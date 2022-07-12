 Skip to content
(C-SPAN)   Will Trump take pride in his boys? Will we get an unexpected sighting of Roger "The Penguin" Stone? Will Alex Jones be on camera denouncing everything as a false flag? THIS is your SEVENTH 1/6 hearing thread (12:45 ET start time)   (c-span.org) divider line
    Rep. Adam Kinzinger, United States Capitol, attack of the U.S. Capitol, seventh public hearing, fifth hearing of the Select Committee, Trump administration  
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Raskin is co-leading today's hearing (though I forget who he's co-leading with). Should be interesting. The ex-Oathkeeper witness, I think, is there to provide history into who the f*ck the OafKeepers are and why they joined in 1/6
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, it's 12:45, not 1:00 for start time?
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm wondering how much of the closed door testimony is going to show up in today's hearing? It might be zero, but given it seemed to back up everything Hutchinson testified I can't imagine it wouldn't be used in the open testimony.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

bloobeary: So, it's 12:45, not 1:00 for start time?


According to cspan, it's 12:45. It will likely get changed to 1 as we get closer.

But as of now, according to the congressional scheduling folks, it's 12:45
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Shiat. I'm out of popcorn.

Fortunately it's early and I still have time to get to the store.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My guess is that we learn more things we already knew and nothing comes of it.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hi,

I'd like to order the Patsy Baloney on wry with a side of spilled beans, please.

Thanks!
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: My guess is that we learn more things we already knew and nothing comes of it.


c.tenor.comView Full Size

media1.giphy.comView Full Size

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: My guess is that we learn more things we already knew and nothing comes of it.


The idea is more to show Trump  knew that he lost, so couldn't argue "It was still a debate", and because he lost, everything he did was illegal -- and he knew it.  The hope is Merrick Garland will be given such a chain of custody he won't be able to ignore it unless he hides on the Moon.

There are other goals, I think.  Liz Cheney out to burn Trumpland to the ground, kill it forever, and bring the Repub Party back to sanity.  Also maybe enacting some laws, or clarifying existing ones, so Presidents can't be asshats in the future.  And she could be shooting for President herself.  My guesses.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

claytonemery: The idea is more to show Trump  knew that he lost, so couldn't argue "It was still a debate", and because he lost, everything he did was illegal -- and he knew it.  The hope is Merrick Garland will be given such a chain of custody he won't be able to ignore it unless he hides on the Moon.


This is irrelevant. A coup is a coup and it must be prosecuted. This has nothing to do with the prosecution. The DOJ doesn't need any of this, Garland is simply not doing his job.


Liz Cheney out to burn Trumpland to the ground, kill it forever, and bring the Repub Party back to sanity.

Cheney is just as fascist and evil as the rest of them. Remember, she voted against voting rights and free and fair elections. Elevating her is a really, really bad idea.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: My guess is that we learn more things we already knew and nothing comes of it.


We didn't know 90% of the shiat we've learned from the hearings.

We had a vague sense of how things played out, we may have had tidbits here and there, but no, we never had the pieces of the puzzle connected in such a way before the hearings.

And these hearings are absolutely important if you want prosecutions because they're swaying the public to get behind prosecuting Trump and it not being seen as a political witch-hunt.

How you don't understand that to this day just shows your determination to be ignorant as f*ck
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

somedude210: AdmirableSnackbar: My guess is that we learn more things we already knew and nothing comes of it.

We didn't know 90% of the shiat we've learned from the hearings.

We had a vague sense of how things played out, we may have had tidbits here and there, but no, we never had the pieces of the puzzle connected in such a way before the hearings.

And these hearings are absolutely important if you want prosecutions because they're swaying the public to get behind prosecuting Trump and it not being seen as a political witch-hunt.

How you don't understand that to this day just shows your determination to be ignorant as f*ck


You can't call someone ignorant. It's an insult and against the fark rules.

Instead, we must thank the kind farker for providing us with a valuable and different opinion.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Gubbo: somedude210: AdmirableSnackbar: My guess is that we learn more things we already knew and nothing comes of it.

We didn't know 90% of the shiat we've learned from the hearings.

We had a vague sense of how things played out, we may have had tidbits here and there, but no, we never had the pieces of the puzzle connected in such a way before the hearings.

And these hearings are absolutely important if you want prosecutions because they're swaying the public to get behind prosecuting Trump and it not being seen as a political witch-hunt.

How you don't understand that to this day just shows your determination to be ignorant as f*ck

You can't call someone ignorant. It's an insult and against the fark rules.

Instead, we must thank the kind farker for providing us with a valuable and different opinion.


I'll take my chances. I was drinking with Dear Leader this weekend 😁
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meanwhile on CSPAN, a black law school professor just handed Sen. Josh Hawley his ass on his abortion line of questioning. 

And now he's saying something about North Korea and 3rd trimester abortions???
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm following the PBS pre-show. One of the reporters said something incorrectI think. She seems to think the alleged fight for the wheel of the vehicle by Trump took place in the Beast. It was SS upgraded Suburban wasn't it?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

claytonemery: Liz Cheney out to burn Trumpland to the ground, kill it forever, and bring the Repub Party back to sanity.


That would be the political alchemical equivalent of turning lead shiat into gold.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bloobeary: So, it's 12:45, not 1:00 for start time?


But the liquor stores here don't open until 1pm est!  NOOOOOOO!
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Trump has been rage tweeting on TruthSocial since the early morning hours. I cannot wait to see what happens as today's hearing unfolds. Aides have Diet Coke, Xanax, and Trump's favorite calming broadway music at the ready, but will it be enough???
 
Oysterman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: I'm following the PBS pre-show. One of the reporters said something incorrectI think. She seems to think the alleged fight for the wheel of the vehicle by Trump took place in the Beast. It was SS upgraded Suburban wasn't it?

Yes, and it absolutely doesn't matter in the least. The context remains the same.


Yes, and it absolutely doesn't matter in the least. The context remains the same.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dash Dobrofsky  @DashDobrofsky  57m

Wow! Per @mkraju: New evidence expected at hearing. Committee has encrypted messages between Trump allies & extremist groups. J6 committee also expected to show Pat Cipollone discussing December 2020 meeting where Trump allies discussed ways to overturn election. Buckle up!

Doubt it's going to top ketchup on the wall or choke a biatch for the wheel.  Show me I'm wrong, Raskin.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: I'm following the PBS pre-show. One of the reporters said something incorrectI think. She seems to think the alleged fight for the wheel of the vehicle by Trump took place in the Beast. It was SS upgraded Suburban wasn't it?


Yes, but I've seen even people who should know better refer to it as The Beast. Do we know if some folks call every armored president-hauler The Beast, maybe?
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

somedude210: AdmirableSnackbar: My guess is that we learn more things we already knew and nothing comes of it.

We didn't know 90% of the shiat we've learned from the hearings.

We had a vague sense of how things played out, we may have had tidbits here and there, but no, we never had the pieces of the puzzle connected in such a way before the hearings.

And these hearings are absolutely important if you want prosecutions because they're swaying the public to get behind prosecuting Trump and it not being seen as a political witch-hunt.

How you don't understand that to this day just shows your determination to be ignorant as f*ck


OH, no. I thought you heard. Snacky is clearly a high level member of the DOJ and knows exactly what they're up to, but is also frustrated working there because not enough is getting done, despite him clearly being a member given how much he knows about their ongoing investigations.

That's gotta be how it is. The only other option is he's pulling unfounded opinions out of his backside. But there's no way that can be what's happening!!
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Over/under on Bannon's BAC?
 
barbu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: [Fark user image image 758x824]
Trump has been rage tweeting on TruthSocial since the early morning hours. I cannot wait to see what happens as today's hearing unfolds. Aides have Diet Coke, Xanax, and Trump's favorite calming broadway music at the ready, but will it be enough???


Gorilla channel on standby
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Opacity: Over/under on Bannon's BAC?

1.2


1.2
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: My guess is that we learn more things we already knew and nothing comes of it.


cdn.saleminteractivemedia.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

somedude210: AdmirableSnackbar: My guess is that we learn more things we already knew and nothing comes of it.

We didn't know 90% of the shiat we've learned from the hearings.

We had a vague sense of how things played out, we may have had tidbits here and there, but no, we never had the pieces of the puzzle connected in such a way before the hearings.

And these hearings are absolutely important if you want prosecutions because they're swaying the public to get behind prosecuting Trump and it not being seen as a political witch-hunt.

How you don't understand that to this day just shows your determination to be ignorant as f*ck


Flip that around. 90% of what we're watching is a recap or a confirmation of earlier reporting, with a few new bits and pieces like Trump's alleged "they're not here to hurt me" quote sprinkled in. Or a "DVD extras" where we get to see additional camera angles and extended takes of a riot scene from the theatrical release.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: [Fark user image 758x824]
Trump has been rage tweeting on TruthSocial since the early morning hours. I cannot wait to see what happens as today's hearing unfolds. Aides have Diet Coke, Xanax, and Trump's favorite calming broadway music at the ready, but will it be enough???


Anyone go screenshots? (i'm not touching that site)
 
maudibjr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is the end result of crypto
 
atomic-age
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: claytonemery: The idea is more to show Trump  knew that he lost, so couldn't argue "It was still a debate", and because he lost, everything he did was illegal -- and he knew it.  The hope is Merrick Garland will be given such a chain of custody he won't be able to ignore it unless he hides on the Moon.

This is irrelevant. A coup is a coup and it must be prosecuted. This has nothing to do with the prosecution. The DOJ doesn't need any of this, Garland is simply not doing his job.


Liz Cheney out to burn Trumpland to the ground, kill it forever, and bring the Repub Party back to sanity.

Cheney is just as fascist and evil as the rest of them. Remember, she voted against voting rights and free and fair elections. Elevating her is a really, really bad idea.


Fark user imageView Full Size



It's okay to feel optimism, gratitude, or happiness occasionally. 

/Pollyanna
//Getting the snacks out
///Can't wait
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: Public Call Box: I'm following the PBS pre-show. One of the reporters said something incorrectI think. She seems to think the alleged fight for the wheel of the vehicle by Trump took place in the Beast. It was SS upgraded Suburban wasn't it?

Yes, and it absolutely doesn't matter in the least. The context remains the same.


It's kind of like the nationality of whatever basketball player is Barron's biological father. Best guesses are that it's a European, but the context remains the same - Melania was definitely getting raw-dogged by basketball players, and one of them is Barron's real dad.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

somedude210: bloobeary: So, it's 12:45, not 1:00 for start time?

According to cspan, it's 12:45. It will likely get changed to 1 as we get closer.

But as of now, according to the congressional scheduling folks, it's 12:45

MrSplifferton: But the liquor stores here don't open until 1

eDt! NOOOOOOO!
The first ¼ hour will probably be pre-event commentary, taking phone calls (formerly done by The Most Patient Man on Television), etc. The actual hearing begins at 1 ㏘ EDT.

CBS News is carrying it as a special report at 1 EDT.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: Opacity: Over/under on Bannon's BAC?

1.2

He has blood?

1.2


He has blood?
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Opacity: Over/under on Bannon's BAC?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Manu Raju@mkraju
·22m

More details on the role of House GOP members are expected to be revealed today at select committee. The committee plans to mention a Dec. 21 White House meeting with several House members: Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs, Louis Gohmert, Paul Gosar, Andy Harris and others, I'm told
 
atomic-age
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

yellowjester: tudorgurl: Opacity: Over/under on Bannon's BAC?

1.2

He has blood?


The blood of an Old Crow, sure.
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

yellowjester: tudorgurl: Opacity: Over/under on Bannon's BAC?

1.2

He has blood?


Nah. Blood would imply a heart.
 
Alphax
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

yellowjester: tudorgurl: Opacity: Over/under on Bannon's BAC?

1.2

He has blood?


Probably flammable blood.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

barbu: AtomPeepers: [Fark user image image 758x824]
Trump has been rage tweeting on TruthSocial since the early morning hours. I cannot wait to see what happens as today's hearing unfolds. Aides have Diet Coke, Xanax, and Trump's favorite calming broadway music at the ready, but will it be enough???

Gorilla channel on standby


Wait until Trump finds out the Gorilla channel has been cancelled and replaced with the Bear channel.

/yes
 
AtomicBanana
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Public Call Box: I'm following the PBS pre-show. One of the reporters said something incorrectI think. She seems to think the alleged fight for the wheel of the vehicle by Trump took place in the Beast. It was SS upgraded Suburban wasn't it?

Yes, but I've seen even people who should know better refer to it as The Beast. Do we know if some folks call every armored president-hauler The Beast, maybe?


I wouldn't be surprised. According to some very brief googling, the designation of an airplane carrying the president is Air Force One. Not necessarily the one he always flies in.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bloobeary: So, it's 12:45, not 1:00 for start time?


You say 12:45 so that everyone will be there by 1:00.

/but really they should say 12:45 and everyone make it their beeswax to be there at 12:45
//Wet Hot American Summer ftw
 
atomic-age
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thorpe: Manu Raju@mkraju
·22m

More details on the role of House GOP members are expected to be revealed today at select committee. The committee plans to mention a Dec. 21 White House meeting with several House members: Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs, Louis Gohmert, Paul Gosar, Andy Harris and others, I'm told


Hot shiat! And my ugly boyfriend Jamie Raskin will be doing the honors.

All my nerd friends are a-tenterhooks.
 
peterquince
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Cheney is just as fascist and evil as the rest of them. Remember, she voted against voting rights and free and fair elections. Elevating her is a really, really bad idea.

This is very very accurate.


This is very very accurate.
 
Brat E. Pants [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm ready.

Fark user image
 
Alphax
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thorpe: Manu Raju@mkraju
·22m

More details on the role of House GOP members are expected to be revealed today at select committee. The committee plans to mention a Dec. 21 White House meeting with several House members: Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs, Louis Gohmert, Paul Gosar, Andy Harris and others, I'm told


Sounds like a great group of people to set the bounty hunters on today.
 
jst3p
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Anyone got a link? I can't find it anywhere on Xfinity...
 
