 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(EurekAlert)   Hey Niko, it's Roman. let's go bowling   (eurekalert.org) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Sociology, Appreciation, Psychology, short note, much others, Reach, series of experiments, social circle  
•       •       •

1073 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2022 at 7:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Niko! Its Roman, lets go bowling 10 HOUR LOOP
Youtube ovijbX1f9vI
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Niko, it's your cousin.
Youtube ufAHrwxheiE
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And getting this one out of the way.
NIKO IT'S YOUR COUSIN! - Grand Theft Auto 4 (GTAIV) Song
Youtube zxMLVlspD1Y
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lickety-split

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nice job, subby.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
GTA 4's port to PC was such an utter disaster it made me quit Rockstar games for years. It wasn't until Red Dead Redemption 2 that I finally forgave them for GTA 4
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Before cell phones and social media it's what we did.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.