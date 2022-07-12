 Skip to content
(IGN)   I am the statue   (ign.com) divider line
24
    Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston, Jesse Pinkman  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well we would know we took a wrong turn if we see these statues.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Are they rock or mineral?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They should be blue
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You're gonna make it after all

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


/ woo-oo-oo
// meow
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm sure real meth dealers and users will get all the celebration and support they need from the city after this.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The statue made me high.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I love the show, but seriously? Your city's luminaries are fictional characters?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I love the show, but seriously? Your city's luminaries are fictional characters?


Step back bro, your hometown is named for Brad Pitt FFS.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I love the show, but seriously? Your city's luminaries are fictional characters?


You know how I know you've never been to Albuquerque?
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Your city's luminaries are fictional characters?


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


And away we go ...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Ragin' Asian: I love the show, but seriously? Your city's luminaries are fictional characters?

You know how I know you've never been to Albuquerque?


Because he thinks it has luminaries?
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I love the show, but seriously? Your city's luminaries are fictional characters?


Also, isn't making statues of ethically questionable people more of of southeastern US thing?
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
thealgorerhythm:You know how I know you've never been to Albuquerque?

Because he thinks it has luminaries?

Ha! Exactly. No one from Albuquerque is worthy of being a luminary. Except for me, of course.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I love the show, but seriously? Your city's luminaries are fictional characters?


ABQ is super freaking weird and at least this statue isn't overtly racist and probably won't be ripped out of the ground by an angry mob.

/lives in Santa Fe
//don't drive a nice car in ABQ
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But once they announce the location of the statue, we'll have no clue how fast it's going.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I love the show, but seriously? Your city's luminaries are fictional characters?


Just pretend they're statues of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow. My work computer said "NO" to that site.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: Ragin' Asian: I love the show, but seriously? Your city's luminaries are fictional characters?

Also, isn't making statues of ethically questionable people more of of southeastern US thing?


th.bing.comView Full Size


Didn't Rocky work for the mob?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Major non tax paying industry. They're like the extremely sketchy version of crytobros.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'll hold out for the nativity scene depicting the attempt to open the ATM.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nothing wrong with fictional characters as statues.  Sheesh.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


At least the Breaking Bad or Mary Tyler Moore or Ignatius C Reilly are tied to those cities.

But even randomly located ones are cool.  It's not as if Lewis Carroll visited Central Park or the story was set there.

centralpark.comView Full Size
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I love the show, but seriously? Your city's luminaries are fictional characters?


Meh, it's not the city putting up the statues, it's the show's creator and producers. ABQ is just giving them the space to show the statues Granted, still questionable, but I do like that the city is embracing its pop-culture status.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: Ragin' Asian: I love the show, but seriously? Your city's luminaries are fictional characters?

Meh, it's not the city putting up the statues, it's the show's creator and producers. ABQ is just giving them the space to show the statues Granted, still questionable, but I do like that the city is embracing its pop-culture status.


BB tourism is a cottage industry in Albuquerque.
 
Drunk Southern Taser Bait
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah! Statuary biatch!
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

