(Law and Crime)   Okay, okay since you found the kid in my house I'll plead guilty to kidnapping but I'm going to continue to fight the charges in two other similar abduction cases in the same area on the same day by someone that looked just like me   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well. that would just be crazy, right?
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thankfully the other two cases are attempted abductions.

But yup, she's probably guilty.

Hopefully the police did a thorough investigation and can pin her to the other two cases.  It shows a pattern of behavior and should be taken into consideration at sentencing.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The defendant's boyfriend then demanded Trout be returned to where Fridley got him.

The defendant's boyfriend:
Monsters Inc - Put That Thing Back Where It Came From blooper
Youtube 1nlV1tyW8fg
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh god.  Literal baby-crazy.  50/50 on whether she's really a danger to kids, but lock her up for the safety of every guy she might meet.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: Thankfully the other two cases are attempted abductions.

But yup, she's probably guilty.

Hopefully the police did a thorough investigation and can pin her to the other two cases.  It shows a pattern of behavior and should be taken into consideration at sentencing.


🙄
Unless someone who knows her identifies her. I say chill out. People suck at identification.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do you suppose she would be interested in a couple of teens?  Mostly housebroken.

Just asking, you know for a friend.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Q?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Church nursery"

Church: not even once.
 
