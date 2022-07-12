 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   OF COURSE Big Bezos is tracking you on Prime Day, but it's even more insidious than you thought (tag for OBVIOUS reasons)   (gizmodo.com) divider line
44
    More: Followup, Amazon.com, Target Corporation, A9.com, The Easiest Way, Amazon's ad business, AbeBooks, Advertising, new ways  
•       •       •

1294 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 12 Jul 2022 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Prime Day is stupid, don't buy stuff you don't need because it's slightly cheaper.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are not real deals - it is weird brand weird junk at weird made up prices

/<- buys lots of stuff on Amazon, just found "Prime Day" to be a showcase of weird shiat
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I hear this year you have to put in your address and they just show up with everything you ordered AT YOUR HOUSE!!!!
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Once I bought a dash cam with the typical prime day shtick because they tailored it to look like such a good deal, like 50-70 dollars off or something.  Had second thoughts on the impulse buy, went to return it and saw the normal listing was only 5$ more than what I had originally paid on a lightning deal.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: They are not real deals - it is weird brand weird junk at weird made up prices


Mass Effect Legendary Edition for free was a nice deal.

And it's all I'm getting.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm SORRY, but I have TROUBLE controlling the SOUND OF MY VOICE!
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just checked. Still no tracking number for my order.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yes, Amazon is the only company that does this.   Your privacy at target is 100%
 
sirrerun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Prime Day is stupid, don't buy stuff you don't need because it's slightly cheaper.


But I've had my sights on that Mxylplx toaster oven for months and today it's 10% off!
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So? You think all that free shipping is actually free?

Remember, when you don't pay for a service, or underpay significantly relative to its actual cost, you are the product.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: west.la.lawyer: They are not real deals - it is weird brand weird junk at weird made up prices

Mass Effect Legendary Edition for free was a nice deal.

And it's all I'm getting.


I accidentally gay-romanced Kaiden (was romancing Liara...) in 3 and nearly restarted the entire series so I can leave his ass on Virmire after realizing what a whiny little biatch he was.  Ashley was a space-racist, but at least she was alright to look at.

/there may have been spoilers in that, but it's been out 15yrs.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
/shrugs

Their ad tracking and classifying me as a consumer is the least of my concerns with Amazon. I do a lot of ad blocking and avoidance, and I'm not buying things just because they're on sale.

The wife and I are making a conscious effort to reduce the amount of money we spend with Amazon. There's a lot of little random stuff - like phone chargers and USB cables - that it's easy to get from there quickly, but I generally look for someone more local or to buy directly from the manufacturer if possible. We're spending a lot less in the last year with Amazon than we have before. We already were there but the report about how they're literally on the verge of having burned through the entire labor pool of some major metro areas was the final final-straw, and we just couldn't keep doing business as usual with them.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't call him Big Bezos. He likes to be called Big Bezos.
His wife left because he demanded she call him Big Bezos.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
*reads article*
Yeah, but almost every company does that stuff. Maybe not to the level Amazon takes it but data mining customers has been an industry practice for a while now.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Prime Day is stupid, don't buy stuff you don't need because it's slightly cheaper.


Better yet, just don't long onto the website.
 
wxboy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Yes, Amazon is the only company that does this.   Your privacy at target is 100%


This. Every online shopping outlet does these things. Even brick-and-mortar stores do it, through the use of loyalty cards and other programs, as well as probably tracking purchases made with the same credit/debit cards.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Increasingly, everything Amazon does borders on dystopian/super villain territory.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wxboy: Incog_Neeto: Yes, Amazon is the only company that does this.   Your privacy at target is 100%

This. Every online shopping outlet does these things. Even brick-and-mortar stores do it, through the use of loyalty cards and other programs, as well as probably tracking purchases made with the same credit/debit cards.


Best sales of the year are after Xmas. Every time I want to build a new computer I save up my money during the year and buy everything I need in the weeks following Xmas.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you don't buy something on prime day, they spam all your contacts about the butt plug you bought in 2014.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Weaver95: *reads article*
Yeah, but almost every company does that stuff. Maybe not to the level Amazon takes it but data mining customers has been an industry practice for a while now.


This is basically taking articles from 20 years ago doing a find/rplace Walmart with Amazon because they were the big retail dog with an evil billionaire owner.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've had Prime a long time, but I'm probably not one of their typical shoppers.  I live out in the boonies, so yes, considering that UPS makes the rounds in my area every day, it makes sense to have things delivered instead of driving the 50 miles round trip to the nearest decent-sized town with stores.  But...

Other than ebooks, which I check every day, I shop on Amazon the same way I shop for groceries.  I make a list of things we need and do the shopping at regular intervals.  For food, it's once per week, and on Amazon, it's once per month.  And for both, I stick to what's on the shopping list.  When Amazon presents one of their "You bought this, so you'll probably like that", I just ignore it and complete my purchase.  It's a radical concept, I know.

And yes, Amazon tracks me.  Almost every major site does it these days.  If you don't like it, you can get off the internet.
 
guinsu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Weaver95: *reads article*
Yeah, but almost every company does that stuff. Maybe not to the level Amazon takes it but data mining customers has been an industry practice for a while now.


Yeah, that's the part that is horrifying.  It would be nice not to live in a cyberpunk dystopia.
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As I scrolled over the paragraph that said insurance companies can use it to sell you car insurance a giant full screen ad tried to do just that. Fark too has a Prime Day ad at the bottom as I type.

Google is a lot more aggressive using trackers on pretty much every website, so not sure if Amazon trying so hard is news
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At least they're only invading every aspect of my personal life because they want my money, as opposed to destroying me outright because I disagree with their views of the cosmos.

Phew, that's kind of a garbage outlook, but it's what springs to mind, these days.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Someone smart (and very wealthy) once told me if you want to make a sizable purchase (doesn't matter what it is), make sure you can afford to buy two of them. If you can't, don't buy it.

This applies to cars, houses, apartments, TVs, and computers.

If you're preapproved for a $500k home, buy one for $250k. If you want a $60k car, buy a $30k car. Always spend half of what you want to spend and that way you always have enough for a backup plan.

Live on half your income. Save or invest the rest.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: /shrugs

Their ad tracking and classifying me as a consumer is the least of my concerns with Amazon. I do a lot of ad blocking and avoidance, and I'm not buying things just because they're on sale.

The wife and I are making a conscious effort to reduce the amount of money we spend with Amazon. There's a lot of little random stuff - like phone chargers and USB cables - that it's easy to get from there quickly, but I generally look for someone more local or to buy directly from the manufacturer if possible. We're spending a lot less in the last year with Amazon than we have before. We already were there but the report about how they're literally on the verge of having burned through the entire labor pool of some major metro areas was the final final-straw, and we just couldn't keep doing business as usual with them.


One of the benefits of Amazon is if you are looking for such as in my case I just got a new Samsung S21 Plus. I need a phone case and Amazon makes it easy to just search by the phone brand and model and up pops hundred of cases. Go to any store that sells cases and everything in the store is set up for iPhones.

Oh, I'm still looking, cant decide.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

guinsu: Weaver95: *reads article*
Yeah, but almost every company does that stuff. Maybe not to the level Amazon takes it but data mining customers has been an industry practice for a while now.

Yeah, that's the part that is horrifying.  It would be nice not to live in a cyberpunk dystopia.


Too late now. Because every company out there has some sort of customer application/rewards program...and we data mine the fark outta that stuff.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Live on half your income. Save or invest the rest.


Thats easy for a wealthy person to say. After all a loaf of Wonderbread costs the same if you have money or not. And the guy without money has the bonus of not paying taxes.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: Flushing It All Away: Live on half your income. Save or invest the rest.

Thats easy for a wealthy person to say. After all a loaf of Wonderbread costs the same if you have money or not. And the guy without money has the bonus of not paying taxes.


Well perhaps if they stopped buying all those perfect white loafs and settled for some more reasonable grains they'd have the savings necessary to accrue generational wealth.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This image is a facebook tracking cookie


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, of course it has raisins...
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: Flushing It All Away: Live on half your income. Save or invest the rest.

Thats easy for a wealthy person to say. After all a loaf of Wonderbread costs the same if you have money or not. And the guy without money has the bonus of not paying taxes.


Except there are millions of people in this country who earn NOTHING. BLS says 10 million people earn less than $5,000 a year.

There's always someone with half of what you have, so while I get your argument, at a certain point, it's just excuses.

If you make $40k, there's several million people who make $20k. If you make $30k, there are millions who make $15k.

Live like the people who earn half of what you do and save the other half.

Or, spend everything you make chasing the rat race. I don't really care either way, but lifestyles are a choice and people always have less than you and still make it work.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Yeah, I hear this year you have to put in your address and they just show up with everything you ordered AT YOUR HOUSE!!!!


I re-wrap my phone in tinfoil right after I place the order to be delivered to my neighbors address.  This reminds me to order more bug spray...the bushes I hide in are infested, but at least THEY won't know about my DATA.

ALEXA, ORDER BUG SPRAY.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is nothing new, look up the facebook pixel, amazon pixel etc.
Anyone who ever set up an online shop in the last 15 years knows what they are and yes it tracks what page you on, how long, what you put in and remove from your cart.  Shopify recommends you set these all up
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't think he's tracked me since his now ex wife was sneaking out to my place to get a proper shag with a large enough guy.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I literally don't understand why people care? I actively prefer it.

Yes, Amazon (and everyone else) tries to learn about me. They use that information when developing new products to ensure they appeal to me, and when deciding what to show me when I visit the site.

Awesome.

I greatly prefer targeted ads. I think about buying a new ... Robot vacuum....and all the ads thrown at me become robot vacuums and Amazon shows me a bunch of them when I visit the site. And it might even show me the ones in most likely to buy based on my profile of interests. Imagine if a tech nerd gets recommended the robot with the advanced app/home automation features... And my Mom sees the simple one that's cheaper but just has an old timey remote control without a smart phone to control it.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Prime Day is a useless, stupid rip off where people buy a bunch of stuff they'll never use just because it's marked down from some arbitrary price point.

Besides, I spent all my money on the Steam Summer Sale.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"You can tell Amazon to stop tracking you across other sites and apps, but as long as you're still shopping on Amazon"

Well, I see an easy solution there...
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Calling a holiday "made up" as a disparaging remark makes no sense.  All holidays are made up.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Prime Day is stupid, don't buy stuff you don't need because it's slightly cheaper.


On the other hand, if you need something and can get a discount, go for it. It's not like Amazon is doing extra tracking during Prime Day, they're tracking everything they can when you're on their site (and even off site).
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: They are not real deals - it is weird brand weird junk at weird made up prices


You shut up! I need that GLorFlarp extra long handle shoehorn with an embossed crying bald eagle on the handle. And it's 70% off!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Glitchwerks: west.la.lawyer: They are not real deals - it is weird brand weird junk at weird made up prices

Mass Effect Legendary Edition for free was a nice deal.

And it's all I'm getting.

I accidentally gay-romanced Kaiden (was romancing Liara...) in 3 and nearly restarted the entire series so I can leave his ass on Virmire after realizing what a whiny little biatch he was.  Ashley was a space-racist, but at least she was alright to look at.

/there may have been spoilers in that, but it's been out 15yrs.


RIP Marauder Shields.
 
Gonz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I literally don't understand why people care? I actively prefer it.

Yes, Amazon (and everyone else) tries to learn about me. They use that information when developing new products to ensure they appeal to me, and when deciding what to show me when I visit the site.

Awesome.

I greatly prefer targeted ads.


Thank you. Oh, damn, I'm getting targeted. Now, when I pull up a YouTube video on the Roku, my wife knows I've been looking at guitar pedals from Sweetwater, and a new wah-wah would be an excellent Christmas present.

I don't know how I can live with this level of intrusion into my life.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Calling a holiday "made up" as a disparaging remark makes no sense.  All holidays are made up.


True, but kinda meaningless. All words are made up.

Though I suspect you're irritated by people using "made up" instead of "contrived" - which is really probably more what they're meaning.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: After all a loaf of Wonderbread costs the same if you have money or not. And the guy without money has the bonus of not paying taxes.


The guy without money who buys Wonder bread is making a big mistake, which is buying bread.  It looks like the price is $2.50/loaf or thereabouts.  For less money ($1.69 for a 5 pound bag of flour at Wegman's, I just checked), I can make 5 loaves of bread without all of the extra stuff that goes into Wonder, and in minimal time.  Five minutes of active time to mix the ingredients, and then the rest is free time while the yeast does its thing.  And then, while the loaf is baking, I can spend my valuable free time bingeing on Stranger Things or playing Elden Ring.  And the only special equipment you need is a Pyrex bowl.

/yes, my name does check out
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.