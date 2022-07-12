 Skip to content
Happy National Cow Appreciation Day. Feel free to post your favorite relevant "Far Side"
44
    More: Silly, Cattle, moo-ving experience, local Chick-fil-A, commemoration of Heff R. Jones, Cow Appreciation Day, deja-moo, alike herd, Visit Chick-fil  
•       •       •

44 Comments     (+0 »)
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"CAR!"
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget to tip your cow a little extra today.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: [Fark user image 400x394]


Well someone has to warn them.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

"COW!"
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


//Sorry, just had to -
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static1.e621.netView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The over muscled mutant Belgian Blue approves of this thread
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Show us your teats.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fetchez la vache!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple weeks ago I was diving with the family down a country road. My wife and daughters were arguing about some nonsense.

In order to lighten the mood I rolled down the window and yelled "moo" at a cow we were passing.

My wife yelled at me for being mean to the cow. I responded, "I didn't know you spoke cow". Which was, of course, misinterpreted into a personal insult.

On the brightside, my wife and daughter weren't arguing anymore.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Far too relevant lately
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory cow cartoon
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pwkpete: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x315]

//Sorry, just had to -


Always trying to start a beef, aren't you?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cows & cows & cows
Youtube FavUpD_IjVY
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
R0AHN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

The one and only, the one that drove a nation mad trying to figure out what the tools were.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark cows.  The can only be appreciated as steak and the precursor to cheese.  Other than that, they are filthy, mean, stupid beasts.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pre-2000, many portable phones were too large to be carried in your pocket, and they were often attached to cars.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [Fark user image image 400x394]


No.
You're supposed to say: moo moo 🐮
 
buravirgil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nartreb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gunsmack: [Fark user image image 570x463]

Far too relevant lately


Fluff fer bows.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
QFarker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What's going on in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dennysgod: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/FavUpD_IjVY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


... why???
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: [Fark user image image 719x578]

Pre-2000, many portable phones were too large to be carried in your pocket, and they were often attached to cars.


It's sad to not need the explanation.  But also why didn't people my age need explanations of this sort when we was young?
I know what Victrola is. And a loom? To make textiles? And I know about the pony express.  The  Telegram. And on and on.
I think things changed rapidly during the 1990s. And things moved slowing during the 1970s to 80s? No? I don't know.  There seems to be more dismissing of people now than in the past. No. I mean condescension .
patronizing? Of people.
Was this always the case?
Am I the only person surprised at what people don't know?
Do I know more than most people my age range?
🤷‍♂👍🙈🙉🙊💀
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
🐄 🐄 🥤
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: danceswithcrows: [Fark user image image 719x578]

Pre-2000, many portable phones were too large to be carried in your pocket, and they were often attached to cars.

It's sad to not need the explanation.  But also why didn't people my age need explanations of this sort when we was young?
I know what Victrola is. And a loom? To make textiles? And I know about the pony express.  The  Telegram. And on and on.
I think things changed rapidly during the 1990s. And things moved slowing during the 1970s to 80s? No? I don't know.  There seems to be more dismissing of people now than in the past. No. I mean condescension .
patronizing? Of people.
Was this always the case?
Am I the only person surprised at what people don't know?
Do I know more than most people my age range?
🤷‍♂👍🙈🙉🙊💀


Science and technology are advancing at a much faster rate, and that rate is increasing.
Used to be much easier to be generally knowledgeable about everything. Getting harder to know a reasonable amount about everything. I reckon we need to move away from attacking ignorance, since ignorance on any one topic is going to increase in such an advancing pace environment.
 
rfenster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
NSFW-ish:

I'm a Cow - Eric Keyes
Youtube 4Oq9iIXZ3Rs
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: danceswithcrows: [Fark user image image 719x578]

Pre-2000, many portable phones were too large to be carried in your pocket, and they were often attached to cars.

It's sad to not need the explanation.  But also why didn't people my age need explanations of this sort when we was young?
I know what Victrola is. And a loom? To make textiles? And I know about the pony express.  The  Telegram. And on and on.
I think things changed rapidly during the 1990s. And things moved slowing during the 1970s to 80s? No? I don't know.  There seems to be more dismissing of people now than in the past. No. I mean condescension .
patronizing? Of people.
Was this always the case?
Am I the only person surprised at what people don't know?
Do I know more than most people my age range?
🤷‍♂👍🙈🙉🙊💀


We still watch cartoons from 40 years earlier.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sacred cows make the best hamburger.
Mark Twain
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sesame Street pilot-episode segment:

Sesame Street - Episode 110 (1970)
Youtube OIJ19YOLX1M
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dennysgod: [YouTube video: cows & cows & cows]


WTF did I just watch??
 
