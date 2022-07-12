 Skip to content
(MSN)   Do you WANT undead Transformers? Because THIS is how you get undead Transformers   (msn.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Training aids.....


SSGT Hammer:  "Okay guys, this is how you install a cam lock.  Be mindful of the stealth coating..." (BAM!...BAM!BAM!BAM!!!)
SSGT Hammer: "Fark.  Okay...see...sometimes that will happen.  See how the retaining ring didn't line up with the groves.  It has to line up with the groves or it can fall out and become FOD.  Give me those dikes and needle nose." (snap)
SSGT Hammer: "And here...." (BAM!....BAM!BAM!BAM!1!!)
SSGT Hammer: "God damn it!"
Airman Miller: "Sergeant Ham, there's a big-ass scrape in the coating."
SSGT Hammer: "Shut up Miller.....Okay guys, we're going to learn how to repair radar absorbent coating..."
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Like having a Rolls Royce for a shooting-car
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They're lucky the manufacturer didn't demand their destruction under the DMCA anti-circumvention rules. Chalk up one more win for Right To Repair.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What a zombie Transformer may look like.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/Don't forget his sacrifice this Prime Day.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Even in death, the F-35 continues to serve

This F-35s name was Robert Paulson.
.
 
