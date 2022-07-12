 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1933, the first example of a land-taxiing phase of a wingless, twin orientable jet stilts flying device was produced   (history.com) divider line
13
    More: Vintage, Buckminster Fuller, Part aircraft, Automobile, multi-directional Dymaxion car, part automobile, philosopher Buckminster Fuller, Isamu Noguchi, elongated teardrop design  
•       •       •

13 Comments
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since TFA didn't have a picture of said conveyance:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cocaine is one helluva drug
 
RiverRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Google images FTW
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Since TFA didn't have a picture of said conveyance:

[Fark user image 425x212]


Immediately did the same thing after reading the article. Couldn't believe they didn't include an image.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Since TFA didn't have a picture of said conveyance:

[Fark user image 425x212]


Because who needs crumple zones?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Since TFA didn't have a picture of said conveyance:

[Fark user image image 425x212]


Thank you!
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: TommyDeuce: Since TFA didn't have a picture of said conveyance:

[Fark user image 425x212]

Because who needs crumple zones?


In 1933?
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I read the headline then I saw the picture and yet my reaction is still.....wtf???
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Since TFA didn't have a picture of said conveyance:

[Fark user image image 425x212]


Thanks
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
IIRC, the rear wheel steered the car and it took many turns to go lock-to-lock (180 degrees).  Rear wheel steering is extremely difficult to control at higher speeds, but has major advantages at low speeds.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: common sense is an oxymoron: TommyDeuce: Since TFA didn't have a picture of said conveyance:

[Fark user image 425x212]

Because who needs crumple zones?

In 1933?


Innovative thinkers are supposed to innovate. Someone who wasn't Buckminster Fuller proposed the idea just a few years later.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I know we have come a long way and all but sometimes when I look at things like this and the French propeller driven car and the jet train, I get instant DeForest Kelley face. How can otherwise brilliant people create such ridiculous vehicles and not see how bad they are? Honestly, a teenager could look at this and know it's going to be terrible: I expect better from a world famous designer.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

One Size Fits Some: I know we have come a long way and all but sometimes when I look at things like this and the French propeller driven car and the jet train, I get instant DeForest Kelley face. How can otherwise brilliant people create such ridiculous vehicles and not see how bad they are? Honestly, a teenager could look at this and know it's going to be terrible: I expect better from a world famous designer.


As mentioned above, it works well at low speeds.  Think how many trikes have been made the other (wrong) way around (put the single wheel in front and it rolls like a reliant robin.  But steering from behind isn't ideal).

The big problems with this car was that it was hand crafted by unemployed (read cheap) depression era craftsmen.  Buckminster Fuller never considered how to manufacture it, all he wanted was a cool one-off to show how smart he was.  Unfortunately, that "poor high speed handling" killed the test driver (right before that he was effortlessly setting unofficial track records).
 
