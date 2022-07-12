 Skip to content
46
46 Comments
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How come the disgusting stuff I accidentally do never shows up in tabloids?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who are these people and why are we not feeding them into woodchippers to save our species?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donewithinternettodat.gif

Wow it's early
 
Lefrog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, there goes my breakfast
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iplonker.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two words : Placenta Vodka.
Seven Words : Placenta Vodka probably isn't a good idea.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't this be a vast improvement over your typical British food?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The TMI Bloody Mary.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This totally happened. I mean, who doesn't go to other people's houses and just drink random things they have sitting around without knowing what it is? I do it all the time!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [c.tenor.com image 450x306] [View Full Size image _x_]


Exactly.

Maybe that person thought it was a beer.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Wouldn't this be a vast improvement over your typical British food?


With vodka, yes.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok so Im probably showing my age but...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The creation of the universe was a mistake.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: This totally happened. I mean, who doesn't go to other people's houses and just drink random things they have sitting around without knowing what it is? I do it all the time!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: This totally happened. I mean, who doesn't go to other people's houses and just drink random things they have sitting around without knowing what it is? I do it all the time!


I've seen how my sister-in-law and her sister operate...one going to the other's house and, upon deciding they're thirsty, grabbing a random water bottle out of the fridge (thinking that it's just water) and having some is totally believable.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I supposed to know who any of these people are?


/I might be getting to the age where I'm no longer in the loop.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sam, 31, said: "For those of you that don't know, I had my placenta made into tablets, gummies, body oil. I had the full works."

Is there anything affluent white women won't buy?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Ok so Im probably showing my age but...
[Fark user image 400x190] [View Full Size image _x_]


Attention-whore of the week.  At least I assume.  I long since stopped paying attention as so many of them fall out of the limelight almost as quickly as they caught its attention in the first place.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Ok so Im probably showing my age but...
[Fark user image 400x190] [View Full Size image _x_]


No, you're fine. These are (I assume) British "celebrities". No one else has a farking clue who they are either.

Pro-tip: If you see a headline that's filled with gibberish like this:

"Nigel Cum-Crumpet and Sibohan Baxter-Takeaway Stun Boffins with Nuptuals at Kinky-Gerlinky"

They're talking about British "celebrities"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister is law got a belly button piercing. She was using a shot glass with epsom salt water to hold over it to keep it from getting infected while it healed. Her father had a habit of finishing whatever little bits people left in their cups. You can see where this is headed. Yep, he drank a shot of belly button pus and epsom salts. And then he tried to blame her.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: abhorrent1: This totally happened. I mean, who doesn't go to other people's houses and just drink random things they have sitting around without knowing what it is? I do it all the time!

[Fark user image image 850x259]


The first joke Jim Davis made in 10 years, and the last one he ever penned. Disgustingly hilarious.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmnky: The creation of the universe was a mistake.


The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy - In The Beginning
Youtube im9N8bin7Pc
 
rpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Is there anything affluent white women won't buy?


Class.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: TWX: abhorrent1: This totally happened. I mean, who doesn't go to other people's houses and just drink random things they have sitting around without knowing what it is? I do it all the time!

[Fark user image image 850x259]

The first joke Jim Davis made in 10 years, and the last one he ever penned. Disgustingly hilarious.


I'm a fan of the various satires known as "Garfield with out Garfield" and "Silent Garfield".  The first features the strips with Garfield completely deleted.  The second features only Garfield's thought/speech bubbles deleted.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: TotallyRealNotFake: Ok so Im probably showing my age but...
[Fark user image 400x190] [View Full Size image _x_]

No, you're fine. These are (I assume) British "celebrities". No one else has a farking clue who they are either.

Pro-tip: If you see a headline that's filled with gibberish like this:

"Nigel Cum-Crumpet and Sibohan Baxter-Takeaway Stun Boffins with Nuptuals at Kinky-Gerlinky"

They're talking about British "celebrities"


Many Boffins died to bring us this information.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rpm: New Rising Sun: Is there anything affluent white women won't buy?

Class.


That's because they think that they have it already.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea who these people are, and am fairly certain my life is happier for that.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: How come the disgusting stuff I accidentally do never shows up in tabloids?


Because despite appearances to the contrary, even tabloids have limits.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: AppleOptionEsc: TWX: abhorrent1: This totally happened. I mean, who doesn't go to other people's houses and just drink random things they have sitting around without knowing what it is? I do it all the time!

[Fark user image image 850x259]

The first joke Jim Davis made in 10 years, and the last one he ever penned. Disgustingly hilarious.

I'm a fan of the various satires known as "Garfield with out Garfield" and "Silent Garfield".  The first features the strips with Garfield completely deleted.  The second features only Garfield's thought/speech bubbles deleted.


Those were great, at first. But then Eldrich Horror Garfield hooked me. I love artist inspired parody. So enthralling.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would someone do that? Like, why?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh WOW, WHAT A SERENDIPITOUS AND RANDOMLY DISGUSTING AND NOT TOTALLY MADE-UP OCCURRENCE, TEE HEE HEE!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Sam, 31, said: "For those of you that don't know, I had my placenta made into tablets, gummies, body oil. I had the full works."

Is there anything affluent white women won't buy?


Books with words that they actually read.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
csb: We had a placenta in the freezer for a few months, one of the side benefits of having a home birth -- free placenta! My wife wanted to bury it but it was winter and the ground was frozen, so we waited until Spring. It made for some interesting conversations but nobody ate any of it.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Two words : Placenta Vodka.
Seven Words : Placenta Vodka probably isn't a good idea.


As long as its your own placenta.

Guess I'll just have to stick with vodka.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: This totally happened. I mean, who doesn't go to other people's houses and just drink random things they have sitting around without knowing what it is? I do it all the time!


From American sitcoms, I know for a fact that whenever you visit a friend, you're expected to steal something from their fridge and drink it, in front of your friend of course, to really rub it in.

/don't try that in other countries.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Will she get super-powers?

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Somaticasual: Two words : Placenta Vodka.
Seven Words : Placenta Vodka probably isn't a good idea.

As long as its your own placenta.

Guess I'll just have to stick with vodka.


Must not say "The clinic will never be the same.."
Must not say "The clinic will never be the same.."

//.. The clinic will never be the same
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why are Billie and Sam Faiers still newsworthy? And is TOWIE even still a thing?
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
(ithinkthatsenoughinternetfortoday.jpg)
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yum. Breakfast!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sam, 31, said: "For those of you that don't know, I had my placenta made into tablets, gummies, body oil. I had the full works."

She also had a placenta tincture made, which can be added to drinks.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How's the pale ale Stiffler?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did she fry up the placenta and serve it with fava beans and a nice Chianti?
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

