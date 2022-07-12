 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Yobs risk their lives Tower Bridge jumping in London just to be on Instagram, were smart enough to bring a professional photographer with them (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No need to create a Great Stink over it.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Okay, while it's not 'safe' it's not like it's all that high in the grand scheme of diving.  30 feet is a little less than the height of an Olympic high dive, and I've seen Rodney Dangerfield pull that off.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yob is Hitler reincarnated.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
30 feet isn't 'that' high...

Now if they mistimed the multiple back flips or if the water is highly polluted/corrosive, yeah ok.

/or climbed to the top of one of the towers and did multiple flips from there. That would be a creative suicide attempt
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
BRB all my friends just jumped off a bridge
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
'Urban explorer' translates to serial trespasser and eventual squatter when their 'fame' doesn't pay off
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thirty feet? In a row?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jamesac68 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They're telling me it's dangerous but not telling me why it's dangerous.  I'm going to go out on a limb here and say it's not actually as dangerous as that bastion of solid news reporting, The Sun, is making it out to be.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's not the height. It's the pollution.
 
petec
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've jumped from the cliffs at minnewaska park in the shawangunks with a beer in hand, you'd put your finger in the top of the bottle so after you splashed, you had a beer to drink on the walk back to the top

/i miss my youth
 
