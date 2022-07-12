 Skip to content
(Everett Herald)   "You've just won the Super Bowl, what are you going to do next?" "I'm going to Whidbey Island to circle the labyrinth to meditate and cogitate"   (heraldnet.com) divider line
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
skookum
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dammit, subby, don't summon him. He's had a shiatty day. Again.
 
Mukster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Has farker Whidbey weighed in yet?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Having experienced Disneyland this sounds much better.
 
Snort
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sure, then you wake up with a tonsure and a vow of chastity.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, this is what our favorite Farker has been doing in his free time?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've had some pretty good times on Whidbey Island.

It didn't even cost me $7.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hit Ft. Casey or Ft. Ebey.
Bring a flashlight and a kite.
Get some Mussels in Coupeville.
 
l'otters are not afraid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My hometown in the news!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: skookum


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wonder how many squatters this is going to attract.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No whidbey yet?

/been to the labyrinth. Not much other entertainment on the island
//good friends plays her organ at two churches near Coupeville
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mukster: Has farker Whidbey weighed in yet?


He probably hates it because of the admission fee, which it too much like capitalism.
 
Azz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: I've had some pretty good times on Whidbey Island.

It didn't even cost me $7.


I go there and I masturbate in public to make the locals squirm. It's pretty hot
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No David Bowie as the Goblin King? Forget it.

Labyrinth - Worm
Youtube xBZLVcZhhFk
 
