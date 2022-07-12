 Skip to content
Lego terminates all its contracts in Russia, leaving them without tanks
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They can build them out of Tetris blocks instead.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many months did they continue making profit off Russia before someone noticed and then all the sudden they join the boycott...
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take all the bricks they have in Russia and just randomly scatter them over Moscow sidewalks.  Maybe Putin will step on one.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.)

...

Lego paused shipments to Russia in March and said in June it was temporarily freezing some stores due to supply issues.

Wow. "Supply issues." I wonder if there's a coded "please send help!" message in this article.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We started building legos during the pandemic and are sort of addicted, being that we have no children it would be interesting to explain all of the legos that adorn our house, of course we don't entertain so that isn't an issue.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are a Dane company but their ability to only do the right thing after thoroughly exhausting all possibilities is so American.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yeah, were gonna shut down because of the logistical problems, not because you're doing anything wrong by murdering citizens in another sovereign nation."

What a chickenshiat statement.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BradysBalls: [preview.redd.it image 334x277]


Tiny fist!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Lego terminates all its contracts in Russia, leaving them without tanks"

You're welcome.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Russia will have to settle for Vonado or Lepin instead.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So will they supply bricks to Ukraine and let them scatter them over the fields for Russian soldiers to step on? Or is that against the Geneva convention?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: How many months did they continue making profit off Russia before someone noticed and then all the sudden they join the boycott...


According to TFA they ceased shipments in March. I guess this is just a conclusion of that.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: "Yeah, were gonna shut down because of the logistical problems, not because you're doing anything wrong by murdering citizens in another sovereign nation."

What a chickenshiat statement.


I am so sorry that this happened to you.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: "Yeah, were gonna shut down because of the logistical problems, not because you're doing anything wrong by murdering citizens in another sovereign nation."

What a chickenshiat statement.


Didn't you understand the disclaimer at the top about the article being written, /in/ /Russia/?

Guess not.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: REDARMYVODKA: "Yeah, were gonna shut down because of the logistical problems, not because you're doing anything wrong by murdering citizens in another sovereign nation."

What a chickenshiat statement.

Didn't you understand the disclaimer at the top about the article being written, /in/ /Russia/?

Guess not.


ya i would guess giving that fact that it be writing in a way as to not bad mouth the gov.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grossmont
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: So will they supply bricks to Ukraine and let them scatter them over the fields for Russian soldiers to step on? Or is that against the Geneva convention?


Considering how much "support" they are showing toward the people of Ukraine... when the war is over, they will donate their bricks for the rebuilding of Ukraine.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hammettman: Take all the bricks they have in Russia and just randomly scatter them over Moscow sidewalks.  Maybe Putin will step on one.

Will they still hurt if they are wearing jackboots?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

1 - LEGO is officially banned from war-room
2 - Whoever left plastic man figurine on my chair needs to be executed
3 - Call medical department & tell them to bring forceps
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Trik: How many months did they continue making profit off Russia before someone noticed and then all the sudden they join the boycott...

According to TFA they ceased shipments in March. I guess this is just a conclusion of that.


And the reporter got the info from a press release that the ink wasn't dry on yet.
But Wait It Was On The Internet!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kubo: They can build them out of Tetris blocks instead.


Complete History Of The Soviet Union, Arranged To The Melody Of Tetris
Youtube hWTFG3J1CP8
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They closed the stores in March, when the situation was a bit more unknown. Now is when they decide to disengage completely. It's one thing to take your product off the market, it's another to lay off employees, sell off property etc.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just when Russia needed them the most.  Seeding caltrops in your wake is a good way to slow down pursuers.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

groppet: So will they supply bricks to Ukraine and let them scatter them over the fields for Russian soldiers to step on? Or is that against the Geneva convention?


Imagine helicopters loaded with 2x3 bricks emptying them out in front of Russian advance troops, then the orcs look at each other in utter terror and say to each other "you go first!"
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If Russia can't tell the difference, why pay the difference?
Tyco Super Blocks Military Series Commercial 1987
Youtube NHnWEccdmGE
 
