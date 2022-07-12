 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   You know what else is 'annoying'? That facial tattoo   (clickorlando.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hill shot Wilburn with a pellet rifle

This pathetic, Florida Man. Step up your game.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
John Wesley Hardin unavailable for comment.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manslaughter hell, sounds like murder 1 to me.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
nextluxury.comView Full Size

At least he didn't Steal His Face
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Looks like he was going for Kano from Mortal Kombat and gave up.
 
KerryKlu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's an awfully weathered 42 year old.

/bad life choices
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

allears: Manslaughter hell, sounds like murder 1 to me.


"I didn't think it would kill him" is not murder.

"I wanted him dead" is murder.

I wonder who called the sheriff and not the hospital. 911 would've sent an EMT, but the article doesn't mention any EMTs.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That is a rough 42. Also not my first choice for a roommate, as I assume he was not for the victim.

That apartment was probably a place where many bad choices were made.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: That is a rough 42. Also not my first choice for a roommate, as I assume he was not for the victim.

That apartment was probably a place where many bad choices were made.


And at least one reach around.  Not that anything is wrong with part time down-low when drunk off you butt and high as shiat.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm not saying every person with a face tattoo makes bad life choices, but I am saying every face tattoo is a bad life choice.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: allears: Manslaughter hell, sounds like murder 1 to me.

"I didn't think it would kill him" is not murder.

"I wanted him dead" is murder.

I wonder who called the sheriff and not the hospital. 911 would've sent an EMT, but the article doesn't mention any EMTs.


Smart prosecutor wants this guy in jail, and never mind the virtue signalling.
Manslaughter is the smart call.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: I'm not saying every person with a face tattoo makes bad life choices, but I am saying every face tattoo is a bad life choice.


Don't make me shoot you with an air rifle!
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: I'm not saying every person with a face tattoo makes bad life choices, but I am saying every face tattoo is a bad life choice.


unless you're Maori
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

allears: Manslaughter hell, sounds like murder 1 to me.


Manslaughter can still carry a significant prison sentence. With a decent lawyer, I think he could convince a jury he didn't know a pellet gun could kill. Casey Anthony is a free woman because they charged her with a crime they couldn't prove. Florida is very pro-murder.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Think I'll rent a room to this guy. Sure the facial tat screams he will most likely kill me while I'm sleeping but that's just the bigot in me.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is there any reason not to automatically red flag people with facial tattoos?
 
