 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Just picture a 45 RPM record of 'Under the Boardwalk' played at 33 1/3   (clickorlando.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, English-language films, BREVARD COUNTY, Seminole County, Florida, 200-pound turtle, Orange County, Florida, Brevard County, Florida, crew of Station, Orange County deputies  
•       •       •

977 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2022 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One can find anything on YouTube

Under The Boardwalk (Slowed and Reverbed)
Youtube t4P4Efj2I30
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just picture a 45 RPM record of 'Under the Boardwalk' played at 33 1/3"

Subby, you need to explain your headline to non-boomers.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"took 10-15 minutes to push turtle out"

POOPTHREAD!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dodo David: "Just picture a 45 RPM record of 'Under the Boardwalk' played at 33 1/3"

Subby, you need to explain your headline to non-boomers.


Hey, I'm Gen X and I got it. ;)
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Friend to children. He's real neat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Adebisi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
45 RPM Rush at 33 1/3 is epic stoner doom metal.

Epicus Doomicus Rushicus - Working Man (live)
Youtube 5f27gOxGnf0
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
QI | How The Giant Tortoise Got Its Name
Youtube zPggB4MfPnk
 
jeroendehaan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dodo David: "Just picture a 45 RPM record of 'Under the Boardwalk' played at 33 1/3"

Subby, you need to explain your headline to non-boomers.

"Just picture a 45 RPM record MP3 of 'Under the Boardwalk' played at 33 1/3 the wrong bitrate"

"Just picture a 45 RPM record Spotify playing 'Under the Boardwalk' played at 33 1/3 using free WiFi"
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I had an old Pioneer direct-drive turntable that would occasionally go full speed ahead.

Figured by looking at the sound file that the 45 was spinning around 95 rpm when the tone arm started skipping across the record.

Bee Gees never sounded so good.
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "took 10-15 minutes to push turtle out"

POOPTHREAD!


Fat bastard
Youtube LA4HetM9zGY
 
yellowjester
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Paulstretch it biotech.
A-Ha - Take On Me - Paulstretch 800% slower version
Youtube ZmD7z7uH-Hg
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I admit it.  My mind went directly here:

Mary Kate and Ashley Olson - Gimme Pizza Song (Slowed Down)
Youtube CJEoASUMZbI

Still the stuff of nightmare fuel.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That turtle looks like it weighs a little bit more than 200 lbs. Did they mix up their math with cop-math?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Spongebob Theme Song - 800% Slower
Youtube 4Oyo4Bcy1Sc
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have a turntable that goes from 16-2/3 to 78.
Yertle to Chipmunk as it were.

16s were always unusual.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.