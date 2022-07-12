 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Vermilion police officer arrested on domestic violence charge. Victim still black and blue   (fox8.com) divider line
    Domestic violence, early morning hours of July, Robert N. Forrider, Vermilion Police Department  
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This should get swept under the rug pretty quickly, unless said officer was disliked by his colleagues
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What, again?
My PTSD was caused in part by a bunch of cops who wouldn't deal with my domestically-abusing husband.
Then they took his side.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hope it wasn't this Vermilion police officer.

MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
39% to go
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hope the victim sues him for vermilion dollars.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 640x814]


Yeah, I'm thinking he pissed off his boss or something. They don't usually arrest one of their own over this sort of thing
 
drumhellar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How long until charges get reduced to resisting arrest charges levied against his wife, before being awarded a medal for outstanding courage in arresting his wife?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He must be disliked by his fellow officers.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
