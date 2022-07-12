 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Sanford man confronts big dummy in his garage refrigerator   (clickorlando.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The bear just wanted a snack.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I mean...it's HIS food now. So grab your keys, because you gotta go back to Costco.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't understand people who leave their garage open all of the time. If I'm not working down there, it's closed. But I drive by houses all of the time where people just leave them open.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I told you to go to the fridge and fetch me a beer!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Haha, yeah. Don't leave your garage door open when you live right next door to the black bear reserve.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I don't understand people who leave their garage open all of the time. If I'm not working down there, it's closed. But I drive by houses all of the time where people just leave them open.


Especially in Sanford where bears are not uncommon. My brother lives in that neck of the woods and also has to be mindful of bears. My guess is the folks who leave their garage doors open, however, are not exactly from the area (probably recent transplants from far away) because folks who are from there know better.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You're going to have to take that out before you put the elephant in.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder if he grabbed his chest and yelled out for Elizabeth when he saw it?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Haha, yeah. Don't leave your garage door open when you live right next door to the black bear reserve.


A late co-worker of mine had the same problem, but only with the neighbor kids stealing beer out of his garage fridge.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"...man catches a bear..." ?

I think they mean a man recorded a bear on video.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ranger Smith wants a few words with you, Yogi.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Watch it sucka Subby.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If humans domesticated the bear like the wolf it would be hilarious/terrifying.  Imagine all the different bear breeds.
 
