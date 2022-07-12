 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Economists demonstrated their belief in rational choice theory by accepting €100,000 to write fake papers in Uber's favor and then defend the company in the media   (theguardian.com) divider line
7
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Scholars were excited about Uber's data because it gave them rare real-time evidence about the effect of prices on markets...

... and the 100 large.  Mostly it was the 100 large.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Economists are whores who you pay to tell you all the things you want you hear.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm always wondering how much a company pays for studies and press releases in their favor. Now I know.
 
patrick767
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The report had a third co-author, Daniel Szomoru, an internal Uber economist. While his employment and the academic consultancy arrangement with Uber were acknowledged in a footnote, details of the fee were not. Neither Szomoru nor the fact the report was paid for by Uber were mentioned in the FT piece.

Now that's what I can journalism!
 
patrick767
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

patrick767: Now that's what I can journalism!


sigh... "I call journalism". Though "I can journalism!" kind of works.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: Economists are whores who you pay to tell you all the things you want you hear.


Any economist that can't argue both sides of an issue is not a good economist.

That being said, I'll take 100 large to write a paper that provides all my conclusions and emphasizes the good over the bad.

So what?

So would you.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Economists are money wizards. Nobody knows how their arcane ways work. Not even them.
 
