 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for July 12 is eccentric, as in Richard found out he was deathly allergic to eggs after that one time consuming an eccentric to the hospital   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
7
    More: Silly, Dwarf planet, Earth, Neptune, Natural satellite, Pluto, Planet, figurative use, Moon  
•       •       •

68 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2022 at 3:31 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another Redneck Word of the Day?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Finally, a word-of-the-day headline that does not make me groan.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Being Eccentic is when your life revolves around Euler's constant of e= 2.71828 and you're really into logarithms
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait... What?
 
khatores
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Wait... What?


Read it aloud.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

khatores: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Wait... What?

Read it aloud.


I was taught not to move my lips when I read
 
khatores
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: khatores: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Wait... What?

Read it aloud.

I was taught not to move my lips when I read


I was taught not to pee into the floorboard on long road trips.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.