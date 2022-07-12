 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Nigerian businesses turn to solar power in wake of high fuel prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in promising sign of a greener future where we can all enjoy sustainably sourced 419 scams   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you'd like to personally invest in it, Please send 1 bitcoin in 24 hrs or the files will be released. Let's sensitive matter this handle carefully....
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: If you'd like to personally invest in it, Please send 1 bitcoin in 24 hrs or the files will be released. Let's sensitive matter this handle carefully....


Ransomware is more commonly from Asian scammers in general - the African scammers enjoy the 419's, advance fee, money washing, fake tech support, credit card lifting type of scams.

/ in general
// they all suck
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Really though this is pretty cool. One of the rare feel good stories for the day
Now make the Saharan desert a giant grid
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The question no one's asking is "why is Africa's biggest oil producer spending up to $22bn annually on fuel for generators?"
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

berylman: Really though this is pretty cool. One of the rare feel good stories for the day
Now make the Saharan desert a giant grid


I'm not sure how much you'd have to worry about arrays getting buried in shifting dunes, or getting sandblasted in wind storms until they are useless.  The Sahara may or may not be a good place for a solar array, I don't know enough to say.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: If you'd like to personally invest in it, Please send 1 bitcoin in 24 hrs or the files will be released. Let's sensitive matter this handle carefully....


Needs ALL-CAPS.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
until people start stealing them like they did the oil in transformers to fry their food in pcbs
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: berylman: Really though this is pretty cool. One of the rare feel good stories for the day
Now make the Saharan desert a giant grid

I'm not sure how much you'd have to worry about arrays getting buried in shifting dunes, or getting sandblasted in wind storms until they are useless.  The Sahara may or may not be a good place for a solar array, I don't know enough to say.


Only a quarter of the Sahara is covered in sand.  If you stay away from those areas, the occasional haboob won't do too much damage.
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If a developing country can make this work, then there's not really any valid excuse why some of the richest nations on the planet cannot also make it work.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It was American lobbying in the IMF, WB and UN that prevented this transition. At least Donald Trump's tenure did some good, weakening the GOP and the US diplomatic corps so that the rest of the world can progress. It's still a wincing pain to know that Biden, who is on board with science, is going to be throttled by the GOP again, in 2023, and US oil lobbyists will return to the world stage.
 
