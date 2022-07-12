 Skip to content
(NBC News)   "Ladies and Gentlemen, we got him." America kills the leader of ISIS for the 12,784th time. We've become exceedingly efficient at this   (nbcnews.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought Donnie took care of ISIS years ago.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Running for ISIS leadership is starting to feel like an overseer election in Vault 11:
Fark user image
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cut off one head and two grow back.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have been disrupting this terrorist organization's ability to further plot and carry out attacks for over 20 years now. I'm certain that THIS time it will work.
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure why we care so much about militant religious nuts trying to set up a theocratic hellhole in the mideast when we don't seem to do much to curb the same thing at home.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just picturing them trying to figure out what the order of succession is after the 100th or so leader..

"So... Let's see. We haven't promoted anyone from the janitorial services yet. So, good news Ahmet!"
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should start flooding the Truth Social network with blurbs about how ISIS is so poorly run and could make A LOT of money if there was a businessman who had THE COURAGE to discreetly take it over and run it the way it should be run. Then maybe throw in some bits about how Bezos and Adelson each secretly tried but failed because they aren't good businessmen.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't stop cutting fingernails.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't the #1 guy, subby.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedfordRenegade: We have been disrupting this terrorist organization's ability to further plot and carry out attacks for over 20 years now. I'm certain that THIS time it will work.


Well, no. Our actions promise to make young men to want join the cause. Against a powerful nation crushing "🚜 farmers 🚜 "
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: [Fark user image 320x172]


I'm still a little surprised they haven't given Charlie a small mountain of cocaine to do a new Hot Shots! movie based on the Mavrick plot
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: This isn't the #1 guy, subby.


i.ytimg.com
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trappedspirit: You don't stop cutting fingernails.


Fark user image

"Wait, are we supposed to?? Damn!"
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real Genius-Operation Crossbow.avi
Youtube DTx_qTwQqjU
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: Not sure why we care so much about militant religious nuts trying to set up a theocratic hellhole in the mideast when we don't seem to do much to curb the same thing at home.


Because "we" (meaning the militant Christian religious nuts here, who seem to be in control of the military, especially the air force) only want a Christian theocratic hellhole, but will do anything to fight a Islam theocratic hellhole (including after invading Muslim countries, we allow Christian missionaries to have free reign in countries where they used to be restricted, to try to turn them also into Christian theocratic hellholes).
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jairzinho: trappedspirit: You don't stop cutting fingernails.

[Fark user image 320x480]
"Wait, are we supposed to?? Damn!"


Congrats, lady!  You've thrown away your live in pursuit of long nails.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Find and kill Zawahiri.
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Not sure why we care so much about militant religious nuts trying to set up a theocratic hellhole in the mideast when we don't seem to do much to curb the same thing at home.


Cuz our militant religious nuts are waaay better than theirs!

/s
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I bet folks that are more than about 10 places down the line of UK succession are glad they're not in the top 5 watching this keep happening.
 
stuffy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now take same approach to these A-holes.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

oldernell: I thought Donnie took care of ISIS years ago.


Donnie was watching Archer and thought it was a documentary.  The Slater episodes are his Zapruder film.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: You don't stop cutting fingernails.


Sure, but you also don't cut someone else's fingernails when you're not trimming your own.
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: We have been disrupting this terrorist organization's ability to further plot and carry out attacks for over 20 years now. I'm certain that THIS time it will work.


Hey, they haven't destroyed the WTC again since.  Mission accomplished!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: We have been disrupting this terrorist organization's ability to further plot and carry out attacks for over 20 years now. I'm certain that THIS time it will work.


I'm guessing history isn't your favorite subject.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
About as efficient as playing whack-a-mole.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: kmgenesis23: Not sure why we care so much about militant religious nuts trying to set up a theocratic hellhole in the mideast when we don't seem to do much to curb the same thing at home.

Because "we" (meaning the militant Christian religious nuts here, who seem to be in control of the military, especially the air force) only want a Christian theocratic hellhole, but will do anything to fight a Islam theocratic hellhole (including after invading Muslim countries, we allow Christian missionaries to have free reign in countries where they used to be restricted, to try to turn them also into Christian theocratic hellholes).


So crusades 2.0.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So they've got their budget taken care of for the next couple years.
"Remember us?  We got the top dog in ISIS just awhile ago..."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Not sure why we care so much about militant religious nuts trying to set up a theocratic hellhole in the mideast when we don't seem to do much to curb the same thing at home.


It's diversionary..."LOOK OVER THERE!!!"
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Reports of killing 137 wedding parties and a thousand children in 3 .. 2 ..
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: This isn't the #1 guy, subby.


media.tenor.com
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Denjiro: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/DTx_qTwQqjU]


Meh.  Spies Like Us had a better laser.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wile_E_Canuck: RedfordRenegade: We have been disrupting this terrorist organization's ability to further plot and carry out attacks for over 20 years now. I'm certain that THIS time it will work.

Hey, they haven't destroyed the WTC again since.  Mission accomplished!


I'm curious about how? Did we do some genocide?
 
