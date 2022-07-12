 Skip to content
(MSN)   Did Taylor Swift have Morgan Jensen bonesaw'd? We're just asking questions here   (msn.com) divider line
24
    More: Scary, MSN  
•       •       •

1105 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 12 Jul 2022 at 10:46 AM



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morgan Jenson... no it's Becky.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
shwiggie.comView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Jenson probably OD'ed on the marijuanas.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So the gal puts on make-up to get the Taylor Swift effect and winds up kind of looking like her. Big whoop.
 
Bslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Taylor Swift doppelganger"
*looks at pic*
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ugh..
"Supermodel"
"Iconic"
"Mega-yacht"

"Doppelganger"
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd take either one, or both or just die alone, whatever.
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Shut up and consume, citizen.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What's ... happening? I'm not clicking the link.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tips on how to impersonate Taylor Swift: Walk sideways from the cameras and then at the last moment do a saucily seductive side eye for the paparazzi. That's all she does
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: What's ... happening? I'm not clicking the link.


Someone tried to profit off Tay-Tay's likeness and got what was coming.
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: What's ... happening? I'm not clicking the link.


I gather that a woman that isn't in the entertainment industry looks enough like Taylor Swift that she can do her hair and make up in the way that Swift is known for and superficially pass for her in low-quality Internet videos.

And this person has stopped doing this lately.

Ie, the writer of the article had a deadline to meet and dumped this unimportant anecdote on the readers.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd give her a good bone sawin.

/Self reported
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd cross Putin before I crossed Taylor.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTFA:  April Gloria sent the internet into a tizzy in 2017 when fans realized she looks more like Taylor Swift than the real Taylor.

Explain.
 
Bslim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
By article standards here are other Taylor Swift "doppelgangers"

cdn.amomama.comView Full Size


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: What's ... happening? I'm not clicking the link.



All white blond girls look the same apparently.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Smelly Pirate Hooker: What's ... happening? I'm not clicking the link.


All white blond girls look the same apparently.


I'd go freaky nurse over pop star.  Just sayin'.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Bonesaw'd"? Is that what kids are calling it these days?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fleetingly famous internet 'celebrity' disappears....
Well, not 'celebrity', really.  'Celebrity look-alike'.

It's a real head-scratcher, all right
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Normally anathema in the Entertainment tab but: Who?
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't worry, she's uh fine I just play my music really loud all the time. Wow she's strong, I gotta go to Home Depot again.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If Swift was going to disappear anyone, it would have been that Scooter muppet.
 
