(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Wang Chung, Gary Numan, and The Waterboys. No, not those songs. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #366. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming option   (kuci.org) divider line
27
•       •       •

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

As you may have noticed, I like reaction videos. It's fun to watch other people experience some of the great music out there for the first time.

Then this one popped up just last week:


American Reacts to You'll Never Walk Alone (Liverpool)
Youtube ZhW7-DResYo


No, I didn't suggest it.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
Coming out from quite a deep Blondie rabbit hole over the weekend.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

As you may have noticed, I like reaction videos. It's fun to watch other people experience some of the great music out there for the first time.

Then this one popped up just last week:


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZhW7-DResYo]

No, I didn't suggest it.


tbf, that is a pretty good version. 90k people will do that though.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: tbf, that is a pretty good version. 90k people will do that though.


And in Australia.
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hi everyone! Sorry I've been MIA recently. Looking forward to the music today, especially Waterboys!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Anyone here remember a band called Cactus World News (other than socalnewwaver because he remembers everything apparently)? I bought a 12" single by them back in the 80s and I've never heard them outside of that, nor did I know anyone else who knew them. I randomly looked them up the other day and learned that they were produced by U2's Bono, and, more relevant to this group, one of the founders played guitar on 4 songs by The Church. And apparently are still a going concern.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I do love this photo of Claudia with Peter the Anteater
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Anyone here remember a band called Cactus World News (other than socalnewwaver because he remembers everything apparently)? I bought a 12" single by them back in the 80s and I've never heard them outside of that, nor did I know anyone else who knew them. I randomly looked them up the other day and learned that they were produced by U2's Bono, and, more relevant to this group, one of the founders played guitar on 4 songs by The Church. And apparently are still a going concern.


i don't know anything about that band. and i most certainly do not have a copy of urban beaches.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Anyone here remember a band called Cactus World News


From the dim & distant past
I think The Bridge is the only memory I have of them
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pista: Hello all.
Coming out from quite a deep Blondie rabbit hole over the weekend.


After Thursday's Show, I went down a very dark scary Front 242 rabbit hole.

Ended here:

Depeche Mode vs. Front 242 +++ I feel the Masterhit (Dizzyfugu's Mash-up)
Youtube z7yySbKJnsQ
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Greetings folks;

Sorry - I'm usually annoying earlier in the process, but work has been greedy with their time today.

She holding some kind of Ant-cream cone or something, Pista?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: Anyone here remember a band called Cactus World News

From the dim & distant past
I think The Bridge is the only memory I have of them


According to Wikipedia, The Bridge is their most well-known song, so of course it's not the one that I have a single of (and I have zero memory of). Not because I'm cool, but because I'm always late to the party and out of touch with what everyone else is listening to.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Pista: Hello all.
Coming out from quite a deep Blondie rabbit hole over the weekend.

After Thursday's Show, I went down a very dark scary Front 242 rabbit hole.

Ended here:


THAT was the equation. EXISTENCE!... SURVIVAL... must cancel out... programming!

https://youtu.be/ZCAUY_ewptw
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
buenos tardes, denizens.
Tuesday, and on time !

Let the music play!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: Anyone here remember a band called Cactus World News

From the dim & distant past
I think The Bridge is the only memory I have of them

According to Wikipedia, The Bridge is their most well-known song, so of course it's not the one that I have a single of (and I have zero memory of). Not because I'm cool, but because I'm always late to the party and out of touch with what everyone else is listening to.


I think, after that song, they sort of went into an audio blind spot for me so maybe I ought to refresh my memory.
& that's another great thing about these threads and shows. Picking up on forgotten gems & taking a probably overdue dive into their back catalogue.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Checking in.
Stumbled across this band, I think they'd be a good fit for this show or Sonic Supernova: Alvvays - Marry Me Archie
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hello folks!
I listen to pastForward, therefore I am.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lioness7: Hello folks!
I listen to pastForward, therefore I am.


And There you ARE my love
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And YEAH! Finally, I am on the right thread on Tuesday!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nesher: Checking in.
Stumbled across this band, I think they'd be a good fit for this show or Sonic Supernova: Alvvays - Marry Me Archie


Alvvays are farking awesome
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lioness7: Hello folks!
I listen to pastForward, therefore I am.


- Rene De Peche Mode
 
