 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Other than that, how did you like the speech, Mrs. Abe?   (cnn.com) divider line
16
    More: Followup, Japan, Akie Abe, Japanese media, Marriage, Wife, Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan, Japan's first lady  
•       •       •

1513 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 12 Jul 2022 at 9:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MaestroJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 to subby, cold as ice motherfarker.
 
ng2810
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I get she's a cool person and all, but this article feels extremely Ill-timed. Now isn't the time to flaunt her accomplishments or ask about her future when her assasinated husband's body isn't even cold. Hell, even Cory Aquino didn't run for president until two years after her husband was gunned down. Give the woman time to mourn.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, DAYUM!

Subby just learned that special hell we keep hearing about. Some people call it Texas.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.theautopian.com/shinzo-abes-hearse-is-a-reminder-that-toyota-can-make-an-impressive-last-ride/
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
petec
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ng2810: Yeah, I get she's a cool person and all, but this article feels extremely Ill-timed. Now isn't the time to flaunt her accomplishments or ask about her future when her assasinated husband's body isn't even cold. Hell, even Cory Aquino didn't run for president until two years after her husband was gunned down. Give the woman time to mourn.


he's at least room temp

/cold
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
ng2810:

He was cremated
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You know, I am not the hugest Abe fan who ever lived by a long shot, but I am an admirer of a government that I don't feel is scheming every day to get me. You pay your taxes and you rely on politicians and government to do what they do and take care of problems I don't have time for. Being a pragmatist means taking care of business. And if you are pissing people off, well, that is part of the give and take and rough and tumble.

Japan has had government by bunglers and it sucks.

I appreciate Abe and earlier on.. Koizumi... for being good employees and more or less doing what they say they are going to do.

And Akie Abe was a bonus. She completed the picture. She had her own opinions. She expressed them. It was no scandal, and she was often right, but she wasn't the prime minister. Fine. People don't have to agree on everything. For diplomacy and building coalitions and stable consensus, you want to leave everyone an out and have some sympathetic ears. It worked. She was not struggling to get into the picture either. She did not feel a need to claim anything or back down.

Anyway, hard to describe. For being such a gerontocracy, the Abes seemed to be a more modern face. She and he were caught between what they had to do and what they wanted to do or could do. Constrained, stable leadership. Like the Obamas in many ways. I am not kidding. Not Putin, not Trump, not even the Clintons.
 
petec
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ng2810: Yeah, I get she's a cool person and all, but this article feels extremely Ill-timed. Now isn't the time to flaunt her accomplishments or ask about her future when her assasinated husband's body isn't even cold. Hell, even Cory Aquino didn't run for president until two years after her husband was gunned down. Give the woman time to mourn.


the article notes that she has taken an more americanized approach to her role as first lady

she should take advantage of that

/s
 
ng2810
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: ng2810:

He was cremated


It's a figure of speech damnit. Dude hasn't even been dead a week...
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She has my respect for playing down her English-language skills so she didn't have to talk to TFG.
 
petec
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ng2810: leeksfromchichis: ng2810:

He was cremated

It's a figure of speech damnit. Dude hasn't even been dead a week...


I'm guessing your from the colder climes, there's a reason the jews get there dead in the ground by sundown
 
ng2810
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

petec: ng2810: leeksfromchichis: ng2810:

He was cremated

It's a figure of speech damnit. Dude hasn't even been dead a week...

I'm guessing your from the colder climes, there's a reason the jews get there dead in the ground by sundown


I grew up in Pearl Harbor. The only thing I knew about Jews back then was that our forefathers found a bunch of them in ovens when they were in Germany, and that Helen Keller was one of them.

/welcome to fark
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Daayum. Good headline, subby.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Akie Abe is hot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thorpe: Akie Abe is hot.

[Fark user image image 612x408]


and single.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.