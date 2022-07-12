 Skip to content
(NL Times (Netherlands))   1000 year old artifact containing some wine probably was stolen in France then left on the doorstep of a Dutch art detective a month later. Tag is for the wine   (nltimes.nl) divider line
11
11 Comments
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dutch art detective recovers one of Catholic Church's "oldest and holiest" relics

I bet I know who took it...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Catholics believe the containers hold the blood of Jesus Christ, put there by Joseph of Arimathea after the crucifixion.

LOL these farking dopes will believe anything.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rjakobi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UberDave: Dutch art detective recovers one of Catholic Church's "oldest and holiest" relics

I bet I know who took it...

[Fark user image image 326x328]


Stuart Sutcliffe?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Catholics believe the containers hold the blood of Jesus Christ, put there by Joseph of Arimathea after the crucifixion. In France, the relic has been venerated for about a thousand years.

Yeah...I'm sure that chain of custody on a 1000 year old object ca. 1000 CE was rock-solid, not to mention the subsequent 1000 years to get us to present day.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
*sigh*

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's a miracle!

/And it's the best that god can do - so be appreciative you little shiats.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Catholics believe the containers hold the blood of Jesus Christ, put there by Joseph of Arimathea after the crucifixion.

LOL these farking dopes will believe anything.


they should at least have tried drinking some, lol!

New Rising Sun: Catholics believe the containers hold the blood of Jesus Christ, put there by Joseph of Arimathea after the crucifixion. In France, the relic has been venerated for about a thousand years.

Yeah...I'm sure that chain of custody on a 1000 year old object ca. 1000 CE was rock-solid, not to mention the subsequent 1000 years to get us to present day.


oh dear lord, some of the ones we viewed in Bologna and Florence were laughably unbelievable - a 3rd grader could have done better with papier mache. still, I'd go again since it was rather a hoot. plus who knows, maybe jeebus' veins really were made of rubber hose!
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The thief probably felt remorse after stealing it,

More likely found it to hot to sell. Didn't want to be caught with it.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Catholics believe the containers hold the blood of Jesus Christ, put there by Joseph of Arimathea after the crucifixion. In France, the relic has been venerated for about a thousand years.

Yeah...I'm sure that chain of custody on a 1000 year old object ca. 1000 CE was rock-solid, not to mention the subsequent 1000 years to get us to present day.


I'd put a small amount of trust in the providence of the object over last few hundred years, if the catholic church had been keeping good records of it's movement.

I'm guessing if you actually were allowed to date the object, it'd be no more than 400 years old.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ less than a minute ago  
otakukart.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

