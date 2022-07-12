 Skip to content
(Twitter) Hero Cops say it's never a good idea to confront an armed robber, unless you are a genuine badass   (twitter.com) divider line
24
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's exactly what someone like me would have done!!!
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I had a friend who was accosted by a guy coming out of a gas station.

"You have any money?" they were asked."

"No, sorry," they replied.

"I have a knife."

"No thanks. I don't need a knife."

I think about that often. They successfully passed a low intelligence speech check with a mugging.
 
hej
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

A man once approached me on a beach at night in the Dominican Republic. He said he wanted to sell me statues. I didn't want the statue in his hand so he says "how about what's in my backpack?"
I said "Do not open that backpack" and gave him the laaaaaazy eye.
He left.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTP.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hah! That's a better one then the time a pair of dudes wanted to mug me and I pulled out a bigger knife then the one that one of them had just pulled.
 
Pert
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, a couple of guys who were up to no good started making trouble in the neighbourhood?
 
northernmanor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do NOT try this at home
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
WELCOME TO PHILLY!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Off-duty officer shoots bank robbery suspect
Youtube TZPOxyQ_Z4E
 
The5thElement
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Had a guy in Philly grab me by the back of my hoodie and yank me backwards into a doorway. Thought I was about to be mugged. He then asked me if I wanted to buy some weed. I said no, and he says ok, then lets go of me and steps further back into the shadows of the doorway. I got out of there quick. I thought his sales technique was a bit on the aggressive side, and he didn't know how to close the deal.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Possibly Graphic

Off Duty Cop Stops Multiple Armed Robbers | Active Self Protection
Youtube yV3GHdJuOak
 
Ethertap
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I used to work with a guy who was a little off. Nobody knew what exactly was wrong with him, we just knew something was wrong with him. Then one day, out of nowhere, he tells a story that explained everything.

He walked out of a bar one morning, and cut through an alley to get to the parking lot. He was stopped by three guys, one of whom pulled out a knife. They demanded his wallet, and he replied with "fark you". Then he got stabbed in the head, and they took his wallet. His lesson from this was that if someone has a weapon pointed at you, and demands something, don't say "fark you".

I had infinite patience for him after learning that. The man survived being stabbed in the dome, of course he would be a little off afterwards.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Civil suit in 3....2....
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I am far more likely to do accidentally do something like this than what happened in the video.

I often completely misinterpret what someone said to be more innocent than it actually was.
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I knew a guy who was leaving a bar with some friends and got mugged. His friends escaped, and after the robber took his money my friend asked if he wanted a smoke. A few minutes later the cops pulled up to find the two of them smoking and talking.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Huh, they kept their pants up.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cops say it's never a good idea to confront an armed robber,

They're not willing to, so why should you?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Something similar totally happened to my friend when he was trying to use a 3$ bill at taco bell!!
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ha! This reminds me of when I was moving out of my apartment and my father in law asked "what's that?" to the sex ramp in a garbage bag I was carrying. My friends were carrying a bookcase in between us, so I naturally replied "It's a bookcase", only to realize he was clearly asking abou the oddly shaped object I was carrying. I think he may have realized he didn't really want to know, because he didn't ask a follow up and I also left it at that.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I that happen to me, but I said, "that's not a knife, this is a knife" has i pulled out my giant bowie and cut up his jacket to show how sharp my knife was.

I said it in an Australian accent for some reason. Hmmm, maybe it was all dream.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Herbert's Hippopotamus:

Ha! This reminds me of when I was moving out of my apartment and my father in law asked "what's that?" to the sex ramp in a garbage bag I was carrying. My friends were carrying a bookcase in between us, so I naturally replied "It's a bookcase", only to realize he was clearly asking abou the oddly shaped object I was carrying. I think he may have realized he didn't really want to know, because he didn't ask a follow up and I also left it at that.

Not to be all father-in-law on you, but what's a sex ramp?

(I've always taken the stairs...)
 
