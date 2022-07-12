 Skip to content
(CNN) Day 139 of WW3 - and so the number of players widens: US Intelligence says that Iran to supply Russia with "hundreds" of drones (including weapons-capable ones) for use in Ukraine. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion
    News, Ukraine, Russia, Russian artillery active, Ukrainian military, Russian forces, Ukrainian forces, Kharkiv region, Hydroelectricity  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


A lull in the fighting, lack of targets, or a lack of ammo?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
posted in the last thread, but repost here too till Traciane starts her shift as Sr. Director of Boomage Operations...

https://twitter.com/NLwartracker

spectacular ammo dump splodeyness in Kherson
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
heh, was up late enough that I'm sync'd with you folks. Got to go to bed in a minute, but just finished writing something.

Want my prognostication for Kherson and the coming offensive?
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Oh man!

Did this turret really land on this guy, Wile E. Coyote style?

Not safe for the squeamish I suppose. There's a lot of flies around the corpse, but other than a hand, you can't see anything but uniform. There's clearly a person pinned under a turret though.

https://twitter.com/markito0171/status/1546791891877912582
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Medic Zero: heh, was up late enough that I'm sync'd with you folks. Got to go to bed in a minute, but just finished writing something.

Want my prognostication for Kherson and the coming offensive?


Sure, I'll be your huckleberry.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Medic Zero: Oh man!

Did this turret really land on this guy, Wile E. Coyote style?

Not safe for the squeamish I suppose. There's a lot of flies around the corpse, but other than a hand, you can't see anything but uniform. There's clearly a person pinned under a turret though.

https://twitter.com/markito0171/status/1546791891877912582


requires log-in to twitter.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
50 minutes ago  

Harlee: Medic Zero: Oh man!

Did this turret really land on this guy, Wile E. Coyote style?

Not safe for the squeamish I suppose. There's a lot of flies around the corpse, but other than a hand, you can't see anything but uniform. There's clearly a person pinned under a turret though.

https://twitter.com/markito0171/status/1546791891877912582

requires log-in to twitter.


Sorry. I'm not going to post it raw. It's not bad, but it's a soldier smooshed under a tank turret. All alone in the woods like Millers Crossing. No tank chassis in sight.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
50 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Medic Zero: heh, was up late enough that I'm sync'd with you folks. Got to go to bed in a minute, but just finished writing something.

Want my prognostication for Kherson and the coming offensive?

Sure, I'll be your huckleberry.


Thanks! Just finished up a half-assed edit, I'll have it up here in a minute.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
45 minutes ago  
Operational information as of 06.00 12.07.2022 on the Russian invasion from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out shelling from artillery and multiple launch rocket systems in the areas of the city of Kharkiv and the settlements of Ruska Tyshky, Bezruky, Dementiyivka, Lisne, Slyne, Prudyanka and Zolochiv.

Ukrainian defenders severely suppressed the enemy attempt to storm in the direction of Dementiivka.

In the Slavic direction, enemy units continued assault operations in order to improve the tactical position in the areas of Mazanivka, Ivanovka and Dolyna. All actions of the enemy in the directions of these settlements were unsuccessful. Our soldiers drove the invaders back.

The enemy is trying to improve the tactical position in the Bakhmut and Novopavlovsk directions. Carries out systematic fire influence on positions along the contact line in order to monitor the actions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Uses assault and army aviation.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out shelling from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Yakovlivka, Berestovo, Pokrovske, Soledar, Belogorivka, Vershyna, Novoluhanske, Kodem, Bakhmut and Vesela Dolyna. He carried out air strikes near Berestovo, Bilohorivka and Vershtya.

In Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the invaders shell the areas of Avdiivka, Maryinka, Novomikhaylovka, Novoselovka, Opytne, Novobakhmutivka, Vugledar, Guliaipol, Zaliznychnyi, Malaya Tokmachka, Orikhov, Stepovy and Kamianskyi with artillery. An airstrike was carried out near Novoandrivka by a pair of Su-25 aircraft.

In the Waters of the Black and Azov Seas in readiness for missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine, the enemy continues to maintain the carrier of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type.

Ukrainian aviation and rocket and artillery units continue fire damage to ammunition depots, accumulations of manpower and military equipment of the Russian invaders.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
42 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: heh, was up late enough that I'm sync'd with you folks. Got to go to bed in a minute, but just finished writing something.

Want my prognostication for Kherson and the coming offensive?


even though its already been said, yes please!
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
38 minutes ago  
.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Zelensky has ordered Ukraine's army to liberate Ukraine's coast.

Might be a bit before they really go on the offensive, but it's kind of looking like they are going to give the Russians a good shove and see what happens. I think I'll mostly just cover the southwestern front tonight. All these maps I'm going to use are maybe about to be obsolete. I'm seeing a lot of activity around Kherson, things might start changing starting today.

It would appear that Ukraine is progressing nicely with setting the conditions for an attack, and may well be ready. They knocked out the only rail line in the land corridor from Kherson east, dropped the railroad overpass right south of Kherson, as well as the air defenses around that, have been knocking out air defenses all around the Kherson front, and seem to have focused their precision artillery attacks on headquarters and ammunition dumps around Kherson in particular.

Specifically, the Ukrainians hit the headquarters of the 22nd Army Corps. Not only is this unit responsible for defense of Crimea, but I was trying to track down who the competent Russian commander in this sector was, because they had done a good job holding the line through here over the past few weeks. Pretty sure that quest is moot, because they lost at least a dozen senior officers, including at least one general (Russian sources are crying about two). They definitely got the general who is chief of staff for the 22nd Army Corps. This is going to make this whole area vulnerable for a few days. It'd be the perfect time to attack, for that reason.

This picture of Ukrainian troops setting rather large explosive charges in the piers of a bridge or dam was posted earlier today. Seemed like purposeful foreshadowing, not an illustration of past events. It actually looks a lot like the overpasses south of Kherson.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Add to this, in Zelenskyy's daily address today he basically said: "We're about ready (to attack). We need this land back (the ports to export grain)", and; "Go get em boys!" He had a bit of a mixed reputation before the end of February, but he's done a magnificent job since then, and I think it'd be fair to say that he's actually beloved by his people right now. Him telling the troops that is actually likely to be a significant morale boost to the tired Ukrainian fighters.

Although, I expect to see new units joining the fray. There are some pieces of equipment that have been conspicuous by their absence. I think we saw a few of the Polish T-72's in the cauldron, but the majority of them I think have been held in reserve somewhere. Likewise, I believe a number of US M113 personnel carriers arrived and haven't been seen. The elements of a proper mechanized attack, even if the 113 is a bit of a deathtrap. IIRC, these Polish T-72's haven't been as upgraded as the ones the Poles are about to hand over, but are better than the Russian T-72's. I assume about on par with a T-90 or a little better. I think they have commanders hunter-killer set-ups, so in experienced or well trained hands they'll do well against other tanks, but the Ukrainian artillery is in the process of sweeping those from the field.

Ukrainian artillery of various stripes (including new precision missiles) has been working on knocking out Russian air defense vehicles all around Kherson. Radar trucks and tracked rocket launchers keep getting hit. This has allowed a little more air activity than we are sometimes used to seeing, already the Ukrainians struck all along the line on this front with both jets and helicopters today. This time it's the Russians that taste the Hind

Now that the tide has started to turn, interesting things start happening with the morale of both armies. This element is missing from many analysis', and from many simulations of war. This is one thing that I have studied a lot, and simulated a lot. There's a very good chance that this is when we start to see the Russian army really fall apart.

So far, the Russians have been advancing. For all the crappy gear they've been given, and everything else, patriotic young russians, deluded by Fox News-like propaganda for all their lives, went into Vlad's misadventure thinking glorious russia had the 2nd best army in the world. Many of them still struggle to understand why even the made in Ukraine gear is better than the supposedly top-notch Russian equipment. They've gotten a lot of bitter taste of combat advancing, but now they have to face the facts that they've stalled, and may be starting to move back.

This from a culture that manages to combine both machismo and eastern ideas of losing face. For more than a week, they've watched every night as "HIMARS O'Clock" approaches and then the missiles come. Their defenses do nothing, and so many ammo dumps are being hit that some of them can see more than one burning and secondaries exploding like fireworks.

Fark user imageView Full Size


As costly as Russian advances have been, they have been more or less, generally moving forward. Already Russian experts are getting nervous about troops starting to panic because it's become very obvious that the Russian air defenses are completely incapable of stopping the HIMARS missiles, and what headquarters haven't already been blown up are pulling up stakes and headed deep into the rear.

It's difficult to stem a feeling of panic in the troops when their leaders pick up and drive off a couple of hours to the rear. Even more difficult to stem that when the leaders aren't there to instill discipline. And the leaders leaders just got blown up, so they are going to be a combination of extra busy, and completely listless. The first, trying to take over tasks and figure out who to report to instead of all their dead generals, the latter because there will be a lack of orders for a time. It's quite possible that this sector is going to be somewhat paralyzed for days because of the loss of the corps HQ.

Some Russian units had already begun to, in military parlance "displace" (change positions, often to the rear) across the river, behind Kherson. I took this to mean that the Russian commander was concerned that the slow Ukrainian advances were going to leave him with too many troops on too little land on the other side of the river and so was getting them out of the way so his shrinking perimeter wasn't too full of targets, and to set up fall back positions over the river. The further movement of Russian troops to the rear is likely to make those that have to remain on the Ukrainian side of the river extra nervous.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Further making the Russian troops on the Kherson front nervous are the partisan and special forces attacks against them in the rear areas. Russian forces are thin enough on the ground, and like the Germans huddling in the villages against the freezing cold in WW2, the Russians are tied to the villages. They don't dare go out at night, because the partisans or special forces guys, who actually have night vision and batteries will get them.
When Russian snipers try and slip out under the cover of darkness and set up hides for the day, they are met by 60mm mortar fire directed by the infantry nearby, who spotted them on their drones thermal camera. So the Russians not only cede the night, but they also cede the areas between the villages, particularly away from the roads they use. This leaves room for partisans to operate, and we're now seeing the Russians are thin enough the ground that the rear areas right behind the frontline are only partially covered.

The partisans have always been active in this area. Kherson got sold out by a traitor, and quickly occupied by the Russians. This was a shock to its populous, who didn't get a chance to fight the invader, and they wanted to. For a time they protested, but ever harsher Russian responses eventually forced that underground to surface as partisan attacks on patrols, sentries, and collaborators.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Note the big green areas inside the red areas that denote Russian occupied. Kherson next to the big circle with the four blue arrows in it. The Dnieper River, wide for the power plant at Nova Khakova stretches to the NE, separating this front, the gateway to Crimea, from an empty quarter (as far as Russian forces goes) stretching east to Zaporhizhia.

Russian soldiers tried to assume some normalcy in what was a rear area at Kherson, but partisan activity soon included things like drive-by machine-gunning of Russian soldiers at cafes. Yesterday, there was a bomb used against some sort of military facility, basically downtown. Collaborators have been getting it left and right. Then there's the posters. In addition to the macabre scarecrows depicting Russian soldiers swinging from lamposts, often accompanied by messages like "get out while you can!", the resistance has been constantly putting up posters that are demoralizing to the occupiers.

So now you've got your Russian soldier. Probably at least tricked or coerced into being there. Even if not, dismayed and shocked at the standard of their equipment. Food has been incredibly awful, and pretty frequently absent. They're pissed they had to buy some of their own personal gear, they know that nothing can be done to save them from Ukrainian artillery, which is hitting every important target around them spectacularly and with uncanny precision.

They most likely have been not only cheated out of their bonuses, but their pay is coming intermittently and the economic talk makes them wonder if they just aren't going to get paid at all. For the ones at the front line further away from Kherson on this front they've been feeling dangerously exposed to being cut off into a pocket by a pincer movement for weeks. They know their first aid kits are worse than useless, -they're an insult, and that their comrades are likely to leave them on the battlefield if they are wounded, and just about guaranteed to leave their body behind if they die.

They've requested their air force not support them because they've been bombed so many times. Now, that same air force can't protect them from either old Ukrainian ground attack aircraft or Ukrainian helicopters, including fat cargo helicopters with rockets strapped to the sides. If there was an air defense vehicle near them, they've seen it blown up in the past week by precision artillery strikes they know that their artillery isn't capable of.

There's a constant stream of vehicles to the rear, headquarters, units displacing to a line of defense behind them, as well as whatever passes for ambulances on the Russian side. Leaders are likely out of communication while moving to the rear. Mice will play.

The most difficult task an army can accomplish is falling back in good order. The Ukrainians did a marvelous job over the past four months, but I don't expect the same from the Russians. In addition to everything I outlined above, in order for units to retreat successfully, there has to be some trust and some history of cooperation between everyone. Russian units have been being cobbled together by combining the shattered remnants of units. People who have never worked together. Some of them in new roles that they aren't trained for.
In order to retreat in good order, you need good leadership, and for it to be there, at hand. You also need to know where to go, and the Russian headquarters for this area just got blown up, with a bunch of officers. In order to retreat in good order, leapfrogging back and covering the units on either side of you, you need to trust the units on either side of you.

So obviously all my foreshadowing is setting us up for the fact that when the Ukrainian army gives the Russians a shove, which might be starting today, we might see a lot of russians running away and a general collapse of this front. That'll be amazing to watch, but I should probably take this opportunity to say that I think the river barrier behind Kherson will hold the Ukrainian advance to Kherson. I still expect the Russians to fight for the city, even if most of their troops north of there flee. I expect the Russians to be able to stop a rout to the east with Chechen commissars (or whatever) unless the control troops just get gunned down and overrun by the retreating army, so there will still be a line on the Russian side of the river.

That said, I wouldn't be surprised if all the Russian troops north of Kherson didn't fight each other to retreat to the city to not get cut off when the Ukrainian advance really starts to happen. Which might be today. Of course, now that I've said that, the Ukrainian army will probably rest and train new troops for the next 6 weeks!
I think it is worth a shot though to see how weak the Russian army is. And I think Ukraine thinks the time's right too.

The smart move for the Ukrainians, once they've rolled up all the Russians north of Kherson, would be to shift their attack to another front entirely and hit the Russians from around Zaporhizhia and make a play for Melitopol. The Russians are badly overextended, even their own patriotic mil-bloggers are admitting that the last gasp of ready combat power the Russians have is being expended in the cauldron.

This means the Russians would likely have absolutely nothing to respond to an attack south from Zaps. Ukraine has been slowly moving forward here for a few weeks too, setting the stage by capturing good points to launch an offensive from. If the Ukrainians can come up with the units to hit here while the Russians are desperately trying to hold onto Kherson, well, that would likely be the decisive battle of the war. I'd expect the Ukrainians to try and drive to the sea and cut the land corridor to Kherson.

If they accomplish that, then they can use the new missiles to hit the bridge at Kerch, and having cut Crimea off from the water it needs to import, as well as road and rail traffic, it will only be a matter of time before Crimea has to surrender from lack of water. Real old school siege stuff. Whether that attack happens over the next week or two, or not until the end of September (or anytime in-between) I don't know, but I've got a feeling the Ukrainians are going to go for it right now.

.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  
Darth Putin
@DarthPutinKGB
Russian World War 2 era T-34 tank plays dead to avoid being sent to Ukraine.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
32 minutes ago  
Wim Zwijnenburg
@wammezz
New 
@planet
Skysat imagery shows the impact of the enormous blast at this ammunition depot in #NovaKakhovka at an industrial area after being targeted by #Ukraine. There's likely to be widespread UXO contamination

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
31 minutes ago  
Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
·
3m
This is what we're fighting for. 🇺🇦
 
MillionDollarMo
26 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Psylence
24 minutes ago  
Am I supposed to believe this Iran shiat, because it seriously smells like MIC BS.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Wim Zwijnenburg
@wammezz
New 
@planet
Skysat imagery shows the impact of the enormous blast at this ammunition depot in #NovaKakhovka at an industrial area after being targeted by #Ukraine. There's likely to be widespread UXO contamination

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x321]



As of 20 minutes ago or so, there's still secondaries going off!

Main hole in the ground is described as "grain silo" sized!   O.O

I wonder if we'll ever learn the name of the guy who's handiwork linking all the ammo pits together made such a great chain-bomb, but he's going to live forever in military manuals.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
20 minutes ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine: The 59th Motorized Brigade of the Ukrainian Army hit a Russian artillery position with counter-battery fire in #Mykolaiv Oblast, devastating it. It is claimed that 4x self-propelled guns were taken out, but what exactly was hit isn't clear.

boom

took forever to find one that wasn't the Nova Kakhovka one from another angle lol
 
Polish Hussar
18 minutes ago  

Harlee: Medic Zero: Oh man!

Did this turret really land on this guy, Wile E. Coyote style?

Not safe for the squeamish I suppose. There's a lot of flies around the corpse, but other than a hand, you can't see anything but uniform. There's clearly a person pinned under a turret though.

https://twitter.com/markito0171/status/1546791891877912582

requires log-in to twitter.


You can get around that by feeding the Tweet's URL into Thread Reader.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
17 minutes ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
Russian media report about explosions in the industrial zone of the occupied #Energodar.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
17 minutes ago  
Interesting how vulnerable russian forces are to a vastly outgunned opponent that obtains just a handful of sophisticated weapons. If this were a even match, russia would have lost outright by early March.
 
TheotherMIguy
16 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Wim Zwijnenburg
@wammezz
New 
@planet
Skysat imagery shows the impact of the enormous blast at this ammunition depot in #NovaKakhovka at an industrial area after being targeted by #Ukraine. There's likely to be widespread UXO contamination

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x321]


Man, UXO cleanup is gonna be a biatch, but GODDAMN that had to have been one hell of a blast.
 
GrogSmash
16 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: .

[Fark user image 623x680]


Zelensky has ordered Ukraine's army to liberate Ukraine's coast.

Might be a bit before they really go on the offensive, but it's kind of looking like they are going to give the Russians a good shove and see what happens. I think I'll mostly just cover the southwestern front tonight. All these maps I'm going to use are maybe about to be obsolete. I'm seeing a lot of activity around Kherson, things might start changing starting today.

It would appear that Ukraine is progressing nicely with setting the conditions for an attack, and may well be ready. They knocked out the only rail line in the land corridor from Kherson east, dropped the railroad overpass right south of Kherson, as well as the air defenses around that, have been knocking out air defenses all around the Kherson front, and seem to have focused their precision artillery attacks on headquarters and ammunition dumps around Kherson in particular.

Specifically, the Ukrainians hit the headquarters of the 22nd Army Corps. Not only is this unit responsible for defense of Crimea, but I was trying to track down who the competent Russian commander in this sector was, because they had done a good job holding the line through here over the past few weeks. Pretty sure that quest is moot, because they lost at least a dozen senior officers, including at least one general (Russian sources are crying about two). They definitely got the general who is chief of staff for the 22nd Army Corps. This is going to make this whole area vulnerable for a few days. It'd be the perfect time to attack, for that reason.

This picture of Ukrainian troops setting rather large explosive charges in the piers of a bridge or dam was posted earlier today. Seemed like purposeful foreshadowing, not an illustration of past events. It actually looks a lot like the overpasses south of Kherson.

[Fark user image 714x900]

Add to this, in Zelenskyy's daily address today he basically said: "We're about ready (to attack ...


Thank  you.  Always worth the read!  Keep up the summaries and thoughts!  Its nice having someone with... expert knowledge... weigh in on these things.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
15 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: This picture of Ukrainian troops setting rather large explosive charges in the piers of a bridge or dam was posted earlier today.


Yow.
Keg 'O Boom Juice ready for delivery.
 
doctorguilty
13 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to


Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!


Boris and Natasha try to keep the Kerch Strait Bridge open in today's exciting episode:


"Bridge of Spies," or "Crimea River!"


Have a great day!
 
CheatCommando
13 minutes ago  
Cue up the Beach Boys, because this looks like a setup to replay "Bomb Iran."
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
12 minutes ago  

TheotherMIguy: that had to have been one hell of a blast.


"The explosion in Nova Kakhovka was so large that it overloaded the sensors onboard NASA's VIIRS satellite."
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
10 minutes ago  

Psylence: Am I supposed to believe this Iran shiat, because it seriously smells like MIC BS.


Well if Ukraine starts seeing a bunch of new drones appearing on the battlefield, we'll have that answered.
 
Sleeper_agent
7 minutes ago  
Let's see now...

Iran used to hate the USSR. Do they like the Russians? The US, Israel and USSR flags used to be painted on a busy square so people would trod on them (a sign of disrespect).

Or does Russia have something Iran wants? No, not oil, Iran has plenty of that. And it's not plane parts, because neither of them have those.

What is Russia famous for having? What does Russia keep saying they're going to use if Ukraine doesn't stop hitting itself?
 
Polish Hussar
3 minutes ago  
Some senior officer kill claims from the recent command post booms:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gooch [BareFark]
2 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: Oh man!

Did this turret really land on this guy, Wile E. Coyote style?

Not safe for the squeamish I suppose. There's a lot of flies around the corpse, but other than a hand, you can't see anything but uniform. There's clearly a person pinned under a turret though.

https://twitter.com/markito0171/status/1546791891877912582


Flies today, sunflowers tomorrow
 
Muzzleloader
1 minute ago  

Psylence: Am I supposed to believe this Iran shiat, because it seriously smells like MIC BS.


Could be  an attempt to justify an attack on iran.
Kinda wonder where the persians are getting the raw materials to make all that stuff also.
 
