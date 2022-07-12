 Skip to content
A day at the beach in mid-century P-town, Massachusetts, which sadly is not shorthand for Pound Town
595 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 12 Jul 2022 at 9:20 AM



hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Obviously Smitty has not experienced P-Town's nightlife in the last thirty years.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Are you sure? That first picture is mighty inviting.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sunny's not going to the right places.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"which sadly is not shorthand for Pound Town"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The first gay bar I went to was in P-town's, inadvertently. It was funny to see the different reactions of my all straight friends (back in the 90's) when they realized about it. We stayed and had a great time.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's not safe to go alone... take this

c1.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: The first gay bar I went to was in P-town's, inadvertently. It was funny to see the different reactions of my all straight friends (back in the 90's) when they realized about it. We stayed and had a great time.


im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
SO THAT's where they keep the black people in Massachusetts .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's cool how many of the buildings on Commercial Street haven't changed. Aside from the store names, things are pretty much the same today.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
On their way to Pound Town.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
darch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Mrs. Darch and I vacation there every summer. Heading up on the 19th. We love it. If you want a party, there's always one to be had. If you don't, there are quiet places to just chill at. Race Point beach FTW.
 
