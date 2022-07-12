 Skip to content
(Irish Mirror)   Man in 'burning pain' fails to read the fine print after mistakenly using toilet wipes on his backside as loo roll for days. Then he apparently called the media about this   (irishmirror.ie) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"My bum hurts because I kept wiping with bog wipes" man nervously insists to his wife for the seventh time.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm stupid

I can't smell cleaner when I open the package
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he Thor???
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey everyone!!! I'm a dumbass and paid the price....LOOK!
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I only buy fine grit sandpaper.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought a toilet brush a couple of weeks ago.

Didn't like it though.

Went back to using toilet paper.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The media monetized it and you clicked, but yeah blame the guy for collecting his 15 minutes.  Gotta feel superior to someone while you consume.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
loo roll, you say?
Bing Crosby, Too-Ra-Loo-Ra-Loo-Ral (That's An Irish Lullaby) [HQ] (LYRICS IN THE DESCRIPTION)
Youtube JhVIMAiKZ-A


I had no idea this song was about wiping your ass
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the sort of genius that would pour out a bottle of liquid plumber on his kitchen floor and get mad when it doesn't T1000 itself into a plumber that fixes his sink.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: The media monetized it and you clicked, but yeah blame the guy for collecting his 15 minutes.  Gotta feel superior to someone while you consume.


That's on you, I long ago learned that when it comes to UK tabloid links its more informative to go right to the fark comments and just read the associated keywords.  They tell a better story and with less repeated words then the original link.

More: Facepalm, Toilet paper, Toilet, 29-year-old lorry driver, packaging of their flushable toilet cleaner wipes, Feces, Defecation, Leon Gleed, girlfriend Sadie Williams
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: "My bum hurts because I kept wiping with bog wipes" man nervously insists to his wife for the seventh time.


The cabana boy put Tabasco in the Vaseline.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just push that hemorrhoid back in with your finger.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burning Pain is the name of my Hole cover band.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstDennis: I bought a toilet brush a couple of weeks ago.

Didn't like it though.

Went back to using toilet paper.


You're lucky. My wife bought me a "toilet snake", which seemed appropriate since I've been bitten by a Cobra and this hurt about as much if not more.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is where the bidet smugness event is meeting?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"loo roll"?  Just call it toilet paper, you ridiculous  children.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fairly sure I heard this tale at a David O'Doherty stand-up gig a few years ago.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Burning Pain is the name of my Hole cover band.


Phrasing
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: This is why I only buy fine grit sandpaper.


s3-prod.adage.comView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems to be a similar situation to the woman who put Gorilla Glue in her hair.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay. 

This actually happened to me. There's a specific chemical that some people have an allergic reaction to.

This isn't highly publicised as they obviously want you to keep using their asswipes.

So, you get into this vicious circle of, "I'm cleaning myself, why is there a problem?" So, you clean more thoroughly, the chemical gets reapplied to an area that should never be incensed, and you end up with this painful cycle of absolute rectal anarchy. 

Kimberly Clark was the biggest offender. Methylchloroisothiazolinone (MCI) is the irritant. 

Found out, changed wipes, problem went away.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being so mediocre a white man that you think the world should unite in outrage for you because you wiped your bum with a product that plainly states that it makes toilets sparkle.

His girlfriend should trade up; he's too stupid to keep.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't even ask him about his dinner.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Okay. 

This actually happened to me. There's a specific chemical that some people have an allergic reaction to.

This isn't highly publicised as they obviously want you to keep using their asswipes.

So, you get into this vicious circle of, "I'm cleaning myself, why is there a problem?" So, you clean more thoroughly, the chemical gets reapplied to an area that should never be incensed, and you end up with this painful cycle of absolute rectal anarchy. 

Kimberly Clark was the biggest offender. Methylchloroisothiazolinone (MCI) is the irritant. 

Found out, changed wipes, problem went away.


This was literally a product to clean the toilet, not the user.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who needs girlfriend then you have sandpaper? Pinocchio
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, so you mean the 'toilet cleaner" isn't bent like that for easier insertion?
Why do you make everything so hard!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wiped my butt with an alcohol wipe once by accident, I didn't need coffee that day
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had this kind of burning in the front, but I think it was from wiping with something I got at a truck stop rather than a Tesco.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Don't even ask him about his dinner.
[Fark user image image 850x566]


shsroundtable.comView Full Size
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love this kind of thing.

This stuff happens.

When in France as a teenager I bought some cheap "Fromage" in a sealed packet.
Fromage is cheese right?

It tasted awful and when I looked at the back of the packet I figured out that they were cheese dumplings for cooking in a stew!

This stuff happens.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be too embarrassed to tell the whole world about my butt-rash, but I will tell Fark that I regretted buying the store brand instead of my usual name-brand TP last time. It's not that my ass is too good for the store brand, but there were a couple of days when I had to sit down and wipe more than usual and I wished for something a little softer.

I'll keep buying the store brand, but I'm gonna keep a few rolls of the good stuff around for those "heavy days".
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: [external-preview.redd.it image 554x552]


Billy is no more.  What he thought was H2O was H2SO4.  Jimmy was Billy's friend.  Jimmy's dead too.  What he thought was H2O was H2O2.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: The media monetized it and you clicked, but yeah blame the guy for collecting his 15 minutes.  Gotta feel superior to someone while you consume.


Why the hell not? When I fark up, my first thought isn't to contact the media. And I'm sure the guy probably got paid for his troubles, so whatever.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: This is the sort of genius that would pour out a bottle of liquid plumber on his kitchen floor and get mad when it doesn't T1000 itself into a plumber that fixes his sink.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: just push that hemorrhoid back in with your finger.


We prefer the string and door knob technique.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remarkable.
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: "loo roll"?  Just call it toilet paper, you ridiculous  children.


"Bum Fodder"

My Dad always called it "Bum Fodder"
 
Lapdance
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny Bananapeel: ltdanman44: just push that hemorrhoid back in with your finger.

We prefer the string and door knob technique.


Just "express" it like on a dog. Use a needle to poke a hole and squeeze the juicins out.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get a bidet. I installed one myself during The Great Toilet Paper Shortage. I love that thing.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: Znuh: Okay. 

This actually happened to me. There's a specific chemical that some people have an allergic reaction to.

This isn't highly publicised as they obviously want you to keep using their asswipes.

So, you get into this vicious circle of, "I'm cleaning myself, why is there a problem?" So, you clean more thoroughly, the chemical gets reapplied to an area that should never be incensed, and you end up with this painful cycle of absolute rectal anarchy. 

Kimberly Clark was the biggest offender. Methylchloroisothiazolinone (MCI) is the irritant. 

Found out, changed wipes, problem went away.

This was literally a product to clean the toilet, not the user.


The flushable part is probably what confused him. It's confusing
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Christ, what an asshole.


Sparkly, even.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
atomic-age:

This was literally a product to clean the toilet, not the user.

That's what I get for assuming and not reading the article. In my defense, the thought of someone using toilet cleaner on their asshole is.... is something that never popped up in my mind.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I wiped my butt with an alcohol wipe once by accident, I didn't need coffee that day


Things I wish I hadn't applied to my bits or bum:
Toothpaste.  Spray on antiperspirant.  Peroxide.  Bleach.  Vicks. Perfume.  Cologne.  Hot 🌶 residue.  Cocaine. (Didn't get me high)  warming lube. And lastly lady was wearing stinging lip gloss when she did the deed. That was painful. V
 
Marcos P
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Marcos P: I wiped my butt with an alcohol wipe once by accident, I didn't need coffee that day

Things I wish I hadn't applied to my bits or bum:
Toothpaste.  Spray on antiperspirant.  Peroxide.  Bleach.  Vicks. Perfume.  Cologne.  Hot 🌶 residue.  Cocaine. (Didn't get me high)  warming lube. And lastly lady was wearing stinging lip gloss when she did the deed. That was painful. V


I doused my legs in listerine once after a wicked chigger attack. It was pretty great.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Znuh: atomic-age:

This was literally a product to clean the toilet, not the user.

That's what I get for assuming and not reading the article. In my defense, the thought of someone using toilet cleaner on their asshole is.... is something that never popped up in my mind.


Again, it's because the British don't actually use proper English.  The packaging should have been "toilet cleaning wipes", not "toilet wipes".  The former is obviously a cleaning product and not for human bodily use.  The latter is obviously a hygiene product to be used while on the toilet, especially since the packaging says "flushable" too.  Who cleans a toilet and then flushes the paper towels and scrub brushes?  That's absurd.  So the packaging needs to be addressed.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: I would be too embarrassed to tell the whole world about my butt-rash, but I will tell Fark that I regretted buying the store brand instead of my usual name-brand TP last time. It's not that my ass is too good for the store brand, but there were a couple of days when I had to sit down and wipe more than usual and I wished for something a little softer.

I'll keep buying the store brand, but I'm gonna keep a few rolls of the good stuff around for those "heavy days".


Used to be picky. But during lock down I found out I can tolerate 1000 sheets.
 
