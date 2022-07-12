 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Times Union)   The spider head creature "I Voted" sticker from last week wins with 158,500 votes. Good work, everyone   (timesunion.com) divider line
26
    More: Followup, Voting, Democracy, Election, Hudson Rowan, Ulster County Board of Elections, 18-year-olds, Democratic Commissioner Ashley Dittus, Republican counterpart John Quigley  
•       •       •

502 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 12 Jul 2022 at 9:50 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The kids will be OK.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It perfectly represents this moment in time.

Hope they print the f*ck out of it and I see it everywhere.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I want one of those goddamn stickers, man.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What do you think the excuse/rationale for not using it will be?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Exluddite: What do you think the excuse/rationale for not using it will be?


Video games.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wish him a long career as an artist, or whatever else he chooses
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 200x335]

The kids will be OK.


Wonder what that guy has against Gargamel.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Exluddite: What do you think the excuse/rationale for not using it will be?


Jesus?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

xanadian: I want one of those goddamn stickers, man.


Go vote then.
 
ifky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Rowan's creature was a nearly universal first pick at the Board of Elections office. "Every time someone looks at it, they smile. It evokes a feeling," Dittus said. Around the office, people thought it represented how it feels when you go to the polls and an inspector can't find your name in the voter roll. Others imagined it as a commentary on the state of politics today.

I love this.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Exluddite: What do you think the excuse/rationale for not using it will be?


Unlikely. The people in charge loved it from the start:

Ms. Dittus, the county's Democratic commissioner of elections, immediately printed out the design and started showing it to people in her office. Everyone's reaction was the same, she said: It made them smile.

"This design is colorful and crazy and kind of weird," she said. "It's just not what you think of when you think of a traditional 'I voted' sticker, so we all kind of love it."

The Republican election commissioner, John Quigley, agreed. "I found it best when someone tweeted, 'This is how we all feel about politics right now,'" he wrote in an email.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/nyregion/new-york-i-voted-sticker-ulster-county.html
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Exluddite: What do you think the excuse/rationale for not using it will be?


Little old ladies will be triggered.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This kid understands democracy
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It was the spider's warm smile that made me feel good about voting for it.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
giffiles.alphacoders.comView Full Size
 
Ethertap
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: It was the spider's warm smile that made me feel good about voting for it.


It's the happiest little demon-spider I've ever seen.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've been telling all of my friends in Ulster county to snap up as many of these as they can.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Exluddite: What do you think the excuse/rationale for not using it will be?


In all seriousness, I predict voters will be offered their choice of this and 1 or 2 more traditional designs.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That face has a Gritty feel to it.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Corn_Fed: It was the spider's warm smile that made me feel good about voting for it.


The kind of spider you could have a beer with.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Merltech: Exluddite: What do you think the excuse/rationale for not using it will be?

Video games.


Rap Music
 
Truffle Kerfuffle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I may not get one of those stickers, but at least I now have a new background image for my phone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm rather proud of all of us.   Think I'll call my mom and tell her.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cretinbob: I wish him a long career as an artist, or whatever else he chooses


Drugs.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I mean.. I think we're all clear that they really shouldn't. But, it is deeply funny.

Never underestimate the collective power of the internet when it gets a bit bored... <chuckle>
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.