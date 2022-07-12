 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox Baltimore)   Study finds if your state enacted a gas tax holiday, residents didn't get the full amount. Guess who did, go on, take a wild guess   (foxbaltimore.com) divider line
29
    More: Obvious, cents of the gas tax holiday, Taxation, Taxation in the United States, Study, Fuel tax, Diesel fuel, rest  
•       •       •

1503 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 12 Jul 2022 at 4:55 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shocking
 
Dimensio
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The SA flexing teen??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Santa or the Easter Bunny. Those two are way overworked.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It wasn't the cable guy.

(._.)
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dimensio: [Fark user image 640x755]


Came to post Frank Stallone, beaten to it but leaving satisfied.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Obvious is Obvious.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wanted to go find a Fark thread where people were cheering for a gas tax holiday to have a bit of a "told you so" scold but it appears most people have been consistent that such a proposal was and is stupid.

https://www.fark.com/comments/12135040/How-about-a-gas-tax-holiday-to-fight-inflation-A-little-bandaid-to-fix-something-much-more-complex-will-surely-help#new

Good to see the collective IQ of Farkers once again remains leaps and bounds ahead of the general public.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The state of California has had economists look into why Gas is so expensive and they cant figure it out, mysterious surcharges have been blamed. Its all criminal. Ideally the head of every gas company and the president and vice president could be summerly executed. Might keep everyone involved on their toes.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Dimensio: [Fark user image 640x755]

Came to post Frank Stallone, beaten to it but leaving satisfied.


Why was there never a Norm MacDonald topic type?    The Frank Stallone and OJ stuff ALONE leans in that direction.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Capitalism is awesome.

Until it isn't.

Then, it's still not capitalism's fault.

It's the government's fault.  For overly regulating capitalism.  Which needs to be unfettered.  Unless it's unduly raising prices.  Then the government needs to do something.  But not through regulations.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Whoa, whoa, whoa - holdonaminit here!

FTFA:
The study found that 72% of the gas tax holiday in Maryland - or about 26 cents - was passed on to drivers. The rest - about 10 cents - was kept by gas producers.

I'm honestly shocked that most of it went to consumers. It's really more of a token gesture than a real plan, but I'm still shocked that so much of it was actually passed through to consumers.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The same thing kind of thing happened when they raised tobacco taxes in 2009.  Before the new taxes even took effect retailers and big tobacco raised prices and just blamed it on Obama. That was an incentive to quit.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why would anyone think discounts would be passed on to consumers at a 1:1 discount? You don't think those sales at Best Buy and Prime Day happen at a 1:1 discount either, do you?
 
The Fork
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's called tax incidence, and it's one of several reasons why a gas tax holiday is a stupid response to high prices.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: The same thing kind of thing happened when they raised tobacco taxes in 2009.  Before the new taxes even took effect retailers and big tobacco raised prices and just blamed it on Obama. That was an incentive to quit.


Or to begin robbing convenience stores.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Aussie_As: Dimensio: [Fark user image 640x755]

Came to post Frank Stallone, beaten to it but leaving satisfied.

Why was there never a Norm MacDonald topic type?    The Frank Stallone and OJ stuff ALONE leans in that direction.


My favorite Weekend Update joke by norm, "Doctors are developing a so-called 'Red Wine Pill'. It has all the health benefits of wine, without the alcohol. Yeah... they call it, a 'Grape'!"
 
rikkitikkitavi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So the 'gas producers' that are already experiencing record profits, are receiving a gift in the form of uncollected tax that they still charged the customer?

Somehow, that strikes me as illegal to overcharge a customer. It is technically illegal for a store, restaurant or bar to over-change tax on a bill. How is this not different?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dimensio: [Fark user image 640x755]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
realmolo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The fix is in. The Republicans/conservatives/fascists are putting the squeeze on everyone, in attempt to take complete control. They want a return to feudalism, and this is their chance.
 
Guru Meditation [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
$250 just showed up in my bank account labeled "GA GAS TX RBT". Nekkid attempt to buy votes with MY tax money. I gave the $250 to ActBlue for Stacey Abrams.

/I'm smarter than Kemp.
//Stacey can fark with the Rethug legislature here if they try to "ignore" the will of the people in 2024.
/// I really wanted to buy an air fryer on Prime Day but I'm satisfied with my decision. THREE!
 
Ishkur
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Those torches and pitchforks are coming.

It's only a matter of time.
 
CCNP
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: The state of California has had economists look into why Gas is so expensive and they cant figure it out, mysterious surcharges have been blamed. Its all criminal. Ideally the head of every gas company and the president and vice president could be summerly executed. Might keep everyone involved on their toes.


The producers paid the gas tax in California, but nobody knows what happened to the money after that.
https://jalopnik.com/californians-have-been-paying-a-secret-gas-tax-since-20-1848681167

Executing the presidents of the refineries won't make the tax go away. That's now how this works. That's not how any of this works.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CCNP: Mimekiller: The state of California has had economists look into why Gas is so expensive and they cant figure it out, mysterious surcharges have been blamed. Its all criminal. Ideally the head of every gas company and the president and vice president could be summerly executed. Might keep everyone involved on their toes.

The producers paid the gas tax in California, but nobody knows what happened to the money after that.
https://jalopnik.com/californians-have-been-paying-a-secret-gas-tax-since-20-1848681167

Executing the presidents of the refineries won't make the tax go away. That's now how this works. That's not how any of this works.


It's not an "Execution " when the Mob does it! It's voting with the knot and rope!

Le National Razor is always close by and just needs to be awakened!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And from the looks of it, Big Oil's bought up the "conservative" SCOTUS Judges and got them to practically legally mandate that Big Oil and other major polluters be allowed to ass-rape the environment as much as they want, whenever they want
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [preview.redd.it image 640x349]
[images7.memedroid.com image 603x522]


Because the working class is dumb. Seriously. Dumb. And comfortable. But, mostly just dumb.
 
mysha
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.