(Lehigh Valley Live)   Police post tactical police officer with tripod mounted rifle on rooftop at an Amish Outlaws concert, claim they wanted extra precautions in case they had to get medieval on anyone's heinie   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What could possibly go wrong.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sadly, considering the idiocy of the Fourth this year, you might think of it as being proactive, just in case.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a country. I feel so free.
 
padraig
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's sad to arrive at that point, but police snipers are now a regular part of big sport events now, even in countries like France.
 
debug
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Probably a bipod, not a tripod.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: What a country. I feel so free.


While I acknowledge there are plenty of stupid, gun happy MFers running around with badges, and just about everywhere - from the sound of it I wonder if they didn't have a specific threat they found creditable - one that a longarm might be needed for. Otherwise it seems a weird response, even if you assume they wanted to play guns.  If they just wanted to gear up and cosplay army they coulda had everybody with heavier weapons and the whole kit marching around like like the Donut Wehrmacht.  One guy one rifle sounds a lot like, "We might need that guy."
 
Godscrack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's right wing American law enforcement. Gotta protect their 'master race'. Yessiree bob.

But a single young shooter slaughtering Hispanic children and teachers in a classroom..?
Too risky to engage.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Sadly, considering the idiocy of the Fourth this year, you might think of it as being proactive, just in case.


💯

To me it's about time.
I hope it catches on.
😔
 
DigitalSorceress
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Given the recent mass shootings - I'm inclined to think that this might have been a reasonable precaution on the part of the police - though maybe they could have kept it a bit less .. conspicuous?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Amish Outlaws? I've been milking and plowing so long that even Ezekiel thinks my mind is gone.
"Weird" Al Yankovic - Amish Paradise (Official Parody of "Gangsta's Paradise")
Youtube lOfZLb33uCg
oblig
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: edmo: What a country. I feel so free.

While I acknowledge there are plenty of stupid, gun happy MFers running around with badges, and just about everywhere - from the sound of it I wonder if they didn't have a specific threat they found creditable - one that a longarm might be needed for. Otherwise it seems a weird response, even if you assume they wanted to play guns.  If they just wanted to gear up and cosplay army they coulda had everybody with heavier weapons and the whole kit marching around like like the Donut Wehrmacht.  One guy one rifle sounds a lot like, "We might need that guy."


A sniper/spotter team is also something that would actually be useful for observing a crowd, that is as long as they are using binoculars/spotting scopes and just just glassing the crowd.
 
patrick767
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If we're not going to do anything about the guns, get used to this shiat.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Give it to me, you Abe Lincoln lookin' mutherfarker.
 
Bslim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Organizers of the free concert expected a crowd of more than 5,000 people, and the department took "proactive" steps, in case any coloreds or dogs show up including the armed tactical police officer on a nearby" rooftop to do "overwatch," the chief wrote.

/Fixed for accuracy
 
NilartPax
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Normalize police on rooftops with sniper rifles.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


From their Wiki page.   I snickered.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

debug: Probably a bipod, not a tripod.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Typical camper
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Sadly, considering the idiocy of the Fourth this year, you might think of it as being proactive, just in case.


My first reaction: this completely farked up over policing.

My second reaction, about one second later: ....or maybe a completely rational response to current events.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 777x580]

That's right wing American law enforcement. Gotta protect their 'master race'. Yessiree bob.

But a single young shooter slaughtering Hispanic children and teachers in a classroom..?
Too risky to engage.


So edgy.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 777x580]

That's right wing American law enforcement. Gotta protect their 'master race'. Yessiree bob.

But a single young shooter slaughtering Hispanic children and teachers in a classroom..?
Too risky to engage.


Modern fat Americans wear their suspenders way off to the side.  How can that hold up trousers effectively?
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The only way to stop a bad guy pointing a gun at you is with a good guy pointing a gun at you.
 
Begoggle
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: Godscrack: [Fark user image 777x580]

That's right wing American law enforcement. Gotta protect their 'master race'. Yessiree bob.

But a single young shooter slaughtering Hispanic children and teachers in a classroom..?
Too risky to engage.

So edgy.


So fascist.
 
