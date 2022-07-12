 Skip to content
2122 years ago today, Julius Caesar was born. His legacy includes being the leader of Roman Empire, writing great poems, and bad haircuts in the 1990's
44
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And salad.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And C-sections.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Cesar Chavez
 
Sebastrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget his delicious pizza, pizza!
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell of a dog trainer, too.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's do some history.
History Summarized: Julius Caesar and the Fall of the Republic
Youtube BrZm6tkw87Y
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey man, I went from long, heavy metal 80s hair to a Caesar cut in the 90s
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and Casinos
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: And salad.


He tossed a whole bunch of them.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he produced quotes and literature bored Latin students had to memorize and still remember many years later...

"Gallia est omnis divisa in partes tres"

"Alea iacta est"

et cetera

If only he'd actually said "Et tu, Brute" coz that's my favorite of his
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also the guy who ate two of something.
 
batlock666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poetry? Never read those. He was good at writing propaganda.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pizza pizza!

/not an endorsement
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: OdradekRex: And salad.

He tossed a whole bunch of them.


I believe I've seen that movie
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget his famous orange flavored drink!
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caesar?  I hardly even know her!
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

menschenfresser: And he produced quotes and literature bored Latin students had to memorize and still remember many years later...

"Gallia est omnis divisa in partes tres"

"Alea iacta est"

et cetera

If only he'd actually said "Et tu, Brute" coz that's my favorite of his


Veni, Vidi, Vici

(The only Caesar quote I know.)
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All this time and nkbody has mentioned the god awful drink?
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude definitely had a lot of Gaul.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first citizen, he was forced into his position by the senate and other members of the Triumvirate.  Besides, the Republics death was written way before his ascension by Marius and Sulla.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and those Jeeps

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American-Irish eyes: The first citizen, he was forced into his position by the senate and other members of the Triumvirate.  Besides, the Republics death was written way before his ascension by Marius and Sulla.


And then he sealed the deal with General Order 66
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew this guy in college named Caesar and he was always in a bad mood.  He did a lot of blow too.  At one point he was having sex with a woman that he referred to as "a pig".  He'd be like "Yeah, I'm farking this pig."  So anyway, they got married and then divorced and then she took the house.  Whenever I see one of my college friends, it never fails to get a laugh when someone says "Yeah, I'm buying this pig a house!"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Pretty sure I burned all those school photos long ago.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thoreny:

Veni, Vidi, Vici

(The only Caesar quote I know.)

That one's very popular as a tattoo for the young dudes nowadays, too. (But what isn't, really?)
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Abd the classic Caesar lunch drink.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: and those Jeeps

[Fark user image image 551x370]


Why have I never seen anyone put a cross on those?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There's no denying it: Caesar is a much cooler name than either Pompey or Crassus.  For history's sake, it's a damn good thing he prevailed.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He also did the major revision  to the Roman calendar, so you could remember this date.  He was actually kind of a nerd, since the revised the calendar after learning everything he could about the Egyptian calendar.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Thoreny: menschenfresser: And he produced quotes and literature bored Latin students had to memorize and still remember many years later...

"Gallia est omnis divisa in partes tres"

"Alea iacta est"

et cetera

If only he'd actually said "Et tu, Brute" coz that's my favorite of his

Veni, Vidi, Vici

(The only Caesar quote I know.)


semper ubi sub ubi?
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Every womans husband and every mans wife.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It took years for the expression "baggage train" to leave my daily thoughts.

/It's one way of saying "I'm old" without saying "I'm old."
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good singer, too.

Veni Vidi Vici
Youtube SpN_Ugryyyw
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

grokca: Abd the classic Caesar lunch drink.


It's 9AM and I would totally go for a bloody Caesar right now just without all the accoutrements. It's got what berylman craves
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: Every womans husband and every mans wife.


That's counter propaganda by those farkers in the senate.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

grokca: Abd the classic Caesar lunch drink.

[Fark user image 255x198]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Technically, Julius Caesar was never leader of the Roman Empire. He was the last dictator of the Republic; the first Emperor was his adopted son Augustus (Octavian), who reigned from 27BCE as Caesar Augustus. (Later, "Caesar" would evolve from a family name to formal title.)

Technically correct is the best kind of correct.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't forget using lies and propaganda to justify genocide and war.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Persnickety: There's no denying it: Caesar is a much cooler name than either Pompey or Crassus.  For history's sake, it's a damn good thing he prevailed.


But, "Caesar" isn't a name; it's a title.

And, it actually means "Hairy One."

/I am technically correct
//The best kind of correct.
///My Latin name was Brutus but everybody called me Gaius.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Persnickety: There's no denying it: Caesar is a much cooler name than either Pompey or Crassus.  For history's sake, it's a damn good thing he prevailed.

But, "Caesar" isn't a name; it's a title.

And, it actually means "Hairy One."

/I am technically correct
//The best kind of correct.
///My Latin name was Brutus but everybody called me Gaius.


Actually it was a name at the time of his life.
 
