sooner rather that later.

I got you covered. Just need to dig through my email to find your addy lol. Will 5 suffice?


would be most epic good sir
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NOT LUMENETTE.

that's on me, not VLC.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
