(The Hill)   Much like your Mom, over three quarters of US states experiencing drought   (thehill.com) divider line
28 Comments
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unavailable for comment....


Unavailable for comment....

...until the temperature drops below 40 later this year, in which time he will be stampeding towards Fox News to say, "Can we finally now all admit that global warming is a myth?"

And then he will disappear again right before next Summer's record-breaking heat wave.

/it's the Republican way
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the GOP plan for climate change is to just keep doubling down and refusing to do anything about it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I for one am glad the The Hill has matched the quality of their reporting with equally skilled web developers.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom received several fluid injections last nigh, so she should be fine.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A republihog? So if they see a snowball, Climate Change is a myth for another election cycle?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yes, that's pretty much their argument.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlike subby's mom, who has been experienced in over three quarters of U.S. states.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprised Ohio isn't on that list.  My garden is doing great this year!  Sucks to be the rest of the US though.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, uh...subby's dad farks moldy bread!

Did I do this right?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's because subby's mom has competition now:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bigsack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I live in Western North Carolina and it seems to have rained everyday this summer
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Oh!!


Oh!!
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Moderate drought in Virginia?

*wrings water out of shirt tails*

Snort.

*splashes away*
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I'm surrounded by wetlands.

*showers for an excessively long time in Michigander*
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Subby's mom got the KY barrel yesterday. She's open for biz.
 
ifky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I say let them dehydrated.

I say let them dehydrated.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Seriously, I'm on the north side of Atlanta, and it's rained about 8 out of 10 days in the past and is supposed to rain 8 of the next 10 days.  But it doesn't rain over the airport, so it doesn't count.

Lake Allatoona is 8 inches above summer full pool.
Lake Lanier is 10 inches below summer full level.
Lake Oconee is 3 inches below summer full pool.
Lake Sinclair is 14 inches below summer full pool.
West Point Lake is 3 inches below summer full pool.

Sounds completely like a severe and moderate drought.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ohio isn't tropical yet, therefore climate change isn't real
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm sure no one would object to employing the Expert TFG to oversee this emergency.  HIs management skills are extraordinary.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

why would you touch that. Sun light kills germs but there's a limit.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh, this looks like an interesting article. Imma go finish watering the lawn so I can snuggle in and read it.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Australia is hoarding rain.  Holding wet dirndl contests.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I moved to the Bay Area in the middle of the drought in the 90s
I thought it rained a lot. There were banana slugs hanging out in my driveway
and there was mold growing under my bed.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here in Arizona I believe we're having above average rainfall.
 
