(C|Net)   Gas prices could continue to fall...or they could shoot sky-high. At this point it's anyone's guess   (cnet.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, let's ignore the well worn path of supply and demand curves and just spitball.  It's the American media's way.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they go up, the news networks will have people in front of gas stations.

If it goes down, you'll never know
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either way, it's Biden's fault
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's a recession and unemployment starts heading up... they go down, way down.

If it's a "recession" in name only and unemployment stays constant, they probably stay the same or go higher.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Either way, it's Biden's fault


Dems in disarray
 
goodncold
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

enry: Notabunny: Either way, it's Biden's fault

Dems in disarray


Well the outrage machine needs to continue!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Currently down 50 - 60 cents by me from the peak.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This was gas prices last year.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I can't afford to fill up my Fiero!  Thanks, Biden.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Either way, it's Biden's fault


Don't blame me, i voted for Kodos
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Great, based on the headline, did the oil industry go crypto?
 
morg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hurricane season in the Gulf of Mexico? That's always good for an arbitrary increase. Maybe ERCOT rolling brown outs will impact refineries in Texas?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My prediction: they'll undergo a slow decline until late October/early November when they will mysteriously skyrocket for a couple of weeks while Fox News reports on record gas prices every 20 minutes

They'll then return to the norm until late October 2024, when they'll mysteriously skyrocket again
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We have been complaining about rising and falling gas prices since at least the 70's when it really became an issue.

It's only been in the last 15 years or so that there has been a real serious and actual push to start using electric cars.  Recently, they have been shown to be viable and useful.  Lots of people drive them.  The proof of concept is out there.  It is time to REALLY make a push for electric cars and put an end to our reliance on oil.

It's better for everyone to do this.  2 things need to happen.  The cars need to be more affordable, and the infrastructure for charging needs to be ramped up.

But no...  Oil company influence still outweighs this need to such an extent that it will be another 20 years before electric cars become the norm.  And we will just continue to complain about gas and blame the President all the while.
 
LessO2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rapmaster2000:
I can't afford to fill up my Fiero!  Thanks, Biden.

Shiat's getting real when you can't affordably drive in to Flavortown.
 
LessO2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gubbo: If they go up, the news networks will have people in front of gas stations.


With the tired old, "Pain at the Pump" line on the chiro.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
