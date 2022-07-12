 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   US Library of Congress names nation's 24th poet laureate/ Congratulations Ada Limón/ Her work doesn't rhyme either / Burma Shave   (npr.org) divider line
15
    More: Cool, National Book Critics Circle Award, Ada Limn, poetry collections, press release, Library of Congress, Limn's latest collection, review of the book, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden  
•       •       •

183 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2022 at 2:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I laughed, subby.

She's a great choice for the role. No, her poems don't tend to rhyme in the sense you'd expect in classic metric/verse poetry. But they are very tightly structured, and the internal rhymes that do take place often exist as small surprises. Deep dives into very singular moments. Maybe we'll read one in the near future contemplating a breakfast taco, soon to be consumed.
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ewan McTeagle sighs dejectedly, asks for two bob.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh. Mrs. Nuran was trying to get her on her poetry radio show some time back. That's not going to happen now.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will continue to complain about headlines that use "Burma Shave" and don't get the weird rhythm of Burma Shave ads right.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Limón?

7-UP "THE UNCOLA"
Youtube AXmc7DG4uu8
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snowball I
I had a cat named Snowball.

       She died, she died.

Mom said she was sleeping.

      She lied, she lied.

Why oh why is my cat dead?

     Couldn't that Chrysler have hit me instead?

- Lisa Simpson
   Age 8
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well yeah but can she top this

wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This calls for a limón party!

What?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Somewhere, e e cummings is laughing.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dafatone: I will continue to complain about headlines that use "Burma Shave" and don't get the weird rhythm of Burma Shave ads right.


Fame may be fleeting / but Ada Limòn's / poems enshrined / will never be gone / Burma-Shave
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I mean, it's no 'who blow up da owl', but its got a good beat and I can dance to it
 
Dafatone
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Dafatone: I will continue to complain about headlines that use "Burma Shave" and don't get the weird rhythm of Burma Shave ads right.

Fame may be fleeting / but Ada Limòn's / poems enshrined / will never be gone / Burma-Shave


Nope. See Billy Liar's post above. Burma Shave ads take the third line and split it in two. Split "poems enshrined" across two lines.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Nope. See Billy Liar's post above. Burma Shave ads take the third line and split it in two.


No. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Burma-Shave#Examples
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Somewhere, e e cummings is laughing.


Would you hit a woman with a baby?

No, I'd use a brick!

/obscure, even on Fark
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.