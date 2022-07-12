 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "Pissing himself would only be the first in a series of humiliations for Fernando." Bright side: he didn't have to pay extra. But seriously, what in the fresh hell is this John rehabilitation school thing in Texas?   (theguardian.com) divider line
69
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
God I hate this bullshiat

Legalize and set standards, a lot of sec workers would love this

Remember, trafficking is very rarely what we see on the screen

And fark the god bothering fuk tards
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Selling is legal. farking is legal. Why isn't selling farking legal?

--George Carlin
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would Fernando be humiliated? It wasn't his fault his car didn't start in the Sprint race.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Why would Fernando be humiliated? It wasn't his fault his car didn't start in the Sprint race.


There was something in the air that night, the stars were bright
 
themanuf [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "...texting their way into the coming frenzy."

That was intentional right?  Had to be...
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't text. Jesus. Go to an AMP or jack shack lingerie show place. Anything that happens is between two adults and no money agreements are made beforehand.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Said Love

and Right Said Fred
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each man attending the class had to pay $525 for the privilege, as part of a misdemeanour charge for soliciting a prostitute online.

Aside from putting a "u" in misdemeanor, the real crime here is that we lock people up for two adults consenting to sex for a mutually agreed price.  Or three people, if you can afford that sort of thing.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why wouldn't I be surprised by some kind of farked up "conversion" "therapy"?
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the firelight Fernando
You were humming to yourself and softly strumming.

Yes, if I had to do the same again
I would, my friend, Fernando.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: God I hate this bullshiat

Legalize and set standards, a lot of sec workers would love this

Remember, trafficking is very rarely what we see on the screen

And fark the god bothering fuk tards

But before we could reel in any johns, we had to put our guesses up on the whiteboard: how many we'd bust today, and of those we would bust, how many would cry, possess drugs, carry unlicensed guns, or have outstanding warrants.


To your point, I found the underlined extremely sad.  Yes, sex work (especially ILLEGAL sex work) oftentimes goes with trafficking, which we should be aggressive in combating.  But how many johns are oblivious to this?  That doesn't mean they're blameless, but if the trade were legalized and regulated (with better safeguards for trafficking) then these people who want to do something that is legal in some parts of the country, wouldn't wind up on sex offender lists (crying and making the police whiteboard), maybe they just pay for a service that is taxed and protected.
 
RAWISRADFORD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I support sex workers unionizing their services"- Michael Santiago Render
 
Unright
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And don't tell me that legalization is the way to go. The only one who wins there are the regulators,"

Regulators make money through regulations? How does that get-rich-quick scheme work exactly?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mills has been running this john school - a mandatory education programme for men convicted of first-time solicitation offences - since 2016, through Jesus Said Love, a not-for-profit organization that he runs with his wife, Emily.

So farking tired of religious groups being allowed to do this shiat.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Some of these guys should have been shot," he declared after showing off his guns and a DVD of his law enforcement triumphs. "The johns are the root of the evil, creating the demand. It's a big effort: the pimps, the johns, the molesters are all in it together."

McNamara paused and asked me to write down one quote verbatim: "Child molesters should be tied to a post and horsewhipped every day."

Moving on to a gateway theory as to why a guy might want to see a prostitute, McNamara argued that soliciting is like the marijuana of sex. "I think prostitution leads to child molestation. Johns get bored and escalate to something weirder, kinkier."

Sheriffs are a problem in this country.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Selling her body" is illegal and we pretend people like my father doing debilitating factory work weren't "selling their body."
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unright: "And don't tell me that legalization is the way to go. The only one who wins there are the regulators,"

Regulators make money through regulations? How does that get-rich-quick scheme work exactly?


And faith based John schools lose money.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legalize it. Regulate it. Get the human trafficking out of it. Tax it. Reduce the stigma.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like the article points out, these groups should be advocating for higher minimum wage and universal medical care if they really gave a shiat about women.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
See, the problem is they didn't set up a video camera in the room when they did the act.

If they paid for it and filmed it THEN it would have been legal.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Unright: "And don't tell me that legalization is the way to go. The only one who wins there are the regulators,"

Regulators make money through regulations? How does that get-rich-quick scheme work exactly?


Remember, these are the same people who think global warming is a hoax so that scientists can get rich.
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: Each man attending the class had to pay $525 for the privilege, as part of a misdemeanour charge for soliciting a prostitute online.

Aside from putting a "u" in misdemeanor, the real crime here is that we lock people up for two adults consenting to sex for a mutually agreed price.  Or three people, if you can afford that sort of thing.


Lawrence approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey, guys...this may be shocking to some of you so I'm trying to put a trigger warning in here before you read this...

After visiting a number of john schools, it also seemed clear to me that police operations are targeting a certain type of john. In 2012, Rachel Lovell of DePaul University studied mugshots taken by the Chicago police department over two years. She found that almost all of its stings had taken place in poor, African American and Latino neighborhoods, targeting clients of street-based sex workers. More than 85% of the men arrested were Black or Latino.

Can you believe it?!  I can not believe it!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The idea that any judge would FORCE a person to submit to a religious profiteering program with
religious overtones is a farce...That person shouldn't be on a bench..Simply threatening someone
with jail time Vs. the less invasive religious program should be an instant ACLU case..I have no idea
idea why they aren't on that..The same goes for forcing addicts to Alcoholics Anonymous or
Narc-Anon..Both are basically programs to convert people from their chemical addiction to a religious
addiction..It's no secret, it's blatantly part of their programs..

The fact that these "Big Gub'ment" Western corn-pone eating morons are all up in arms about
other peoples lives behind closed doors, are just more and more examples of their hypocrisy.
And,again, it's this whole Q-Anon - Trumpy "OMGZ THE CHILDRENS!!?!?!"  shat being thrown
in there too for good measure..Somehow, these backwater, willfully ignorant dipshat are connecting prostitution to molesting (without a shred of data or anything, just their "opinions") in their very
paranoia based minds..
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: "Selling her body" is illegal and we pretend people like my father doing debilitating factory work weren't "selling their body."


Or a massage therapist.  I can touch you with my hands, just not THAT with my hands.  Why?  Well...
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: Each man attending the class had to pay $525 for the privilege, as part of a misdemeanour charge for soliciting a prostitute online.

Aside from putting a "u" in misdemeanor, the real crime here is that we lock people up for two adults consenting to sex for a mutually agreed price.  Or three people, if you can afford that sort of thing.


Also the fact that that the guy running the school Is making a nice little profit.

(When is the follow up article about this guy getting busted for solicitation?)
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So basically these people can pay $525.00 to get farked by a church instead of $50 to have sex with a human being.
 
gbv23
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
capn' fun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

koder: Selling is legal. farking is legal. Why isn't selling farking legal?

--George Carlin


Farking is only legal for now. Especially any kind of farking besides an awkward missionary position with the lights off between a male husband and a female wife, with prayers for forgiveness both before and after. The TX AG has already stated he'd like to go after Lawrence. If successful, it's doubtful other States won'r follow and birth control will be next.
 
olorin604
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How do the police look like they are stopping "trafficking" without ever having to actually deal with the possibly scary looking people actually involved in trafficking, or do any actual work.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: See, the problem is they didn't set up a video camera in the room when they did the act.

If they paid for it and filmed it THEN it would have been legal.


It is insane that paying someone for sex magically becomes legal as long as there's a camera running. What even the f*ck.
 
whitroth
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, tell me, GOP-supporters, this is the "small government" that you keep yelling about?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If Mills had his way, the class would cost 20 times more than it already does, so that the johns would feel the true weight of their crime. For instance, he says, the average DUI costs in excess of $10,000 when impounding, fines, court and attorney fees are taken into account. "And don't tell me that legalization is the way to go. The only one who wins there are the regulators, 'cos they get the money. Go to a bar and meet someone!"

This is the crux of the argument, he doesn't get paid if it's legalized. This "diversion" is quite the profitable little scam for whatever group is running it in a state. Sometimes it's feminists groups, many times it's a$$holes like this religious nutjob, but they all have one thing in common: MONEY. Despite the following:

Mills yelled: "I don't give a f**k about your face on the news - I care about these women!"

No, he doesn't. Many could get murdered next week and he would cry crocodile tears at best. Prostitutes / Escorts can't call the cops, or easily vet their clients, because their clients aren't going to give them shiat on average. On top of that, even if a gal does escape, no way in heck she's calling the cops for being raped or the guy trying to kill her. She'd have to admit to a crime, at best that's going to get her put under the microscope and forget earning money. At worst she's going to jail and they might never find the guy anyway.

You want to help prostitutes. Fix the social safety net. Stop turning people into criminals for selling / buying sex. WORK ON CREATING REAL DRUG REHABILITATION PROGRAMS. Most minors in sex work are trying to get food/shelter, they weren't pimped out by some 100% PURE EBIL "urban" pimp. This is 99.999% a failure of the social safety net... what 15yo should have to worry about food/shelter in one of the richest countries in the WORLD? Many of them started off as runaways couch surfing... sex for food and shelter. Second is that many people who don't want to be selling sex are doing so because of drug addiction. That's a vicious cycle of drug use, selling sex, arrest, conviction / fines, limiting education/jobs, getting clean temporarily, before using again, and selling sex...

Very few people in this country really give a shiat about sex workers. Religious nuts pretend to care and scream JEEBUS YOU SINNER at them... if not at first eventually. Sex- feminists (those will be the feminists helping cops) think all sex workers are suffering from internalized MISOGINEEZ and can't possibly be doing what they're doing by choice. That's gross and, pat on the head, don't worry dear we'll help you. Then they turn on them when they don't respond like lost puppies. Most people could give a f**k less about prostitutes being hurt. Oh, they'll mouth the words to be polite but the moral judgment is there...

One of the counselors always framed it like this dealing with feminists and normals, but didn't waste time with the devout:

A man and woman go on a date. He picks her up, takes her out to an expensive dinner at a restaurant, takes her to a show, buys her drinks, takes her home, and sleeps with her. He spent $500 on her that night, she didn't spend a penny, but the sex is perfectly legal even if she didn't really like the guy much, and only went out with to to get the stuff. However if he just hands her $500 and they have sex sometime during the hour they spend together, they're both criminals.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
After reading that, I've come to the conclusion that Brett Mills is an unmitigated asshole. He says he cares about women. Buuuuulllllllll. They don't care about women, this is just punishment and humiliation, just like the abortion issue but with less of a possibility of death for the woman. They want everyone arrested and for that arrest to be public before any trial to ensure the humiliation.

The lesson here is "we will destroy your life if you don't live like we want you to live" and really, it's past time we all fought against this bullcrap. I don't CARE that these people think they have god on their side. I think they are delusional to believe in god in the first place, much less that it's an excuse to degrade their fellow Citizens.

We might be coming to the end of the American experiment and it looks like the erosion of the separation of church and state will be to blame.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: mrmopar5287: "Selling her body" is illegal and we pretend people like my father doing debilitating factory work weren't "selling their body."

Or a massage therapist.  I can touch you with my hands, just not THAT with my hands.  Why?  Well...


But you can touch THAT with your hands so long as no cash or other consideration changes hands. The massage can be paid but if the happy ending is free, that's legal.
 
KodosZardoz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: Each man attending the class had to pay $525 for the privilege, as part of a misdemeanour charge for soliciting a prostitute online.

Aside from putting a "u" in misdemeanor, the real crime here is that we lock people up for two adults consenting to sex for a mutually agreed price.  Or three people, if you can afford that sort of thing.


So the courts are funneling money to this organization? I wonder how much in kickbacks the judges are getting.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: If they paid for it and filmed it THEN it would have been legal.


Limitations probably include the person paying cannot be the person having any sexual contact with the person paid.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"If you want to stop men from paying for it, there needs to be a free alternative." said my wife with no discernible irony.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

koder: Selling is legal. farking is legal. Why isn't selling farking legal?

--George Carlin



They don't want farking to be legal.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Loucifer: "If you want to stop men from paying for it, there needs to be a free alternative." said my wife with no discernible irony.


Why is your wife an incel?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

olorin604: How do the police look like they are stopping "trafficking" without ever having to actually deal with the possibly scary looking people actually involved in trafficking, or do any actual work.


1) Trafficking does exist

2) Most force labor trafficking is mostly trafficking for general (slave) labor, so be careful of the fish you buy next time. Don't stay at hotels in the Middle East.

3) The small amount of sex trafficking gets big headlines, but the vast majority of "unwilling" prostitutes / sex workers are the drug addicted and the desperate. They are both, adult or minor, indictments of the shredded social safety net.

Personally speaking I'd support legalization with some teeth and incentives. I'd also demand that we fix the gosh darned social safety net. Nobody, and I mean nobody, should feel like they need to sell their body / sex for them (or their kids) to survive. This is one of the richest countries in the world... the fact some people feel they have to sell sex to survive... that's a demonstrable failure of our society. When minors feel that way? That's an indictment of America in general.
 
Fern Crest
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: "Some of these guys should have been shot," he declared after showing off his guns and a DVD of his law enforcement triumphs. "The johns are the root of the evil, creating the demand. It's a big effort: the pimps, the johns, the molesters are all in it together."

McNamara paused and asked me to write down one quote verbatim: "Child molesters should be tied to a post and horsewhipped every day."

Moving on to a gateway theory as to why a guy might want to see a prostitute, McNamara argued that soliciting is like the marijuana of sex. "I think prostitution leads to child molestation. Johns get bored and escalate to something weirder, kinkier."

Sheriffs are a problem in this country.


This guy, McNamara, is the scary one. You want to combat this problem by public humiliation and shaming? This is your kink, and you've found a "legal" way to do it.

/yeah, the guy who showed up with all the stuff for a grisly murder is scary too.
//different scary
///scary
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: A man and woman go on a date. He picks her up, takes her out to an expensive dinner at a restaurant, takes her to a show, buys her drinks, takes her home, and sleeps with her. He spent $500 on her that night, she didn't spend a penny, but the sex is perfectly legal even if she didn't really like the guy much, and only went out with to to get the stuff.


In my state, solicitation of a sex act is anything of value trading hands. The proverbial "dinner and theater tickets" is illegal.

Oddly enough, spouses are exempt. You can pay your spouse to service you and it's not illegal.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Catching morans who can't tell their being set up doesn't do anything to curb the demand for sex workers. The demand is driven by repeat customers who know how to find real sex workers. All this doing is embarrassing first time Johns and stealing their money to give to a church.

If they really cared about stopping sex trafficking they would be catching sex traffickers. The problem that is hard but doing something ineffectual is easy.

The easiest way to curb the criminal elements of sex work is to legalize it.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: "Some of these guys should have been shot," he declared after showing off his guns and a DVD of his law enforcement triumphs. "The johns are the root of the evil, creating the demand. It's a big effort: the pimps, the johns, the molesters are all in it together."

McNamara paused and asked me to write down one quote verbatim: "Child molesters should be tied to a post and horsewhipped every day."

Moving on to a gateway theory as to why a guy might want to see a prostitute, McNamara argued that soliciting is like the marijuana of sex. "I think prostitution leads to child molestation. Johns get bored and escalate to something weirder, kinkier."

Sheriffs are a problem in this country.


Someone is overcompensating.  I wonder how many kids this guy has diddled.  I'm sure the answer is a non-zero number.
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Unright: "And don't tell me that legalization is the way to go. The only one who wins there are the regulators,"

Regulators make money through regulations? How does that get-rich-quick scheme work exactly?


I guess they think the regulators
y.yarn.coView Full Size

Get to play a lot of grab ass testing the product or something
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mills asked the other johns if they had had their mugshot posted on the news. They all raised their hands. "And on Facebook, everyone saw it on Facebook," Tanner added quietly. Mills yelled: "I don't give a fark about your face on the news - I care about these women!"

Someone in Texas giving a damn about women?  What a goddamn joke.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Screaming Candle: The lesson here is "we will destroy your life if you don't live like we want you to live" and really, it's past time we all fought against this bullcrap.


A vast majority of your countrymen didn't so much as vote after Reagan had over a hundred indicments and convictions in his administration. They didn't do it after the Patriot act. They didn't do it after Snowden. They didn't do it after McConnel ignored the Constitution to install a theocratic SCOTUS without repercussion.

Sorry to break the news to you but you're gonna be waiting a while to see Americans fight against this one.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Unright: "And don't tell me that legalization is the way to go. The only one who wins there are the regulators,"

Regulators make money through regulations? How does that get-rich-quick scheme work exactly?


Regulators=pimps, in his world.
 
