(Fox 23 Tulsa)   Noodling with another man in the woods? Bigfoot knows   (fox23.com) divider line
    New Mexico, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Larry Sanders, Arkansas River, Coroner, Warrant, Sheriffs in the United States  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ain't googling noodling at work
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JUST SAY NO

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imma go with penis touching followed by embarrassment and fear of others finding out... then murder.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I ain't googling noodling at work


yeah, i don't know either
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You know what they say about guys with big foot...
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I had to look up "noodling". I always thought it meant something else.
 
jimjays
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Imma go with penis touching followed by embarrassment and fear of others finding out... then murder.


I think you're right. And I finally understand why fishermen are so secretive about their favorite fishing spots, even though you never see them coming out of the woods with any fish.

(Unless Bigfoot took their fish. In which case it would be better to say they didn't get anything than try and tell that tale.)
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Catching catfish with your bare hands? Your kink is okay but it's not my kink.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I ain't googling noodling at work


It involves dressing up as the female member of Gorillaz, and just gets more kinky from there
nme.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
static.miraheze.orgView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Noodling is when you stick your arm into the water and get a large catfish to bite you and pull it out by hand. It's pretty painful and a popular fishing method in Louisiana.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The most absurd snap fit ever. (that's safe for work)

Bandai Cup Noodle Model Kit?!? Let's Build It!
Youtube uJuH_b-vSiQ
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why couldn't they just write "gay sex" instead of noodling in the article? Prudes.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Tr0mBoNe: I ain't googling noodling at work

yeah, i don't know either


It's a specific way of fishing for catfish by letting the catfish swallow your hand, it has no teeth so it's all gums, and then pulling the catfish out of it's hole.

I swear I tried to explain it in the most non-sexual way and I think I failed.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That sounds pretty gay.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought it was canoodling? Why does everything have to change?
 
rfenster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Tr0mBoNe: I ain't googling noodling at work

yeah, i don't know either


It is catfish fishing using your hand.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: Noodling is when you stick your arm into the water and get a large catfish to bite you and pull it out by hand. It's pretty painful and a popular fishing method in Louisiana.


just go to the grocery store where the fish are made. it's easier
 
