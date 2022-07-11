 Skip to content
(SFist)   San Francisco police and mayor push for ability to access residents' Ring and Nest doorbell cameras whenever they want   (sfist.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm expecting the anti abortion states to start culling door cameras for information and tracking women who might be thinking about getting an abortion. I'm also expecting corporations to sell our information to the highest bidder.
Seems like a no brainer.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get your own cameras? Get a warrant? Ask pretty please?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops sure are grabby these days.  They already steal our money, now they want to steal our privacy too, bastards.
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on them, poe camera, poe switch, video server, lots of cat 5.  No corporate cloud based listening devices allowed in my home.....k/dar
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hence why I don't have any of that equipment.

/That and subscription fees
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Joke's on them, I just change out a VCR tape every 8 hours.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why do they need that? Can't they just buy it from the people who actually own the recordings? Read the fine print folks. You are just renting that service and a license to the hardware and software. You don't actually own any of it.
 
Two16
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Our New Suburban Surveillance State - SOME MORE NEWS
Youtube -xh8fgEntYo
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Aren't these the same folks who are constantly supposed to have active body cams and dash cams?
 
bthom37
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, I set up a hard wired setup that didn't communicate off-site.  It actually wasn't that hard, and I'm sure it's much easier now than it was 3 years ago when I set mine up.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DAR: Jokes on them, poe camera, poe switch, video server, lots of cat 5.  No corporate cloud based listening devices allowed in my home.....k/dar


Yup, in my house there's no cloud connected devices with a camera and mic.  Simple IP camera aimed at the front yard/drive way to watch for deliveries.

/except the smartphones
//and the TVs
///and the toaster
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I'm expecting the anti abortion states to start culling door cameras for information and tracking women who might be thinking about getting an abortion. I'm also expecting corporations to sell our information to the highest bidder.
Seems like a no brainer.


So there is an article about the libiest lib city in the libiest lib state and you go strait to "anti-abortion" states?

Your mind is a fascinating rats' nest.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Their PD is completely useless. WTF is stopping them from doing police work without this power grab?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Get rid of this cr@p. Turn Alexa off. Stop filling your homes with devices that spy on you and your own family.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sniderman: Aren't these the same folks who are constantly supposed to have active body cams and dash cams?


...and they're always so cooperative when the public wants to see their footage.
 
bthom37
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I stopped typing too early - don't get Ring/Nest/etc. type setups.  You're giving up lots of privacy and control by doing so, and paying for the privilege of doing so!
 
v2micca
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Get your own cameras? Get a warrant? Ask pretty please?


Was about to say, not sure how this doesn't violate the 4th amendment.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm sure your sales tax, paid to purchase the devices, is funding this overreach.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DAR: Jokes on them, poe camera, poe switch, video server, lots of cat 5.  No corporate cloud based listening devices allowed in my home.....k/dar


Sure, but if your neighbor across the street has a Ring doorbell, you're shiat out of luck.
 
bthom37
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Weaver95: I'm expecting the anti abortion states to start culling door cameras for information and tracking women who might be thinking about getting an abortion. I'm also expecting corporations to sell our information to the highest bidder.
Seems like a no brainer.

So there is an article about the libiest lib city in the libiest lib state and you go strait to "anti-abortion" states?

Your mind is a fascinating rats' nest.


It's not the 60s.  The hippies that stayed in SF cut their hair and installed anti-homeless architecture and became NIMBYs.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sniderman: Aren't these the same folks who are constantly supposed to have active body cams and dash cams?


My Ring camera has worked perfectly for years, except for a 7 minute gap when that window salesman got beat up in my driveway.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Get rid of this cr@p. Turn Alexa off. Stop filling your homes with devices that spy on you and your own family.


As a kid I marveled at Startrek's various automation technologies and the ubiquitous always present 'computer'.  Now I puzzle on how we're ever going to get to that stuff except through some shady adtech company like Google, Facebook or Apple.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I'm expecting the anti abortion states to start culling door cameras for information and tracking women who might be thinking about getting an abortion. I'm also expecting corporations to sell our information to the highest bidder.
Seems like a no brainer.


Nice deflection.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

v2micca: Notabunny: Get your own cameras? Get a warrant? Ask pretty please?

Was about to say, not sure how this doesn't violate the 4th amendment.


Because they aren't private cameras or recordings. The owner of the recording already shares them with you, just one of many paying customers.
 
Trik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Liberals know what's best for everyone.
Just ask them.
And they will use every opportunity to enforce it by any means available.
So bend over and take it like the woke drone you are.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: DAR: Jokes on them, poe camera, poe switch, video server, lots of cat 5.  No corporate cloud based listening devices allowed in my home.....k/dar

Yup, in my house there's no cloud connected devices with a camera and mic.  Simple IP camera aimed at the front yard/drive way to watch for deliveries.

/except the smartphones
//and the TVs
///and the toaster


I think my smart thermostat is watching me.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"The chaos we saw last November in Union Square, the organized drug dealing we see in the Tenderloin and South of Market areas on a daily basis, the robberies that have plagued neighborhood commercial corridors in Chinatown, Hayes Valley, the Marina and Sunset - these are just a few examples where live video could provide a significant tool for our police to be able to conduct investigations and make arrests," Breed wrote.

Eat shiat, lady. There is nothing stopping your useless cops from working those cases TODAY, RIGHT NOW.

If this is such a critical "tool", pay for your own cameras and place them in public.
 
dryknife
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If they are suggesting access they are probably already doing it,
It's easier to ask forgiveness than to get permission.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "The chaos we saw last November in Union Square, the organized drug dealing we see in the Tenderloin and South of Market areas on a daily basis, the robberies that have plagued neighborhood commercial corridors in Chinatown, Hayes Valley, the Marina and Sunset - these are just a few examples where live video could provide a significant tool for our police to be able to conduct investigations and make arrests," Breed wrote.

Eat shiat, lady. There is nothing stopping your useless cops from working those cases TODAY, RIGHT NOW.

If this is such a critical "tool", pay for your own cameras and place them in public.


They could get out of their cars and walk around those areas. Crazy idea.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Trik: Liberals know what's best for everyone.
Just ask them.
And they will use every opportunity to enforce it by any means available.
So bend over and take it like the woke drone you are.


That's a pretty hot take when the conservatives are denying arthritis medication and contraceptives to women and girls.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I just got a Ring.  It's nice to have a camera, but two things I did not expect.

1.  I only get "person detection" with a subscription.  Without a subscription, it will only give me "motion detection" which can be set off by bugs flying by the camera.  It's like new cars that won't heat your seats without a subscription.  The technology to recognize people is already there.  Just give it to me, assholes.
2.  Neighbors is annoying.  It's an endless stream of lost dogs.  On the rare occasion I get something good, it's just some guy in a mask peeking in the windows of cars at night.  Meh.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
San Francisco prohibits the use of facial recognition software by city agencies.   I can't see this getting anywhere, but cops gotta cop I guess.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bthom37: big pig peaches: Weaver95: I'm expecting the anti abortion states to start culling door cameras for information and tracking women who might be thinking about getting an abortion. I'm also expecting corporations to sell our information to the highest bidder.
Seems like a no brainer.

So there is an article about the libiest lib city in the libiest lib state and you go strait to "anti-abortion" states?

Your mind is a fascinating rats' nest.

It's not the 60s.  The hippies that stayed in SF cut their hair and installed anti-homeless architecture and became NIMBYs.


You think CA might ban abortion?
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: BumpInTheNight: DAR: Jokes on them, poe camera, poe switch, video server, lots of cat 5.  No corporate cloud based listening devices allowed in my home.....k/dar

Yup, in my house there's no cloud connected devices with a camera and mic.  Simple IP camera aimed at the front yard/drive way to watch for deliveries.

/except the smartphones
//and the TVs
///and the toaster

I think my smart thermostat is watching me.


Mine is installed next to the toilet roll holder.  If they want to watch me then they're getting my best side.

Remember back in 2019 when Surprise!  Nests all have active microphones now, even then one you bought without being told its got one!

We need an international push to bring these companies to heel, soon.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Brought to you by the city that wanted to create a "garbage Gestapo" to root through your trash bins at 3am and fine you $100 if you accidentally didn't put something in the wrong bin

I've had conversations where some Bay Area "liberal" will tell me in all honesty that "the government's job is to tell people how to live their lives", then acted all incredulous when I told them that's actually Authoritarianism. The look in their eyes was interesting, watching those little gears click and whir as the cognitive dissonance took hold

I thought I was "Liberal" till I moved to the SF Bay Area. I now know I'm no liberal and frankly I think Prog Libs and MAGAts alike can fark the hell off
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Trik: Liberals know what's best for everyone.
Just ask them.
And they will use every opportunity to enforce it by any means available.
So bend over and take it like the woke drone you are.


Guy the days that you can lay claim to be small government freedom lovers are officially over. Your crew just reinstituted slavery.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Great. Technology to remotely stand around during crime.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: I've had conversations where some Bay Area "liberal" will tell me in all honesty that "the government's job is to tell people how to live their lives", then acted all incredulous when I told them that's actually Authoritarianism. The look in their eyes was interesting, watching those little gears click and whir as the cognitive dissonance took hold


This never happened.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
London has had general surveillance for decades.  You can't go 1/2 a block out of view of the cctv.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "The chaos we saw last November in Union Square, the organized drug dealing we see in the Tenderloin and South of Market areas on a daily basis, the robberies that have plagued neighborhood commercial corridors in Chinatown, Hayes Valley, the Marina and Sunset - these are just a few examples where live video could provide a significant tool for our police to be able to conduct investigations and make arrests," Breed wrote.

Eat shiat, lady. There is nothing stopping your useless cops from working those cases TODAY, RIGHT NOW.

If this is such a critical "tool", pay for your own cameras and place them in public.


They are just being lazy, they do not want to have to formally ask for the video data, they just want the ability to log in, pick an address and download video to look for crimes. If they are trying to track a person/vehicle to find out where they went/came from etc that is a lot of doorbell owners to approach and ask for permission to see and use their video files.

I would guess that 90% or more of anyone asked by the police for access to their doorbell camera for specific dates to solve a crime that happened in front of their house would say yes.
 
Trik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Trik: Liberals know what's best for everyone.
Just ask them.
And they will use every opportunity to enforce it by any means available.
So bend over and take it like the woke drone you are.

That's a pretty hot take when the conservatives are denying arthritis medication and contraceptives to women and girls.


Yep, we're in the tit for tat age.
And it's escalating.
Some fun huh?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Someone Else's Alt: BumpInTheNight: DAR: Jokes on them, poe camera, poe switch, video server, lots of cat 5.  No corporate cloud based listening devices allowed in my home.....k/dar

Yup, in my house there's no cloud connected devices with a camera and mic.  Simple IP camera aimed at the front yard/drive way to watch for deliveries.

/except the smartphones
//and the TVs
///and the toaster

I think my smart thermostat is watching me.

Mine is installed next to the toilet roll holder.  If they want to watch me then they're getting my best side.

Remember back in 2019 when Surprise!  Nests all have active microphones now, even then one you bought without being told its got one!

We need an international push to bring these companies to heel, soon.


Yep.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Trik: Someone Else's Alt: Trik: Liberals know what's best for everyone.
Just ask them.
And they will use every opportunity to enforce it by any means available.
So bend over and take it like the woke drone you are.

That's a pretty hot take when the conservatives are denying arthritis medication and contraceptives to women and girls.

Yep, we're in the tit for tat age.
And it's escalating.
Some fun huh?


Whatever, Christians have been controlling dicks since about 100 AD.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
San Francisco is liberal utopia were freedom comes 2nd to safety.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Brought to you by the city that wanted to create a "garbage Gestapo" to root through your trash bins at 3am and fine you $100 if you accidentally didn't put something in the wrong bin

I've had conversations where some Bay Area "liberal" will tell me in all honesty that "the government's job is to tell people how to live their lives", then acted all incredulous when I told them that's actually Authoritarianism. The look in their eyes was interesting, watching those little gears click and whir as the cognitive dissonance took hold

I thought I was "Liberal" till I moved to the SF Bay Area. I now know I'm no liberal and frankly I think Prog Libs and MAGAts alike can fark the hell off


This is being pushed by conservatives (or what passes for such in San Francisco), not liberals.
 
Trik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Trik: Liberals know what's best for everyone.
Just ask them.
And they will use every opportunity to enforce it by any means available.
So bend over and take it like the woke drone you are.

Guy the days that you can lay claim to be small government freedom lovers are officially over. Your crew just reinstituted slavery.


Again, I'm a member of a class that is going extinct, a moderate.
Watching both sides erode freedoms is alarming.

It's worse today than it ever was during the Nixon era.
And both sides are to blame.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Weaver95: I'm expecting the anti abortion states to start culling door cameras for information and tracking women who might be thinking about getting an abortion. I'm also expecting corporations to sell our information to the highest bidder.
Seems like a no brainer.

So there is an article about the libiest lib city in the libiest lib state and you go strait to "anti-abortion" states?

Your mind is a fascinating rats' nest.


You spend 20+ years being a BOFH and then try being an optimist.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't know what people are so worried about. Being SanFran they're not going to prosecute anybody with the footage, they're just going to use it for voyeurism and, being California, leak it to hackers.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The Exit Stencilist: I've had conversations where some Bay Area "liberal" will tell me in all honesty that "the government's job is to tell people how to live their lives", then acted all incredulous when I told them that's actually Authoritarianism. The look in their eyes was interesting, watching those little gears click and whir as the cognitive dissonance took hold

This never happened.


Oh yes it did. But hey, you sound like a classic Prog Lib thinking you know my life better than I do

I had the misfortune of living in SF for over a decade, and I hate it (the Prog lib pieces of shiat that drove the good people away post 2000) for a very good reason.

Oh here's another anecdote you'll tell me never happened;

While at a clients office in SF, one of their devs was gazing out the window at the 280 below and mused to himself aloud "all those people in their cars down there need to die" casually and calmly like it was nothing at all

As I said, Prog Libs and MAGAts can fark the hell off, disgusting vile people that think knky of themselves and would fark everyone else over if they had their way
 
shinji3i
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Trik: HotWingConspiracy: Trik: Liberals know what's best for everyone.
Just ask them.
And they will use every opportunity to enforce it by any means available.
So bend over and take it like the woke drone you are.

Guy the days that you can lay claim to be small government freedom lovers are officially over. Your crew just reinstituted slavery.

Again, I'm a member of a class that is going extinct, a moderate.
Watching both sides erode freedoms is alarming.

It's worse today than it ever was during the Nixon era.
And both sides are to blame.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
