(NASA)   First James Webb pics releasing live 10:30am eastern. Your mom joke goes here   (nasa.gov) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Second technically.
 
Elegy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Isn't it pretty well known what James Webb looked like?

Ohhh, telescope pics.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The still at the end of the trailer. Bottom left.

You will never get that speck off your screen.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Um, released where? I already saw this on the news this morning.

Looks like Hubble Deep Field, but deeper and fieldier.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So... noon then?

/ royalty-free Muzak goes doot doot doooot, doot doot doooot.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
MEH.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
leaked first image

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Um, released where? I already saw this on the news this morning.

Looks like Hubble Deep Field, but deeper and fieldier.


They released one yesterday to tickle our asses with a feather.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It scared the turds out of me when this happened but thankfully it still works
James Webb Telescope Hit By Meteoroid! What's the Damage?
Youtube 1tAe2IjQOg8
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Second technically.


-s makes the word plural.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tim Nelson needs to cut it out with the spoilers.  Also I loved him on MST3K
 
